Honda of Salem
Customer Reviews of Honda of Salem
Happy Honda loyal customer
by 05/01/2022on
I have always been a loyal Honda customer, it is nice to be treated well. Mohammed was very helpful.
Pleasant Service
by 05/13/2022on
It’s a timesaver to be given a time appt. A gentleman checked me in within a minute of my arrival. The sitting area was sanitized with signs indicating it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good fast service
by 05/12/2022on
The whole check-in & out process is smooth. The customer service staff are helpful & attentive to needs.
Good job
by 05/05/2022on
Something has changed for the better because in the past when I’ve called to make an appointment for 4:00, there were none left for weeks out and the people were rude about it. This time I was able to book the appointment for the time I wanted and 2 days out. The person I spoke to was kind and accommodating to my needs. Much appreciated.
recent service
by 05/05/2022on
Love being able to schedule an appointment and get all the service one while waiting. Very timely and kept up to date on progress.
Honda certified service
by 05/01/2022on
They were very thorough and helpful.
Timely, accurate and personable service
by 04/28/2022on
Robert Hellman my service person was informative and very personable. I also was in and out in less time than expected. Good service from all.
Work well done!
by 04/28/2022on
Quick, reasonably priced (not inexpensive) and courtesy
Great Cars, Excellent Service, Smooth Process!
by 04/27/2022on
Salesman was very personable, and friendly. Seemed genuine and honest. Good selection of cars, and knowledgeable salesman, made sure we were very happy with our purchase.
Brandi 💕
by 04/22/2022on
Very quick and informative
Salem Oregon Honda Rocks!
by 04/21/2022on
Appreciate Robert Hellman is still with Honda service. Seems to us there's a great deal of turnover in staff and we like seeing Robert's familiar face. Also, miscommunication over the bill was handled more than fairly by the service dept. manager.
Service oil change for Honda CRV 2021
by 04/19/2022on
Friendly & quick service.
No more strange noise
by 04/13/2022on
Service advisor and tech were both very professional and cordial. They fixed my Pilot and took care of this old man.
Very pleasant car buying experience
by 04/11/2022on
No high pressure sales pitch, no games. Things explained well, and salesperson was personable.
Car repair
by 04/08/2022on
Very educational. Friendly sevice. Car tip top
Kudos to Mauricio!!!
by 04/08/2022on
Mauricio was GREAT. A real asset to your company. He and friendly, competent people like him are why I love Honda of Salem.
1
by 04/03/2022on
The professionalism, no rush to just sign n go, explained everything good, answered my questions
Honda in Salem is Amazing!!!
by 04/02/2022on
Everything, from the Mitch, who was the greatest sales person in the world, to the finance and prep guys. You are all awesome and make this process a lot less painful than what I experienced in the past..
Service
by 03/29/2022on
Really appreciated the fact that although l did not have an appointment the staff worked me in anyway.
3 rd Honda bought Salem Honda
by 03/21/2022on
Straight talk, no hiding amounts in the small print, John Steward is a good salesman, didn't push, made sure I understood everything
Another awesome experience
by 03/20/2022on
Steve was awesome!
