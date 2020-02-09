Customer Reviews of Honda of Salem all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (60)
RJ answered our questions quickly and gave just what we need without being pushy!
sales Rating

RJ answered our questions quickly and gave just what we need without being pushy!
service Rating Honda Accord 2013 service
Keeping me informed.
service Rating

Keeping me informed.
Delvin was very personable and profession-able.
service Rating

Delvin was very personable and profession-able.
on Rob_Annemarie 08/29/2020
Both Johnathan & Brandon were courteous, professional and most of all committed to helping us with purchasing the vehicle. Never high pressure and willing to provide answers to all of our questions.
service Rating

Prompt and professional service performed in a timely manner.
Prompt and professional service performed in a timely manner.
sales Rating

It was late and even then the service we received didn't make us feel like we had to rush
It was late and even then the service we received didn’t make us feel like we had to rush
service Rating Could have easily been a ten

We got in quickly--friendly service
We got in quickly--friendly service
sales Rating

I was contacted the same day I enquired about a car listing. I was interested and made an appointment for the next day and bought the car!!
I was contacted the same day I enquired about a car listing. I was interested and made an appointment for the next day and bought the car!!
service Rating Customers interacted with courteously & respectfully

Customer service person was EXCELLENT
Customer service person was EXCELLENT
sales Rating

Our whole experience was great from start to finish. Very nice, helpful, experienced salesman. Everyone we talk to so very nice.
Our whole experience was great from start to finish. Very nice, helpful, experienced salesman. Everyone we talk to so very nice.
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating
Miguel was great !! he knew all the details about the car. No back and forth, got the price and we were done!! Very helpful with the options. This is the second car I have purchased from Miguel and would highly recommend him.
sales Rating

Jeff Jaynes made my very stressful experience at another dealer just melt away. He was so friendly and answered my questions without a run around. Great Job!
Jeff Jaynes made my very stressful experience at another dealer just melt away. He was so friendly and answered my questions without a run around. Great Job!
sales Rating

by Jacklynn 07/27/2020

Quick and easy. Purchase 2 vehicles and we were at the dealer for a little over 4 hours.
on Jacklynn 07/27/2020
Quick and easy. Purchase 2 vehicles and we were at the dealer for a little over 4 hours.
service Rating

Service was timely; Also appreciate the inspection car receives when you are getting an oil change.
Peter Phan was one of the best, nicest, most cordial car salespersons I have ever encountered. I had been to a number of other dealers--I bought my Ridgeline at this location solely because of Mr. Phan's professionalism ---much appreciated.
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Service was timely; Also appreciate the inspection car receives when you are getting an oil change.
service Rating

robert was quick, on time, and no problems.
Robert and Scott took time to go over all the questions I had regarding the purchase. Robert also took time to show us the how to set up the features of the vehicle after the purchase.
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
robert was quick, on time, and no problems.
sales Rating

I had an excellent experience with RJ, my salesperson. This is the SECOND vehicle I've purchased from RJ at Honda of Salem, and I am just as pleased this time as I was 6 1/2 years ago when I purchased the last. Thank you, RJ!
We were promptly met and greeted by the nicest representative. RJ Clemente was extremely knowledgeable and answered all of the questions we had even anticipating some. He made us feel very comfortable and made certain we got the deal for the vehicle we wanted! In our many years of car buying, RJ made this a top experience. The financial part is always a major stress point, but between RJ and Matt Rader it went very smoothly. We are looking forward to enjoying our new Honda CRV! Thank you so much!!
service Rating

Friendly,efficient service
I had an excellent experience with RJ, my salesperson. This is the SECOND vehicle I’ve purchased from RJ at Honda of Salem, and I am just as pleased this time as I was 6 1/2 years ago when I purchased the last. Thank you, RJ!
service Rating

professional, conscientious, friendly, and observing covid protocols
Friendly,efficient service
See less
professional, conscientious, friendly, and observing covid protocols
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review See less
