service Rating

July- Had car towed in, Was told it would looked at, Over a Week later, I had to have my car towed to another dealer, who did a great job. I was VERY RUDELY treated by Geoff, Who demanded I pay the $137 Diagnostic Fee, They then explained they were understaffed, and unable to fix my car, So I paid, and moved on, which I did, I had moved on, and tried to be kind, All I Wanted was to NEVER EVER Be Contacted by Ron Tonkin Kia Again, This request was NOT respected. I got another email from them today, and I am Pissed. So I'll Write reviews about how HORRIBLE I was Treated by Geoff and This Dealership. Avoid Ron Tonkin Kia, They did a HORRIBLE job handling my car, and Me. Stop Sending me Email Ron Tonkin KIa, I have let Consumer Affairs Know How Unprofessional you guys treated me, I wasn't gonna do all these reviews, but my request was not Respected, Take me off your email List! Read more