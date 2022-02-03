Spitzer Toyota Monroeville
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Toyota Monroeville
Rav 4 purchase
by 03/02/2022on
Rudy Shah did a great job with this purchase. Very knowledgeable and pleasant. I appreciated his approach.
Awesome Service Department
by 03/31/2022on
Corey and Deanna always go above and beyond to make my experience comfortable, and done in a timely fashion! Awesome Team!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Tacoma Service
by 03/22/2022on
Clean Professional place of business. Returning customer with second vehicle there.
Very personable service from the service advisor.
by 03/22/2022on
I had the pleasure of having a Mr. Charles Carter as my service advisor. He demonstrated an outgoing, friendly concern regarding my appointment. I sincerely wish that there were more people of his character working in the service industry.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Annual Inspection
by 03/21/2022on
Excellent Service, Mr James Thomas was extremely courteous and Helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Two thumps up for Chuck
by 03/18/2022on
Charles Carter Is the man. Could not have been happier with the service and support. Keep up the great work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Deana Hicks made the difference
by 03/18/2022on
Deana was great to work with. She gave me an estimate on a tune-up up front so there was no sticker shock, I was in and out quickly, the car was ready in the time window that she said, and she respected my rationale for not moving forward with the technician recommended services at this time. Customer Service at its finest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Quick and easy service visit!
by 03/01/2022on
A few months of the purchase of my first Toyota, it was time for the service checkup. A reminder was sent to me and the appointment was very easy to schedule. When I arrived at the dealer, I was greeted warmly by Charles Carter. We discussed my appointment and then he showed me to the very comfortable lounge. 30 minutes later, my vehicle was done and ready to go. Best yet there was no charge since I was still under the new car purchase agreement. Again, Charles Carter was there to give me the paperwork and off I went to continue my day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience!!!
by 02/27/2022on
Extremely nice and easy to work with. Did everything possible to help us feel comfortable with the deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Spitzer Toyota - Monroeville, PA
by 02/23/2022on
Efficient, friendly. James Thomas in Service was very personable. Great guy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Spitzer delivers!
by 02/22/2022on
Professional staff that is courteous and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Dealership and Service Department I have ever had experience with!
by 02/18/2022on
I have never felt so comfortable with a service department. Everyone is so friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Secret Superheros 🤫
by 02/17/2022on
Everyone I have ever come into contact with at Spitzer has always been amazing! Deana Hicks has been the person I talk to/interact with the most, and I actually look forward to seeing her every year when my car gets inspected. She has always been personable, friendly, and knowledgeable. This year I got to talk to another young gentleman, and he told me his name, but for the life of me I just cannot remember it - which is a shame because he was phenomenal! Super nice guy, and he deserves a shout out too, so I hope you guys know who I'm talking about. Your service department is basically a group of low key superheros, and I appreciate every last one of them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfied customer
by 02/17/2022on
easy appointment setting...friendly knowledgeable staff...competitive pricing...quality service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Positive sales experience
by 02/17/2022on
Sales staff Knowledgable and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing Experience - Highly Recommend
by 02/14/2022on
Carlos (Sales) and Kyle (Finance) were extremely good to work with. We had a difficult situation with a very short timeline and they were able to work with us and make it happen. Our son is in grad school in Pittsburgh and we live in Iowa. Our son had a terrible accident and totaled his car on the interstate. We had to quickly get him into a new car so he could go to work and class all while the parent financing was in another state. They saved me a trip to Pittsburgh and my son had wheels within 5 days of his accident. We attempted to work with two other Toyota dealerships in the area and they either couldn't produce what we were looking for OR they attempted to charge a ridiculous extra fee above sticker/MSRP just because it was an out-of-state purchase ($2,000). They did not care that my son who would be driving the car was living, working, and going to school in Pittsburgh. We did not get this treatment with Carlos and Kyle. They were focused on taking care of the customer. They were amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 02/12/2022on
Carlos and Kyle were so great. The car buying experience can be very scary, but they explained everything and made me feel comfortable. Carlos even went above and beyond and accommodated me when I asked him to wear a mask during the test drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 02/07/2022on
Fast efficient service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dennis
by 02/02/2022on
Great service at a reasonable cost.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Review
by 01/28/2022on
As always I was treated with respect and was informed all along the way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
119rws
by 01/26/2022on
Staff are always friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
