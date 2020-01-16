sales Rating

On Saturday I took my kids his mother to go look for car. She had no car so she really needed one bad. So we went to Monroeville Chrysler and Dodge just in hopes Maybe she could get something. Our sales representative Scott he was the best I have ever seen. I was out of work for 2 months because of a medical condition, and i fell behind on my car payment that I had before I went to the dealership. My bills got behind and my credit score dropped a whole lot. So when I went to the dealership I knew I wasn't eligible to get a car, but Scott changed all of that. The car that I was paying on had negative equity so basically I was making car payments on a car that was old and pointless. So make a long story short not only did my kids mother get a car I also got a car with a 0 down and brand new. The dealership was getting ready to close and we only had one deal that was on the table, they stayed late just to make the second deal happen. Scott and his sales team worked their butts off that night to get both of the deals done. I have never seen a car dealership do that before. I was highly impressed! they were very nice and cared about my situation and found payments that I can afford. At the end of the night it was 7 o'clock and both deals were done and my kids his mother and I walked out of there with a brand new car. Thank you Monroeville Chrysler and Dodge for everything you have done for us. When I get another car I would definitely come see you guys again. Work Horses! Read more