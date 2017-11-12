Skip to main content
Peruzzi Buick GMC

156 Lincoln Hwy, Fairless Hills, PA 19030
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Peruzzi Buick GMC

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Excellent!

by Eapetix on 12/11/2017

I had a wonderful experience at this dealership! I went in to test drive the terrain and envision. My 1st salesman was Matt. He was knowledgeable about both vehicles. He was interested in my needs and wants in a vehicle. I was at a price point higher than I was willing to accept so I left. I received a few phone calls that led me back to the dealership with my husband. At that time, I was ready to lease the envision with the help of the manager Jason and salesman Nick. Thank you all for working with me. This is my 4th vehicle purchased/leased through Peruzzi Buick/GMC and I will definitely continue to lease there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Excellent as always with Peruzzi

by Bcowen1 on 10/03/2017

4th car I have bought from Peruzzi. Always very professional during the sales process. Answered every question I had and gave me a great deal on my new Acadia SLY. Would highly recommend my sales rep, Mark, his manager Jason and Joe in the Finance dept.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Thank You!

by Joetre87 on 08/26/2017

I just wanted to thank Mike Marshall, Jason, Bob and Joseph Batdorf for a wonderful experience when my husband and I traded in our Terrain for a new Acadia. They were all so patient and understanding and explained everything. We love our new car! Thank you so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Canyon

by cowboys9 on 04/24/2017

Everything was done professional from start to finish, this is my six vehicle from Peruzzi and they just keep getting better with there customer service and attention to detail from the test drive to options in the vehicle. My salesman Cliff was great with his overall knowledge of the vehicle and followup.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Positive Peruzzi Experience

by ajrjr50 on 08/04/2014

My sales representative at Peruzzi, Mark S was friendly, professional and very knowledgeable concerning all aspects of the automobile I was looking to purchase. Mark made a usually painful process of buying a car into a positive experience. He didn't use any pressure tactics, no hard sell maneuvers during the entire time I was there. Mark gave me plenty of time to decide on my own what exactly I wanted in a car. He gave me a fair price for my trade-ins. Yes I had two cars to trade. Mark also took the arduous procedure of haggling back and forth on the cost of the new car. Of course I did my own investigations on the internet, so I had an idea of what the cost should be. Mark gave me a price that was right in the ball park of what I expected. NO HAGGLING. That was very refreshing. Thank you Peruzzi

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

excellent

by golfer1440 on 08/04/2014

I was treated very well. I felt relaxed and the salesman was fantastic.[Mike M]. I thought I got a fair deal. I have been buying cars from Peruzzi since 1987 and this was one of my many good visits. Could not be happier. Will recommend Peruzzi and Mike M to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Excellent Experience !

by LadyAnne13 on 05/01/2013

The manager at the service station Ed M. was extremely professional ! Never met a more pleasant person so early in the morning. Great choice for management position. I would highly recommend your dealership because of service -Ed Moffitt and quality of vehicles Thank you for such a grand experience! Anne Marie Berardinucci

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
