Great experience
by 05/07/2019on
I went to conicelli, with my dad in tow, to check out a car that I had seen online. We were greeted at the front desk by Nicole, who was warm and welcoming, and had also been very helpful on the phone prior to our arrival. Our salesperson was Bruno, and he was very nice and very easy to talk to. I had had a much less pleasant experience at a different dealership earlier that day, and this was a breath of fresh air. Bruno allowed me to test drive the car for as long as I needed, and was incredibly helpful during the negotiating process. We were there way past closing time doing the final paperwork, and everyone involved was more than gracious about that fact. I left feeling good about the deal I got on the vehicle, and I hope Bruno and the rest of the team had a pleasant experience in dealing with us as well. Thank you!!!
Service Review - Conicelli in Conshohocken, Pa.
by 03/02/2019on
i have been a customer since 1998. Bought my first CRV there and had the car serviced there. Traded in my 1998 CRV for a new 2011 CVR and continue to have my 2011 serviced there. My Service Rep is Steve Smith since 1998 and is an asset to Conicelli. Being in the Human Resource field, I hope that Conicelli appreciates the dedication, patience, and courtesy of Steve. I would say the entire service department is certainly the best group of people I have ever know within the service end of a work environment. Along with the outstanding service, it is also nice to see the longevity of their employees that work there. Prices are reasonable but certainly the service end of the operation is outstanding. Thank You - Villanova, Pa.
Worth the drive
by 09/28/2018on
I recently purchased my 3rd new vehicle from Conicelli (2 Accords & a Camry). The Sales experience is like talking to a friend. Yes, their free shuttle service is a bonus. But the thing that puts the Conicelli Dealerships at the top is their Service—the Techs and Service Managers get to know you and your vehicle and they know their way around their car. No guess work here. In 15 years, i’ve Never had any service surprises. All quotes are up front. Yes, I drive 90 miles to Conicelli Honda / Toyota (180 mile round trip) and I do so because it’s worth it.
Crystal Fusion 3 month Service
by 09/10/2018on
Work was done as promised. So far I am impressed with the result of the Crystal Fusion application. The water really does bead-up on the windshield
Review!
by 07/03/2018on
Lauren Potchak did an amazing job finding my car I will definitely recommend her to family and friends..
Ashley McKeever
by 06/29/2018on
I recently bought a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe from Conicelli Honda Used dealership. I worked with Ron Horne, he was a great salesman. He was very polite and answered all questions I had.
Becky Coburn
by 06/27/2018on
I wanted to specifically thank this kind young lady in helping me find exactly what I needed. She was easy to talk to and just very down to earth. I'll be coming back!
So glad I chose Conicelli Honda, Conshohocken!
by 06/21/2018on
Best car buying experience ever! So thankful to my Salesman, Ron Horne, for helping me to find my soulmate in vehicle form. From start to finish my experience at Conicelli Honda had me feeling welcomed, valued, and in good hands by ALL members of the Team there. To say Ron was a pleasure to do business with would be an understatement. He found me the vehicle that I was looking for, with all the features that I wanted, and made the buying process smooth, quick, and stress-free. Next time I am in the market for a vehicle, I will absolutely be returning here, and will be asking for Ron!
Shiesha
by 06/20/2018on
I purchased a honda accord and the sales consultant name Ron Horne was awesome. He was very helpful and funny. Ron made me feel very comfortable about my purchase. I love my new car.
Listened to me and worked with me.
by 06/13/2018on
I was ready to buy another car at another dealership, but I wanted to take one last shot at buying a slightly better class of vehicle, so I looked at Certified used Hondas. Ron Horne was knowledgeable about the vehicles (including subtle differences between model years, etc.). The car I chose (2013 Accord Coupe) was super-clean, low miles, clean CarFax, etc, so the car was an easy choice. The important part is that Ron and the staff worked with me on the price of the car, the value of my trade, and the various finance options. I didn't feel overly pressured, but it was clear that they were listening to the challenges that I brought to the process, and they worked with me at every turn. In the end, I have a better car than I was planning to buy, and I'm really thrilled to be driving it. I will be happy to recommend Conicelli overall, but I am especially eager to recommend Ron to my friends.
Buying new car
by 06/12/2018on
I highly recommend working with Becky at Conicelli. She made sure to answer all of my questions and made me feel comfortable in the process. She’s great!
Salesmanship and Professionalism
by 06/09/2018on
Upon arrival at Conicelli Mr.Horne gave the utmost attention and assistance with my needs and issues,as I am a Disabled veteran.He expedited all my paperwork and sold me a vehicle that I am more than please with,my searching is over.I will keep Me. Horse's contact information and share it with other Veterans and friends.
Great sales experience end to end
by 05/31/2018on
We had a great sales experience wirh the aid of Ron Horne. We first visited with Ron, seeking a used Accord and he educated us on all the options between the vehicles, which helped us refine our search criteria. He did not have the vehicle we wanted on the lot, but assured us he would locate it for us. He did that and we were able to get the perfect car for us within less than a week. Further, he helped ensure the buying process was as smooth as possible through delivery. His GM Mark Hammond was helpful as well when it came to some details we needed to hammer out. Thanks team!
AMAZING!!!!
by 05/31/2018on
I STRONGLY suggest to anyone and everyone to purchase your next automobile at Conecelli Honda. When you get there, you MUST ask for RON HORNE. Ron was the sales associate that helped me. He is a phenomenally warm, courteous, knowledgeable and all great human being. You'll feel like you're with family.
Salesman and Advisor
by 05/29/2018on
My wife and I were first introduced to salesman Ron Horn in Feb. 2015. We noticed he was very good at his job and did not pressure us into buying a car. He was consistent and very honest. We end up buying our first vehicle, a 2012 Honda oddeysey. Then when we came in for our oil change...we met Mark Glenn, he as well was very helpful and knowledgeable of the Honda brand. We purchase a second vehicle in March 2017..a 2013 Honda accord. Now throughout this time we had some issues with our van and when i say these two above mentioned has bend over backwards, small or big situations. They have called or even came in to Honda to get the situation right. That says alot about what kind of people we are, but most importantly about the two type of employees you have working for your company. They have always been honest and upfront with us and always try there best to fix the problem. I'm i going to be honest, this is the reason we purchased our vehicles here at Conicelli...because of Ron and Mark.
Sales experience at conicelli
by 05/24/2018on
I came in last weekend in search of a certified pre-owned Honda CRV. I was greeted and well-served by Ron Horne. He was a true pleasure to work with! He was professional, courteous, knowledgeable, patient, and if he didnt know the answer to a question, he ensured he provided the answer before I left. I brought my new pre-owned car back today to fix some minor scratches and Ron ensured he had his best technician to do the job. It came out beautifully! While I was waiting, the manager provided soft pretzels, Water, a paper plates and napkins. Three other people offered to serve me while I was there and Ron provided periodic progress updates. I would recommend Ron and Conicelli to friends and family
Great Purchase Experience with Ron Horne
by 05/17/2018on
Ron Horne has went out of his way to help me. He presented me with a really great, first-time car buying experience.
Great sales team
by 05/15/2018on
Ron Horne helped me pick out a Jeep at a great price. He also helped me set up my Bluetooth to use my hone which was very helpful because I don’t know if I could have done it so quickly. He was very helpful when I realized I left my license in a different purse and all around made this @ pleasant experience. Thanks Ron!
Great car at a great price with a great sales person
by 05/14/2018on
Becky Coburn did a fantastic job with me. She took care of me from start to finish and i left with a great car. It was a win win situation. I would highly recommend her if you are looking for a new car. She is down to earth and listens to what the customers want
Best sales man
by 05/13/2018on
Ron Horn is the best I just traded in my van Nd purchased my 2nd van from him.Hes honest and goes out of his way thank you Ron
Amazing service!
by 05/10/2018on
My husband and I came in for a pre owned car earlier this week and were lucky enough to have had Ron Horne be our salesman! He showed us a range of different vehicles until we found our best fit! He was patient, kind, and informative along with the rest of the staff! I couldn’t be happier with my new Honda! Thank you!!
