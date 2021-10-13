1 out of 5 stars service Rating

We purchased a car from lithia Toyota - excellent experience: no pressure sales, great end of year pricing and they gave us free oil changes for life! I have the ability to purchase Ford vehicles through their employer A Plan, but this rivaled even that experience. The repair department is an entirely different story. We have reported them to a national consumer advocacy program: every time we take the car in for our oil change, they attempt to sell us on other unnecessary maintenance. When we decline, in every instance, they “sabotage” the car by reversing the air filters, leaving trash in the car and emptying the windshield wiper fluid. We have oruchased new tires they the department but even here they have pinched the causes leaks when “checking” or rotating tires so that thebkife if the tire is shortened; when asked, they claim that perhaps the night is faulty and must be replaced and then both sides must be done to ensure balance; when we visited Les Schwab for an additional opinion, they sold us better tires for less and we’ve had no leaking since. Lithis’s repair department plays chikdish games that deter customers from ever wanted their spouses or children to ever visit. We’ve since taken our family else where for sales and service. We cannot recommend this dealership - they abandon you once the purchase is complete not recognizing future sales or service is a lifetime commitment. Read more