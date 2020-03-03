service Rating

Extremely disappointed with the staff of this dealership. If you look at their reviews for the past year, they have been failing in customer service and in being honest with their customers. My experience mirrors this. I understand that mistakes can be made occasionally. However, significant clerical and staffing errors were made throughout my attempt at purchasing a new vehicle at this dealership. They are listed below: 1.) Lied to me about their inventory and what they had available. When I arrived for my appointment, I was shown a vehicle that “somewhat” matched the specifications I asked for, but clearly was not matching what I asked for. 2.) Lied about the quoted price of the vehicle. 3.) Wilsonville would not price match their own quote from the representative I worked with. They do not negotiate prices, and because of this, I was left with little recourse. 4.) When the vehicle I wanted was found at another dealership over 100 miles away, the staff decided to drive it to Wilsonville putting wear and mileage on the car, rather than towing it. 5.) Sale representative made an error on the final price when he was writing down numbers by hand and ended up charging us hundreds of dollars more. 6.) Wilsonville charged my credit card an excessively wrong amount for a down payment multiple times and locked my credit card due to their own clerical error. 7.) I needed a purchased part installed, and was told their Service and Parts department would contact me within the day. This never happened and I had to contact them myself. Once I arrived, I was questioned excessively about the specifications of my parts need, when they had all of the paperwork and details for the (seemingly) easy installation. That responsibility should not be on the customer. I highly recommended going anywhere else for sales or service. It was an extremely disrespectful and frustrating experience. Read more