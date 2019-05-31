sales Rating

The days of walking into a dealership cold turkey are rapidly on the decline. In today's age where information is readily available online (vehicle pricing, financing options, warranty expectations), consumers have the ability to do their homework and prepare for communication with dealerships. When they do this (as in my situation), theyre really looking for a place that will provide accurate information in a timely manner. If this sounds like you in any way, then you will be pleasantly surprised with South Hills Chrysler Jeep. Working with Christine O. from the Internet Sales Department was nothing short of amazing. She was forthright with any information I asked for, and remained extremely responsive throughout the process. At no point did I feel like the dealer was trying to hide something. And, equally as important, it never seemed like they were trying to provide just enough information, only to lure me to the dealership in order to corner me into something I wasnt 100% comfortable with. Other dealerships in the area could learn a great deal from South Hills. Most (not all) consumers dont object to car dealerships making money. What they typically have issue with is not being able to gather the information required to make an educated purchase. South Hills takes all of the ambiguity out of the equation, and leaves their clients in a position to treat a car purchase for what it is: a serious financial decision that shouldnt be done in fear or nervousness when backed into a corner by overly aggressive salespeople. Full disclosure, I ended up making my purchase from a different dealer (I was able to acquire better financing through the other dealers lender), but I will certainly consider South Hills in all of my future purchases. Dont be afraid to ask questions. South Hills will help you through it. And as long as youre reasonable and understand that they need to make a profit too, theres no question that you can drive off leaving all parties involved happy.