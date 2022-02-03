Skip to main content
Spitzer Toyota Monroeville

4710 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Toyota Monroeville

5.0
Overall Rating
4.97 out of 5 stars(1627)
Recommend: Yes (287) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rav 4 purchase

by JD on 03/02/2022

Rudy Shah did a great job with this purchase. Very knowledgeable and pleasant. I appreciated his approach.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes



1627 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome Service Department

by Shellbone on 03/31/2022

Corey and Deanna always go above and beyond to make my experience comfortable, and done in a timely fashion! Awesome Team!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tacoma Service

by Steve on 03/22/2022

Clean Professional place of business. Returning customer with second vehicle there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very personable service from the service advisor.

by Joseph Krill on 03/22/2022

I had the pleasure of having a Mr. Charles Carter as my service advisor. He demonstrated an outgoing, friendly concern regarding my appointment. I sincerely wish that there were more people of his character working in the service industry.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Annual Inspection

by LEW on 03/21/2022

Excellent Service, Mr James Thomas was extremely courteous and Helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Two thumps up for Chuck

by BK on 03/18/2022

Charles Carter Is the man. Could not have been happier with the service and support. Keep up the great work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Deana Hicks made the difference

by Swedge on 03/18/2022

Deana was great to work with. She gave me an estimate on a tune-up up front so there was no sticker shock, I was in and out quickly, the car was ready in the time window that she said, and she respected my rationale for not moving forward with the technician recommended services at this time. Customer Service at its finest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes





5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick and easy service visit!

by Mary Kay on 03/01/2022

A few months of the purchase of my first Toyota, it was time for the service checkup. A reminder was sent to me and the appointment was very easy to schedule. When I arrived at the dealer, I was greeted warmly by Charles Carter. We discussed my appointment and then he showed me to the very comfortable lounge. 30 minutes later, my vehicle was done and ready to go. Best yet there was no charge since I was still under the new car purchase agreement. Again, Charles Carter was there to give me the paperwork and off I went to continue my day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!!!

by Rebecca on 02/27/2022

Extremely nice and easy to work with. Did everything possible to help us feel comfortable with the deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Spitzer Toyota - Monroeville, PA

by Joseph on 02/23/2022

Efficient, friendly. James Thomas in Service was very personable. Great guy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Spitzer delivers!

by Mark on 02/22/2022

Professional staff that is courteous and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Dealership and Service Department I have ever had experience with!

by Diana on 02/18/2022

I have never felt so comfortable with a service department. Everyone is so friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Secret Superheros 🤫

by Jena on 02/17/2022

Everyone I have ever come into contact with at Spitzer has always been amazing! Deana Hicks has been the person I talk to/interact with the most, and I actually look forward to seeing her every year when my car gets inspected. She has always been personable, friendly, and knowledgeable. This year I got to talk to another young gentleman, and he told me his name, but for the life of me I just cannot remember it - which is a shame because he was phenomenal! Super nice guy, and he deserves a shout out too, so I hope you guys know who I'm talking about. Your service department is basically a group of low key superheros, and I appreciate every last one of them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied customer

by Saundra on 02/17/2022

easy appointment setting...friendly knowledgeable staff...competitive pricing...quality service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Positive sales experience

by MCB on 02/17/2022

Sales staff Knowledgable and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes



5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Experience - Highly Recommend

by Angela on 02/14/2022

Carlos (Sales) and Kyle (Finance) were extremely good to work with. We had a difficult situation with a very short timeline and they were able to work with us and make it happen. Our son is in grad school in Pittsburgh and we live in Iowa. Our son had a terrible accident and totaled his car on the interstate. We had to quickly get him into a new car so he could go to work and class all while the parent financing was in another state. They saved me a trip to Pittsburgh and my son had wheels within 5 days of his accident. We attempted to work with two other Toyota dealerships in the area and they either couldn't produce what we were looking for OR they attempted to charge a ridiculous extra fee above sticker/MSRP just because it was an out-of-state purchase ($2,000). They did not care that my son who would be driving the car was living, working, and going to school in Pittsburgh. We did not get this treatment with Carlos and Kyle. They were focused on taking care of the customer. They were amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes



5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by Rachel on 02/12/2022

Carlos and Kyle were so great. The car buying experience can be very scary, but they explained everything and made me feel comfortable. Carlos even went above and beyond and accommodated me when I asked him to wear a mask during the test drive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by David on 02/07/2022

Fast efficient service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dennis

by Dennis on 02/02/2022

Great service at a reasonable cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review

by David on 01/28/2022

As always I was treated with respect and was informed all along the way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

119rws

by Ronald on 01/26/2022

Staff are always friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes



