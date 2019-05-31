Customer Reviews of South Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat
Best Car Dealership
by 05/31/2019on
From start to finish, I have to say that Dave Susko and everyone else that I dealt with at South Hills were all extremely kind and helpful. I didn't think I'd be able to get a new vehicle, but Dave did everything he could to make it possible. From the moment I contacted him via email, he was very quick to respond and work within my financial situation to help me get the vehicle I wanted as a lease. When I got at the dealership, he met with me within minutes and walked me through the process, went on the test drive and worked out the details so that I could go home with my new jeep. I will be going back to them when it's time for my next vehicle and I highly recommend Dave to everyone who is looking to buy or lease a new car without a hassle of any kind. I'm very thankful.
Awful
by 03/31/2017on
Terrible service department. Issues are never fixed and you have to go back multiple times to have anything addressed. Service Advisors only document issues but do not quality control anything that technicians tell them. Awful experience. I have taken car in 4 times for same issue, and though Service Advisors have experienced and commented on this issue, i keep driving off the lot and seeing that nothing was fixed. This happens every time i report an issue to this dealership. Service Manager does not return calls either, which is infuriating. Feel helpless and gullible for buying a car here. Stay away
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Happy with my new Jeep and fair pricing
by 10/09/2016on
I was lucky to find a dealership and a sales rep that made it possible for me to purchase the exact Jeep I wanted. David Susko did everything possible to make that happen. I would highly recommend South Hills Chrysler Jeep. Thank you Mr. Susko for your help.
Very attentive to our needs
by 10/09/2016on
I started the process of trading in a Jeep that my daughter had purchased from South Hills Jeep for a new Patriot. Although there were a number of special circumstances involved with the purchase - our sales rep Dave Susko went above and beyond to help us. Eventually even the dealership owner got involved and made it possible for my daughter to complete the deal. I higher recommend this dealership -
poor service
by 02/15/2016on
Took my car in for inspection and was told I needed work. The estimate was off by hundreds of dollars and they did work that was not authorized. Never had anyone there contact me even after service guy promised me I would get a phone call. I never had response from my email either.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Poor Service - Dealer Just Doesn't Care
by 01/06/2016on
I have taken my Jeep into this Service Department several times for the same issue and keep receiving the response that the car is 'functioning normally'. It is obvious that a problem exists with my car, which I purchased new approx. 18 months ago, but they keep implying that I am either lying or crazy. It is impossible to reach the Service Manager on the phone and nobody returns calls, including the Service Manager (Bill Winter) and Sales Manager (Jim Kostic). I received a call from this dealership 90 minutes after I dropped my car off for my latest appointment and they told me the car is functioning normally. 90 minutes is not nearly enough time to properly diagnose a complex issue, and I have lost complete faith in their willingness to service their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Purchasing Experience
by 09/25/2014on
I've been buying here for almost 10 years, maybe longer. Went in looking for a deal and once again I wasn't disappointed. 2014 RAM 1500 Express at a great price and an easy transaction. Sales, service and management all are first class...thanks again! Love my first truck!
Wonderful experience
by 02/26/2014on
I was interested in purchasing a new Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk at South Hills Chrysler- Jeep and made an appointment with Ray I in sales...what a pleasant surprise! Ray greeted me at the door, showed me the dealership inventory for the Jeep Trail- hawk,and made the whole purchasing ex- perience a very pleasant event! Ray I is efficient,friendly,courteous, and very knowledgeable about the product and I would recommend him and South Hills Chrysler Jeep Kia to anyone! Again, a wonderful buying experience thanks to Ray I!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest, Responsive, and Knowledgeable
by 02/23/2014on
The days of walking into a dealership cold turkey are rapidly on the decline. In today's age where information is readily available online (vehicle pricing, financing options, warranty expectations), consumers have the ability to do their homework and prepare for communication with dealerships. When they do this (as in my situation), theyre really looking for a place that will provide accurate information in a timely manner. If this sounds like you in any way, then you will be pleasantly surprised with South Hills Chrysler Jeep. Working with Christine O. from the Internet Sales Department was nothing short of amazing. She was forthright with any information I asked for, and remained extremely responsive throughout the process. At no point did I feel like the dealer was trying to hide something. And, equally as important, it never seemed like they were trying to provide just enough information, only to lure me to the dealership in order to corner me into something I wasnt 100% comfortable with. Other dealerships in the area could learn a great deal from South Hills. Most (not all) consumers dont object to car dealerships making money. What they typically have issue with is not being able to gather the information required to make an educated purchase. South Hills takes all of the ambiguity out of the equation, and leaves their clients in a position to treat a car purchase for what it is: a serious financial decision that shouldnt be done in fear or nervousness when backed into a corner by overly aggressive salespeople. Full disclosure, I ended up making my purchase from a different dealer (I was able to acquire better financing through the other dealers lender), but I will certainly consider South Hills in all of my future purchases. Dont be afraid to ask questions. South Hills will help you through it. And as long as youre reasonable and understand that they need to make a profit too, theres no question that you can drive off leaving all parties involved happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Outstanding Lease
by 02/15/2014on
This is our 3rd lease through South Hills Chrysler Jeep and for the 3rd time we have received outstanding service. Domenic Z is an outstanding salesman who understood our special circumstances (I am handicapped) and provided the monthly payment that we needed, an extremely quick and efficient lease process and is even helping to complete paperwork needed to help with financial assistance for the purchase of an adaptive lift that needs to be installed in this vehicle. Domenic and South Hills Chrysler Jeep will certainly receive my business for either the purchase of my current vehicle or lease of the next.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer service is hard to come by. SHCJ is excellent!!
by 12/10/2013on
I just recently leased a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4. My salesman Brent M was outstanding. All of my expectations and needs were met for the vehicle chosen. I told him where I needed my monthly payment to be and having to negotiate wasn't necessary. I appreciated that he didn't try to upswell me into something I couldn't afford. I am very happy with my purchase and experience. Excellent customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales great! service, not so great!
by 04/05/2010on
When I had my vehicle in for service, the problem was not completely fixed. They also found a new problem. I was quoted a price for the part-which I could not afford. Upon further research, I had another Jeep dealership purchase and install the part for $250 less than the part price I was quoted here. Also, when I left with my vehicle still not working properly, I had to travel on the turnpike. It wasn't until I was at the toll booth that I discovered all of my change was gone, even the pennies. I would not recommend this service department to anyone. On the other hand, while I was waiting, the salesman, who I told it would be a few years before I would be trading-in, still spent his time showing me the different vehicles I am interested in. So as I said before Sales Great! Service Fail!
1 Comments