service Rating

My wife and I were first introduced to salesman Ron Horn in Feb. 2015. We noticed he was very good at his job and did not pressure us into buying a car. He was consistent and very honest. We end up buying our first vehicle, a 2012 Honda oddeysey. Then when we came in for our oil change...we met Mark Glenn, he as well was very helpful and knowledgeable of the Honda brand. We purchase a second vehicle in March 2017..a 2013 Honda accord. Now throughout this time we had some issues with our van and when i say these two above mentioned has bend over backwards, small or big situations. They have called or even came in to Honda to get the situation right. That says alot about what kind of people we are, but most importantly about the two type of employees you have working for your company. They have always been honest and upfront with us and always try there best to fix the problem. I'm i going to be honest, this is the reason we purchased our vehicles here at Conicelli...because of Ron and Mark. Read more