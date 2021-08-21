Customer Reviews of Wilsonville Subaru
Svc. Mgr. refuses to return call for a month even after corporate calls him
by 08/21/2021on
Having unsuccessfully complained to the manager of this dealership, maybe my review will help others avoid making the mistake of going to Wilsonville Subaru. Before getting into my comments, I suggest reading through some of the other comments on Google as I did. One clear pattern sticks out - 99% of the comments come from new car buyers. Never is the buyer of a car happier than when they first buy it. The real question is how a dealer deals with service problems after the sale, and that is where Wilsonville Subaru drops the ball. To be as brief as possible, as a 25+ year Subaru customer, I had a reoccurring engine problem with my 2017 Outback that bothered me greatly, and my service record reflected many attempts to diagnose it without success in the first year, then it seemed to subside. With the car now over 100,000 miles, the problem came back with a vengeance, but being past the warranty period, the dealer couldn’t help me with me spending thousands disassembling the motor. So I contacted Subaru of America, and after reviewing my records, they offered to either (a) give me $2,000 towards a repair or (b) use that $2k towards a new vehicle. The corporate officer I was dealing with even went so far as to call Wilsonville Subaru since I just moved to this area and she spoke directly with Service Manager, Ethan Wohl, informing him that I would be calling with this $2,000 service credit to use. She confirmed this call in an email to me. Then my real problem began. The problem was I called this Service Manager Ethan for literally a MONTH, leaving one message a week, but he failed to return any of my 4 very detailed messages. I never did speak to him, so it wasn’t like I was some irate customer he didn’t want to deal with, nor did I badger him. Subaru of America corporate only gave me 30 days to decide how I wanted to apply this credit, so I had a deadline to hear back from him, which I said in my last 2 messages. I struggle to comprehend how this could have happened, knowing I had an email from a Subaru of America corporate officer saying they called this Ethan in advance and told him in person that I would be calling. I ended up just going to another dealer. In frustration, I wrote about my complaint to the dealership’s General Manager, Ron Owens, and he said in reply, “I’m not sure what the miscommunication was” as if he didn’t get it. I had even sent him a copy of the email from Subaru of America’s corporate customer service officer, and the same explanation I made above, but he just couldn't comprehend what the problem was. At least I get it now. Now I understand that this would be the same guy who hired Ethan. What we have here is failure to communicate, because the two men essentially steering this big ship called Wilsonville Subaru are both devoid of empathy and completely clueless. If your Service Manager refuses to return the call of a customer for a MONTH – a call that came through your national corporate office – what is essentiality the head of Subaru customer service in the United States – and you don’t see a problem, then YOU are the problem! At the end of the day, you can buy your car from any dealer, and if it’s a Subaru, you’ll probably be very happy with that dealer in month one. However, the more important decision is where to get your Subaru serviced, and do hope you see the wisdom of both buying get getting your Subaru serviced at any other dealer but Wilsonville Subaru. By the way, Subaru “corporate” was great and I still love my Subaru…
#Eazy
by 03/03/2020on
We had a great experience at Wilsonville Subaru Thanks to Karen and Keith. They made it #eazy for us and Karen even gave our five-month old schnauzer his first off leash experience walking around the dealership! We will recommend Wilsonville Subaru to friends and family. Thanks Karen!
Avoid this dealership!
by 09/19/2019on
Extremely disappointed with the staff of this dealership. If you look at their reviews for the past year, they have been failing in customer service and in being honest with their customers. My experience mirrors this. I understand that mistakes can be made occasionally. However, significant clerical and staffing errors were made throughout my attempt at purchasing a new vehicle at this dealership. They are listed below: 1.) Lied to me about their inventory and what they had available. When I arrived for my appointment, I was shown a vehicle that “somewhat” matched the specifications I asked for, but clearly was not matching what I asked for. 2.) Lied about the quoted price of the vehicle. 3.) Wilsonville would not price match their own quote from the representative I worked with. They do not negotiate prices, and because of this, I was left with little recourse. 4.) When the vehicle I wanted was found at another dealership over 100 miles away, the staff decided to drive it to Wilsonville putting wear and mileage on the car, rather than towing it. 5.) Sale representative made an error on the final price when he was writing down numbers by hand and ended up charging us hundreds of dollars more. 6.) Wilsonville charged my credit card an excessively wrong amount for a down payment multiple times and locked my credit card due to their own clerical error. 7.) I needed a purchased part installed, and was told their Service and Parts department would contact me within the day. This never happened and I had to contact them myself. Once I arrived, I was questioned excessively about the specifications of my parts need, when they had all of the paperwork and details for the (seemingly) easy installation. That responsibility should not be on the customer. I highly recommended going anywhere else for sales or service. It was an extremely disrespectful and frustrating experience.
Awesome Service
by 11/29/2018on
I am a first time car buyer and was extremely nervous to go look at cars because I didn't want to get scammed. Daniel Ramirez was anything but a scammer. He was helpful and nice the whole way and explained my options and was happy to show me 5 different cars before I found the one I loved. I was able to text him to find different pricing options with different down payments. He was patient and helpful the entire time and made me feel like family.
Highly recommend
by 08/17/2018on
We had such a great experience buying our new WRX! It was painless and easy - dare I even say fun and relaxing? We will definitely be back again and again.
Great inventory, exceptional facility.
by 10/24/2017on
We enjoyed being able to view the wide selection of vehicles inside such a comfortable setting. Bill Williams was exceptional to deal with, respectful of our concerns, knowledgeable and helpful. Jason Walraven also made our purchase a smooth transaction with his 20+ years of experience and expertise in Bills absence. The Outback so far is all we wanted and exactly as described. We are looking forward our first road trip.
Used Car Purchase
by 08/11/2017on
I bought a used Honda CRV 2007 from Bill Williams at Wilsonville Subaru and it was a very good experience. I initially had a problem with the car and the service department got it in right away and Bill delivered the car personally to me when it was done and was extremely considerate of my inconvenience. I would buy a car from Bill any time, any where. I give Bill a 5 star rating!!!
Great customer service
by 08/02/2017on
My buying experience was second to none. There was none of the typical high pressure game playing that I have experienced elsewhere. Daniel Ramirez was my one and only salesman. He was professional , very informative and polite. They have a huge inventory to choose from. I would not hestitate to recommend Wilsonville Subaru to anyone. Ask for Daniel Ramirez and you will not be disappointed.
New Subaru Legacy
by 08/01/2017on
We bought a 2017 Subaru Legacy and we are loving it. What a great dealership! No high pressure at all and very helpful sales people. We enjoyed our time shopping for our car at this dealership. They have a huge building with the cars inside, so you don't have to be out in the weather trying to find the perfect car. I like having just one salesman taking care of the complete transaction in purchasing our car. (Thanks, Brent Venishel!) When we asked about door moldings, they had them there, so we left the car there to have them put on our car, and the service center people are really nice too. Great place to buy a car.
Great selection, customer service
by 07/26/2017on
I am very happy with the used car I purchased at Wilsonville Subaru. I found a good value and appreciated the straightforward process of buying a car with Bill Williams and the rest of the team.
Best car buying experience ever. Period.
by 07/17/2017on
My wife and I stopped into the Wilsonville Subaru dealership to look at a specific car. We had an appointment, but the dealer called and told us the car was ready a bit earlier than our appointment, which actually worked better for us. We were immediately greeted by salesman James Grant, who came off as light hearted yet professional. I typically always cringe when I get out of my car at a car dealership; been to far too many. But James was courteous, professional, helpful, and knowledgeable and NOT pushy. Perfect in every respect that I would hope for in a car salesman, yet never experience. He moved his dealership forward on reviewing our tradein and we were able to spend quality time looking at the desired car. They served us coffee drinks, made is feel at home and were wonderful. The process was very smooth, no bull as they state, and we drove away with the car we wanted, for a great price, and my wife and both felt that this was the single best car buying experience ever. But James really made it all perfect. So cheers to James and the crew at Wilsonville Subaru. You now have two new loyal customers. And please give James a raise. He Is what car buying should be about. Cheers
Easy fast and no pressure
by 07/13/2017on
OK so the dreaded trip to the dealership to purchase a new car for my wife Been seeing and hearing the NO BULL commercials for quite a while but didnt actually expect a great experience buying a new car. My wifes job moved about 20 miles south of us and our 2009 Mustangs clutch and shifting in stop and go traffic was just getting to be too much. We have owned a couple of Subarus over the years and they have proven to be great cars so we took the Mustang down to Wilsonville Subaru and expected to get a bad trade and spend a miserable Sunday at the dealership . Ended up being an enjoyable few hours where we were allowed to actually look at, test drive, ask questions, and compare cars until we found the one we wanted not the one they wanted to sell us. They bought the Mustang at a fair price offering more than I thought and above my bottom price. We got a great deal on exactly the car we were looking for. Our salesperson, James Grant, was knowledgeable, witty, and fun to work with. Answered all of our questions ran us through the technology in the vehicle and sent us on our way. It was easy fast and there was no pressure during the car purchase. We are very happy with the car and since my wifes work place is within 10-miles, well be taking advantage of their shuttle service when our car needs its scheduled services. Thanks James! and Wilsonville Subaru for making our day not suck. We will be back!
Great Deal & Great Service
by 07/09/2017on
My buying experience at Wilsonville Subaru with Austin Parker was great!! I was looking for a low mileage preowned Outback and they had quite a few vehicles to choose from and the No Bull prices in the showroom were as advertised on the website which were lower than other Subaru dealerships in the area. Austin also did me a huge solid by arranging for delivery of a loner to my house and driving my car back to the dealership to have some additional features added to the car. After the work was done he then drove my car back home. Great deal and even greater service by Austin.
by 06/25/2017on
Their "No Bull" non-negotiable price comes in at $1,000 or more above what other dealers are charging for the exact same vehicles. They prey upon unwary and unprepared buyers who are afraid to haggle. I had to give one star just to post this, but I have to say, if you buy from them you'll be paying way too much.
We think that Subaru shoppers and owners want and deserve a simple, quick, pain-free dealership experience. Wilsonville Subaru will strive to deliver that with several important, guest-focused business practices:
We will provide a comfortable shopping and service experience. If something isn’t to your liking, just tell us.
We will provide a streamlined service department experience. We will talk to you about everything your car needs or that you want, nothing extra. Our technicians and advisors will be highly-trained and paid to serve you, not to upsell.
We will post our lowest possible price right in the window of every new and used car. Our “One Price” is the cash price available to all buyers and doesn’t include additional incentives that may be available to select groups of buyers (i.e. Military or College Graduate Special Offers). Within Subaru’s guidelines, we’ll also make this pricing available online when possible.
You won’t have to deal with “closers” or “finance managers."
