Nothing to complain about!
by 06/24/2020on
I received nothing but first class service from Dick’s Honda. The entire staff was friendly, efficient and helpful. They made sure I got exactly what I wanted and well within the budget I needed (which was no easy task!) I’m very pleased with everything about my experience with them and their salesperson, Anthony, was just the best!
Good experience buying a new car
by 05/26/2020on
I just buy a new car for my wife , a Honda CR-V, the salesman Anthony was very professional and with a good knowledge of all the car they have for sale , all the personal did a good job , I recommended the Car Dealer.
Civic sport
by 02/22/2020on
I just bought a new civic sport for the wife great little car with fantastic safety features and it drives like a sports car if you want it to my wife says it is better than great,joe my salesman did fantastic and I got a service plan that will save me big bucks.
Amazing Experience
by 01/24/2020on
I just purchased a New Honda Civic EX-L car from Dick's Hillsboro Honda. The experience was pleasant one. The sales rep, Mr. Marv Herr, was very helpful and they matched competitor' price. Overall it is a pleasant experience.
Very good service
by 12/28/2019on
I just purchased a new 2020 insight and the service at dick’s Honda was amazing. They honored the Truecar price and were the only dealership in the greater Portland area that was confident in getting me my coveted Aegean blue. Thanks to my salesman Josh Watson. Highly recommended.
Excellent Customer Service
by 12/24/2019on
Just purchased a new vehicle at Dick’s Hillsboro Honda and had a great experience. Our amazing salesman Gilbert helped us every step of the way and was very patient, allowing us to carefully make our decision. He was thorough, friendly and knowledgeable. Overall a very good car buying experience, and they will definitely have our business from here on out!
Above and beyond service!
by 12/21/2019on
I needed the car before the Christmas vacation trip, but there was no way I could travel all the way to Portland and get it in time before we left. The sales team at Dicks Honda offered to drive the car all the way down to me and take my trade sight unseen! That is amazing above and beyond service. These guys have my business from now on
Great dealership!
by 02/27/2018on
We had a very pleasant experience purchasing a Honda Ridgeline here. They went above and beyond and gave us great information, good purchase and trade-in prices,and were friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable. Highly recommend!
Sold vehicle w/previous registration penaltie fees
by 09/25/2017on
Upon going to my local DMV to register the vehicle I had just purchased from Dicks Honda Hillsboro, I was informed the respected vehicle would be close to $1,000 to register it as it has over $600 in late fees associated to the VIN. Yes, I am an out of state buyer. The entire Dicks Hillsboro team failed to disclose late fees associated with this Vehicle. They gladly researched and collected my accurate taxes for my State and County but failed to collect my registration and informed they should be around $300 and to should be paid in person to my local DMV. When I contacted them (dealership), they informed the fees are associated to the previous owner registered to that vehicle (they held the vehicles title, you were the owner and boasted about who previously owned the car). I was told it wasnt their problem and it was now solely mine to figure out. They noted there was no way in knowing, yet, finance team looked up my respected due taxes via FREE Ca. DMV.gov website where it shows all associated fees included late pentality fees. Beware of the transparency of this dealership and apparently the history behind their vehicles like the one I purchased. I spent a lot of time and extra money flying out there to meet them, yet they left me with fees associated to a vehicle they owned during that time. If I would have known the registration would cost me nearly 1k to register, I wouldnt have purchased the vehicle. If you GM responds, You already spoke to me and told me, ...do what you gotta do, we arent helping you. Your dealership is not one bit concerned for its integrity.
You won't go wrong here!
by 01/03/2017on
Marv Herr was not pushy. He listened to us - really listened to our wants and desires. He was savvy enough to let us know how we should best spend our hard earned money. We came to your dealership because we had a horrific experience with Beaverton Toyota and we are glad we made the switch!!
Convenient and Quick.
by 12/30/2016on
Hillsboro Honda afforded very convenient service appointment scheduling and performed my requested oil change and multi-point serrvice very quickly and professionally.
No Place I'd Rather Be!!
by 12/29/2016on
My experience with Honda has always been the best! Words can't explain how appreciative I am for their service and understanding of my car. As a "typical" college student, keeping up with my car and its problems have been a struggle up until Dick's Honda. I am so thankful for Paul, Khalani, and the entire service department for always making it possible for the survival of my 01 Honda. I not only trust this dealership but HIGHLY recommend them for all services and sales. Thanks again Honda for your kindheartedness and making me feel above & beyond a valuable customer!!
Great service
by 12/28/2016on
Friendly and courteous service. Shuttle service provided which makes it much easier. My issue was electrical and it was troubleshot and discovered only the battery needed replacement and found an unrelated problem with a relay. Comfort, friendliness, communication, and shuttle
Norm's review
by 12/26/2016on
Everyone was polite. I had a question about my brakes, and Brodie was very through in his answer. Also, Bret reviewed the results of the inspection. He was fantastic the review of his findings.
My Honda Dealership
by 12/24/2016on
Same guy always handles my file. Like it. Not a pushy salesman. Close location to work. I love getting the loaner while the work was being performed.
Service
by 12/23/2016on
Prompt and awesome service at Dicks, all under warranty so no fees paid. They are all professionals and helped on questions asked.
Dick's Hillsboro Honda CRV purchase
by 12/19/2016on
I like the interaction we had with Sheridan. He was knowledgeable, approachable and responsive to our needs. Juan was good with the numbers and explained every thing we needed to know clearly.
Made buying a new car a great experience!
by 12/17/2016on
This was my first time buying a new car and financing anything and Jeff and Juan made it a great experience for me. I knew what I wanted going in and when Jeff showed us the car and what it could do he just cemented it even more for me. I went in feeling extremely nervous and anxious and left incredibly happy and excited. Thank you so much!
New front rotors
by 12/16/2016on
Courteous service people that explained very clearly what needed to be done. In and out of the shop swiftly with good workmanship.
My last visit for routine service
by 12/11/2016on
Greeting immediately upon arrival. Always ask what is needed during routine appointment and friendly and helpful staff. Appreciated the new waiting area which is comfortable and well stocked with snacks for times that service takes longer.
Dick's Hillsboro Honda sales experience
by 12/11/2016on
Both Andrew and Juan were great to work with, and both knew the product and their roles well. We were expected to arrive at 9AM, at which we found the Ridgeline awaiting us. The process went quickly. The entire process was a non-pressure sales, which became one of the best car-buying experiences we've had.
