5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Carlos (Sales) and Kyle (Finance) were extremely good to work with. We had a difficult situation with a very short timeline and they were able to work with us and make it happen. Our son is in grad school in Pittsburgh and we live in Iowa. Our son had a terrible accident and totaled his car on the interstate. We had to quickly get him into a new car so he could go to work and class all while the parent financing was in another state. They saved me a trip to Pittsburgh and my son had wheels within 5 days of his accident. We attempted to work with two other Toyota dealerships in the area and they either couldn't produce what we were looking for OR they attempted to charge a ridiculous extra fee above sticker/MSRP just because it was an out-of-state purchase ($2,000). They did not care that my son who would be driving the car was living, working, and going to school in Pittsburgh. We did not get this treatment with Carlos and Kyle. They were focused on taking care of the customer. They were amazing! Read more