Customer Reviews of Monroeville Dodge Ram
Pre-owned Purchase
by 01/11/2021on
I recently purchased a 2018 Grand Cherokee from Monroeville Dodge. I had a very positive buying experience. I felt I got a very fair price on the vehicle as well as my trade in. I was assisted by Emily, Ceylon, and Bill. Would recommend to friends and family
Pre-owned Purchase
by 01/11/2021on
I recently purchased a 2018 Grand Cherokee from Monroeville Dodge. I had a very positive buying experience. I felt I got a very fair price on the vehicle as well as my trade in. I was assisted by Emily, Ceylon, and Bill. Would recommend to friends and family
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 01/16/2020on
I leased a Dodge Ram from this Dealership. My Salesman was Scott Butler and he was great. No pressure from him at all which was great!! I told him what I wanted and where I want my payment to be and he made it happen.
New car purchase
by 10/30/2019on
The entire staff was absolutely wonderful, from the salesman, all the way to the general manger! I couldn’t have asked for a better experience, they really do put the customer first!
Fantastic Dealership
by 07/21/2017on
I am writing a review to share my first-rate experience at Monroeville Dodge-Ram. As a consumer purchasing a vehicle, my main priority is locating a honest and straight forward dealership. I found it at Monroeville Dodge. From the time I walked into the dealership, I was greeted by a stellar sales associate, Jason Mitchell, and a jovial staff. It being my first time at the dealership, I could tell everyone had a high regard to being dedicated to their work and to maintaining a high professional standard. Mr. Mitchell was upbeat, informative and took time to describe the vehicle, both on the lot and during a test drive. Due to Mr. Mitchell's proficiency and expertise and a staff of professionals, who embody a customer service as their main priority, I chose to purchase a new Ram Truck from Monroeville Dodge-Ram. I have been delighted since. Mr. Mitchell, the sales, finance, and service teams are outstanding. I believe successful dealerships are run by successful entrepreneurs who hire polished professionals, who exemplify respect, trust and a high degree of knowledge and skill. Dealerships, like Monroeville Dodge-Ram are hard to find. I highly recommend the dealership, to family, friends and will continue to remain a customer in the years to come.
Monroeville Dodge Rocks
by 02/08/2017on
Monroeville Dodge is by far the best place to make a vehicle purchase. Everyone from the sales staff to the finance department and service department are genuinely focused on making you feel valued as a customer and a friend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy
by 01/02/2017on
I was a little nervous concerning this purchase. I have been a Ford person for a lot of years, but when I needed a minivan due to the size of our family, I started researching last year. I was very happy with everything. I was in and out with my new vehicle within 2.5 hours. They took care of me and my 4 year old granddaughter. I want to thank everyone. I am happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The best i ever seen work horses
by 12/11/2016on
On Saturday I took my kids his mother to go look for car. She had no car so she really needed one bad. So we went to Monroeville Chrysler and Dodge just in hopes Maybe she could get something. Our sales representative Scott he was the best I have ever seen. I was out of work for 2 months because of a medical condition, and i fell behind on my car payment that I had before I went to the dealership. My bills got behind and my credit score dropped a whole lot. So when I went to the dealership I knew I wasn't eligible to get a car, but Scott changed all of that. The car that I was paying on had negative equity so basically I was making car payments on a car that was old and pointless. So make a long story short not only did my kids mother get a car I also got a car with a 0 down and brand new. The dealership was getting ready to close and we only had one deal that was on the table, they stayed late just to make the second deal happen. Scott and his sales team worked their butts off that night to get both of the deals done. I have never seen a car dealership do that before. I was highly impressed! they were very nice and cared about my situation and found payments that I can afford. At the end of the night it was 7 o'clock and both deals were done and my kids his mother and I walked out of there with a brand new car. Thank you Monroeville Chrysler and Dodge for everything you have done for us. When I get another car I would definitely come see you guys again. Work Horses!
TERRIBLE
by 11/14/2016on
Bad business alert! I wanted to warn everyone of the poor business we were subjected to last week at Monroeville Dodge. My husband went in for an inspection and oil change, and left owning our leased truck for $30,000 when the value of the truck was only $19,000-$21,000. After a family friend reviewed the paperwork they showed us where Monroeville Dodge padded the deal to make $2,500+, even though our contract for our truck lease said we could buy the truck for $20,000. Scott was the salesman that screwed Josh over. He promised that if Josh purchased the truck that day, the following week he would get Josh into a brand new truck for the same price... also a lie considering the truck now had negative $9,000+ equity. I called that night to cancel the deal, they said it wasn't possible, the paperwork had already been sent out. Seemed fishy to us, but of course they were trying to close this quickly. Luckily, with a lot of help, we were able to argue our way out of the deal the next day. THEY ARE [non-permissible content removed]! Further reason to not support their business is their service department. I took the truck to have the exhaust manifold repaired earlier this year, they had the truck for 7 days!!! The same problem occurred on the opposite side of the engine this month, and miraculously it only took 4 hours to fix. We all work too hard to be scammed when making one of the biggest purchases a family makes. I wanted to make sure everyone knows how terrible of a business MONROEVILLE DODGE is! We certainly took our business elsewhere and walked away with a brand new vehicle, with zero negative equity, great service and an honest sales team.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service Department
by 07/09/2016on
I have had to bring my 2015 EcoDiesel truck back for service 5 times within 24 hours of picking up from service. Service manager is a liar and they have no clue how to work on the EcoDiesel engine. I contacted his boss 3 times and they pass the problem off to Chrysler everytime. Good luck if you own the EcoDiesel!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
BAD
by 04/25/2016on
Worst experience of my life. My wife and I went there to shop around and get some ideas on vehicles and what the cost would be. Apparently this was not ok. We spent some time with the salesman just chatting and looking around. He was over aggressive. I understand they have a job to do I won't get mad about someone doing their job. When it came down to it I told him I wasn't ready to make a decision that day and he got up stormed away like a little kid. Completely unprofessional. I will never go back there after the experience we had. Really poor salesmanship and he had no idea what he was talking about the entire time. He had to "go check with someone" every other minute. It was really pathetic and a horrible experience. If you want a dodge go somewhere else. If you are unfortunate enough to end up here, don't deal with RJ, maybe you will have better luck. I was excited about going out and trying to make a deal, I would've made one with anyone else but the way he acted was unacceptable. Stay away from RJ.
At Monroeville Dodge Ram we strive to provide you with the best service possible. From sales to finance, service, and parts we've got you covered.
While our selection of new Ram trucks and Dodge vehicles is GROWING, our pre-owned inventory is always changing! Be sure to give us a call, check out our inventory online, or stop by today to find the vehicle of your dreams!
Check out some of our latest Google Reviews below from individuals just like you!
December 2018
Kristy was one of the best salespeople I have ever interacted with. She was very helpful, knowledgeable, and kind. She did everything she could to make. - Chad
November 2018
Been using them for 4 years now and they are great. - Angel
October 2018
Excellent experience. Many Dodge dealers, but this group gets it done. Thanks. - Fred
1 Comments