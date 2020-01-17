Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT of Medford

4540 Grumman Dr, Medford, OR 97504
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT of Medford

5.0
Overall Rating
(116)
Recommend: Yes (116) No (0)
sales Rating

Awesome dealership!

by Debra on 01/17/2020

We had an awesome experience with this dealership. Everyone was so kind and personable. We will buy our next vehicle here as well. Highly recommended these guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
207 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Reoccurring water leak

by Gary on 01/27/2020

Nine months ago I experienced a water leak that was believed to have been from the cab mounted brake light. At this time it was repaired under warranty. Last week it was found that I had a reoccurring leak in what was believed to be in the same location. The issue has been addressed by Lithia personnel and it is believed there will be no future problems. Your service personnel are very accommodating and strive to make right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

leveling kit and tire rotation

by mdnichols on 01/18/2020

Dustin in parts is fantastic. Super knowledgeable on Ram 2500s.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

recalls

by recalls on 01/15/2020

Trevis as always provides the very best, prompt service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick oil change and tire rotation

by Alex1234 on 01/10/2020

Quick and excellent service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Easy and honest

by Alew on 01/03/2020

Easy to work with, Michelle went above and beyond to help me get a Christmas surprise for my wife, and as always Steve gave honest and straightforward advice. Shopped multiple other dealers in valley and none compared.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good

by Jeepgrl on 12/10/2019

Happy with oil change service. Staff in the waiting area friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good service

by Adam on 12/05/2019

Time wait for oil change was quick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

quick lube

by jam on 11/30/2019

service writer was very friendly,explaining other problems I could possibly have,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Chris is the best!

by Katie on 11/26/2019

I love my new car, the process was crazy easy, and Chris was great sport.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Truck

by Timsayler on 11/14/2019

Reps were extremely helpful. I would recommend others to the sales reps and financial reps involved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great

by Taylor on 11/12/2019

Very satisfied with the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tires

by JC on 11/11/2019

Great service and great price

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New RAM 2500

by Justin on 11/08/2019

James and David the finance manager were great to deal with and very helpful in finding me the best option for purchasing my new truck. I wouldn't hesitate to come back for any future vehicle purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome !!!

by Tammy on 10/31/2019

Great people to work with .Gorge and Ray were so helpful, informative, and fun to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Job

by Carl on 10/30/2019

Had truck in for Transmission shifting problems. They reprogrammed now working great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Scott on 10/22/2019

My service was amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Tevis on 10/21/2019

The service writer met us outside and new us by name. He asked for the keys and said he would take care of everything. Very friendly and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by ejboggs17 on 10/04/2019

Great job, done quickly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Hard Working and Fair

by JacksonG on 10/02/2019

I dealt with Justin and he worked hard to find me the right truck, and all I can ask is for fair pricing. He went above and beyond.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
