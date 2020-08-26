service Rating

I deal with Alfred Pulvie a.k.a. AJ and have been since I purchased my vehicle. He constantly keeps me informed of the progress with my automobile, as well as associated costs. This last time our vehicle had a check engine light on it came back as a timing chain code and needed to be replaced. He and the tech were able to find a bulletin for this repair and ultimately the cost was covered completely under that bulletin. I always feel when I bring my vehicle in and work with AJ that I'm going to get the best service at the best price because of his work ethic to make certain his customer is treated like they are number one. In short I would say AJ is an asset to your company and should be treated as such. Sincerely AL Capobianco.