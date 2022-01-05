Skip to main content
Honda of Salem

1101 Van Ness Ave NE, Salem, OR 97301
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Honda of Salem

4.9
Overall Rating
4.93 out of 5 stars(424)
Recommend: Yes (282) No (7)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Honda loyal customer

by Augusto on 05/01/2022

I have always been a loyal Honda customer, it is nice to be treated well. Mohammed was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pleasant Service

by Eileen on 05/13/2022

It’s a timesaver to be given a time appt. A gentleman checked me in within a minute of my arrival. The sitting area was sanitized with signs indicating it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good fast service

by Selena on 05/12/2022

The whole check-in & out process is smooth. The customer service staff are helpful & attentive to needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good job

by Heather on 05/05/2022

Something has changed for the better because in the past when I’ve called to make an appointment for 4:00, there were none left for weeks out and the people were rude about it. This time I was able to book the appointment for the time I wanted and 2 days out. The person I spoke to was kind and accommodating to my needs. Much appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

recent service

by Dori on 05/05/2022

Love being able to schedule an appointment and get all the service one while waiting. Very timely and kept up to date on progress.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honda certified service

by Robin on 05/01/2022

They were very thorough and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Timely, accurate and personable service

by John on 04/28/2022

Robert Hellman my service person was informative and very personable. I also was in and out in less time than expected. Good service from all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Work well done!

by Jim on 04/28/2022

Quick, reasonably priced (not inexpensive) and courtesy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Cars, Excellent Service, Smooth Process!

by Jackie on 04/27/2022

Salesman was very personable, and friendly. Seemed genuine and honest. Good selection of cars, and knowledgeable salesman, made sure we were very happy with our purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Brandi 💕

by Brandy on 04/22/2022

Very quick and informative

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Salem Oregon Honda Rocks!

by Glenn on 04/21/2022

Appreciate Robert Hellman is still with Honda service. Seems to us there's a great deal of turnover in staff and we like seeing Robert's familiar face. Also, miscommunication over the bill was handled more than fairly by the service dept. manager.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service oil change for Honda CRV 2021

by Brian on 04/19/2022

Friendly & quick service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

No more strange noise

by Bruce on 04/13/2022

Service advisor and tech were both very professional and cordial. They fixed my Pilot and took care of this old man.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very pleasant car buying experience

by Mark on 04/11/2022

No high pressure sales pitch, no games. Things explained well, and salesperson was personable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car repair

by Ann on 04/08/2022

Very educational. Friendly sevice. Car tip top

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kudos to Mauricio!!!

by Dewey on 04/08/2022

Mauricio was GREAT. A real asset to your company. He and friendly, competent people like him are why I love Honda of Salem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

1

by Sunny on 04/03/2022

The professionalism, no rush to just sign n go, explained everything good, answered my questions

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda in Salem is Amazing!!!

by Janet on 04/02/2022

Everything, from the Mitch, who was the greatest sales person in the world, to the finance and prep guys. You are all awesome and make this process a lot less painful than what I experienced in the past..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Susan on 03/29/2022

Really appreciated the fact that although l did not have an appointment the staff worked me in anyway.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

3 rd Honda bought Salem Honda

by VR on 03/21/2022

Straight talk, no hiding amounts in the small print, John Steward is a good salesman, didn't push, made sure I understood everything

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Another awesome experience

by Matthew on 03/20/2022

Steve was awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

