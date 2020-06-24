sales Rating

Upon going to my local DMV to register the vehicle I had just purchased from Dicks Honda Hillsboro, I was informed the respected vehicle would be close to $1,000 to register it as it has over $600 in late fees associated to the VIN. Yes, I am an out of state buyer. The entire Dicks Hillsboro team failed to disclose late fees associated with this Vehicle. They gladly researched and collected my accurate taxes for my State and County but failed to collect my registration and informed they should be around $300 and to should be paid in person to my local DMV. When I contacted them (dealership), they informed the fees are associated to the previous owner registered to that vehicle (they held the vehicles title, you were the owner and boasted about who previously owned the car). I was told it wasnt their problem and it was now solely mine to figure out. They noted there was no way in knowing, yet, finance team looked up my respected due taxes via FREE Ca. DMV.gov website where it shows all associated fees included late pentality fees. Beware of the transparency of this dealership and apparently the history behind their vehicles like the one I purchased. I spent a lot of time and extra money flying out there to meet them, yet they left me with fees associated to a vehicle they owned during that time. If I would have known the registration would cost me nearly 1k to register, I wouldnt have purchased the vehicle. If you GM responds, You already spoke to me and told me, ...do what you gotta do, we arent helping you. Your dealership is not one bit concerned for its integrity. Read more