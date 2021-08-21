1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Having unsuccessfully complained to the manager of this dealership, maybe my review will help others avoid making the mistake of going to Wilsonville Subaru. Before getting into my comments, I suggest reading through some of the other comments on Google as I did. One clear pattern sticks out - 99% of the comments come from new car buyers. Never is the buyer of a car happier than when they first buy it. The real question is how a dealer deals with service problems after the sale, and that is where Wilsonville Subaru drops the ball. To be as brief as possible, as a 25+ year Subaru customer, I had a reoccurring engine problem with my 2017 Outback that bothered me greatly, and my service record reflected many attempts to diagnose it without success in the first year, then it seemed to subside. With the car now over 100,000 miles, the problem came back with a vengeance, but being past the warranty period, the dealer couldn’t help me with me spending thousands disassembling the motor. So I contacted Subaru of America, and after reviewing my records, they offered to either (a) give me $2,000 towards a repair or (b) use that $2k towards a new vehicle. The corporate officer I was dealing with even went so far as to call Wilsonville Subaru since I just moved to this area and she spoke directly with Service Manager, Ethan Wohl, informing him that I would be calling with this $2,000 service credit to use. She confirmed this call in an email to me. Then my real problem began. The problem was I called this Service Manager Ethan for literally a MONTH, leaving one message a week, but he failed to return any of my 4 very detailed messages. I never did speak to him, so it wasn’t like I was some irate customer he didn’t want to deal with, nor did I badger him. Subaru of America corporate only gave me 30 days to decide how I wanted to apply this credit, so I had a deadline to hear back from him, which I said in my last 2 messages. I struggle to comprehend how this could have happened, knowing I had an email from a Subaru of America corporate officer saying they called this Ethan in advance and told him in person that I would be calling. I ended up just going to another dealer. In frustration, I wrote about my complaint to the dealership’s General Manager, Ron Owens, and he said in reply, “I’m not sure what the miscommunication was” as if he didn’t get it. I had even sent him a copy of the email from Subaru of America’s corporate customer service officer, and the same explanation I made above, but he just couldn't comprehend what the problem was. At least I get it now. Now I understand that this would be the same guy who hired Ethan. What we have here is failure to communicate, because the two men essentially steering this big ship called Wilsonville Subaru are both devoid of empathy and completely clueless. If your Service Manager refuses to return the call of a customer for a MONTH – a call that came through your national corporate office – what is essentiality the head of Subaru customer service in the United States – and you don’t see a problem, then YOU are the problem! At the end of the day, you can buy your car from any dealer, and if it’s a Subaru, you’ll probably be very happy with that dealer in month one. However, the more important decision is where to get your Subaru serviced, and do hope you see the wisdom of both buying get getting your Subaru serviced at any other dealer but Wilsonville Subaru. By the way, Subaru “corporate” was great and I still love my Subaru… Read more