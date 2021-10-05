5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I wish there is more than FIVE STARS to give to Ciocca Ford. We recently bought a Ford truck from Ciocca Ford and it was the best car buying experience I've ever had in my adulthood life. I came originally from the Middle East and we are a family that likes cars so we had a long experience with buying cars, here in the States and abroad, and this is by far the best. Due to Covid-19, the whole procedure was done virtually, and the truck was delivered for me to my house in upstate NY. Starting from the sales people who were super nice, available, and reliable. The finance department people who were as professional as they can get, to finally, the people who drove the truck all the way from PA to my house. The truck is even nicer and cleaner than it was described to me and than it looked in the pictures and videos they sent to me. I would definitely go back to Ciocca Ford for any future vehicle and recommend them for all those who read my review. Thanks Ciocca Ford team!