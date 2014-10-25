1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Here is what happened. I saw one listing online and scheduled an appointment for Sunday. This dealership was a (99 miles) 2 hours drive from my place. I test drove the car and asked for 3 things to be done before the delivery and made the deposit. The dealership agreed to my three small requests: 1. Oil Change. 2. Wash and detail the car inside out. 3. Touchup on two small scratches. I made the deposit and the dealership told me it will take 4 days so I can come and take the delivery of the car on thursday. On monday and tuesday i send reminder emails to the salesman on the checklist and i was assured he will have my car "looking amazing" when i come and pick it up. On Wednesday the salesman called to confirm the work has been done and i can drive doun to pickup on thursday. Here comes my nightmare thursday: I drove for 3 hours one way because of the traffic during the office hours and this is what i saw: The car was lying "as is" and two left tires were badly ripped as if they had hit with some sidewall. The entire car from inside was scratched and filled with some white dog hair. The engine oil was jet black and greasy. The car was just rain washed and looked like it had come back from some dirt race. I was horrified and refused to buy the car and now the sales person and tell me that he did not realize all that but he is going to take the car for cleaning and get the tire replaced. No one else from the dealership had the courtesy to come and speak to me on what had happened. I simply refuse to buy a car from a dealership who has no value for the customers time and and the did not honored their promise. They treat their customers with no respect and dignity and did not provide a quality service. I just want to WARN you of this bad apple out there that calls them a BMW dealership. I found another car at another dealership with a lot of respect and 2 K cheaper. Read more