We had an awesome experience with this dealership. Everyone was so kind and personable. We will buy our next vehicle here as well. Highly recommended these guys!
Nine months ago I experienced a water leak that was believed to have been from the cab mounted brake light. At this time it was repaired under warranty. Last week it was found that I had a reoccurring leak in what was believed to be in the same location. The issue has been addressed by Lithia personnel and it is believed there will be no future problems. Your service personnel are very accommodating and strive to make right.
on mdnichols 01/18/2020
Dustin in parts is fantastic. Super knowledgeable on Ram 2500s.
Trevis as always provides the very best, prompt service.
on Alex1234 01/10/2020
Quick and excellent service!
Easy to work with, Michelle went above and beyond to help me get a Christmas surprise for my wife, and as always Steve gave honest and straightforward advice. Shopped multiple other dealers in valley and none compared.
Happy with oil change service. Staff in the waiting area friendly.
Time wait for oil change was quick
service writer was very friendly,explaining other problems I could possibly have,
I love my new car, the process was crazy easy, and Chris was great sport.
on Timsayler 11/14/2019
Reps were extremely helpful. I would recommend others to the sales reps and financial reps involved.
Very satisfied with the service.
Great service and great price
James and David the finance manager were great to deal with and very helpful in finding me the best option for purchasing my new truck. I wouldn't hesitate to come back for any future vehicle purchases.
Great people to work with .Gorge and Ray were so helpful, informative, and fun to work with.
Had truck in for Transmission shifting problems. They reprogrammed now working great.
My service was amazing!
The service writer met us outside and new us by name. He asked for the keys and said he would take care of everything. Very friendly and efficient.
on ejboggs17 10/04/2019
Great job, done quickly
on JacksonG 10/02/2019
I dealt with Justin and he worked hard to find me the right truck, and all I can ask is for fair pricing. He went above and beyond.
