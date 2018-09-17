5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had an awesome experience at Myrtle Beach Automotive. I purchased a used Mercedes that had been completely serviced. My salesman was Corbin Jarrett and there was no pressure. He answered my questions and was very knowledgable about the car and its options. He had the paperwork prepared, therefore it was quick. He helped me after the sale by making sure I was comfortable with the car and its many accessories. He assisted me with hooking up my cell phone. I am completely satisfied with my experience. Read more