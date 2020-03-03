We think that Subaru shoppers and owners want and deserve a simple, quick, pain-free dealership experience. Wilsonville Subaru will strive to deliver that with several important, guest-focused business practices:
We will provide a comfortable shopping and service experience. If something isn’t to your liking, just tell us.
We will provide a streamlined service department experience. We will talk to you about everything your car needs or that you want, nothing extra. Our technicians and advisors will be highly-trained and paid to serve you, not to upsell.
We will post our lowest possible price right in the window of every new and used car. Our “One Price” is the cash price available to all buyers and doesn’t include additional incentives that may be available to select groups of buyers (i.e. Military or College Graduate Special Offers). Within Subaru’s guidelines, we’ll also make this pricing available online when possible.
You won’t have to deal with “closers” or “finance managers."
