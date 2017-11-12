5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My sales representative at Peruzzi, Mark S was friendly, professional and very knowledgeable concerning all aspects of the automobile I was looking to purchase. Mark made a usually painful process of buying a car into a positive experience. He didn't use any pressure tactics, no hard sell maneuvers during the entire time I was there. Mark gave me plenty of time to decide on my own what exactly I wanted in a car. He gave me a fair price for my trade-ins. Yes I had two cars to trade. Mark also took the arduous procedure of haggling back and forth on the cost of the new car. Of course I did my own investigations on the internet, so I had an idea of what the cost should be. Mark gave me a price that was right in the ball park of what I expected. NO HAGGLING. That was very refreshing. Thank you Peruzzi