What a great experience!! After going to CarMax and driving a dirty car, we drove down the road to HC. What a breathe of fresh air, literally. Not only will I be back, but I will refer anyone looking for a vehicle. From sales, to management and Jackie in finance - look no further.
I deal with Alfred Pulvie a.k.a. AJ and have been since I purchased my vehicle. He constantly keeps me informed of the progress with my automobile, as well as associated costs. This last time our vehicle had a check engine light on it came back as a timing chain code and needed to be replaced. He and the tech were able to find a bulletin for this repair and ultimately the cost was covered completely under that bulletin. I always feel when I bring my vehicle in and work with AJ that I’m going to get the best service at the best price because of his work ethic to make certain his customer is treated like they are number one. In short I would say AJ is an asset to your company and should be treated as such. Sincerely AL Capobianco.
My 9 year old SRX needed quite a bit of work. It was going to be rather expensive. The Service Representative worked with me to determine what work was necessary and just how much should have done considering the fact I was thinking about trading the car in.
Best five star service all the way around from sales, customer service to parts department. I could not ask enough from a dealership. Herb Chambers Cadillac in Warwick, RI is the best. Thanks for being there for me and my family.
Louis and his team were exceptional in ensuring they corrected the radio problem by installing a new module and not to have this happen again. I also purchased molded splash guards and had them installed. He and his team was very accomodating and friendly. Vehicle was washed and vaccumed as well. They didn't leave any detail out.
