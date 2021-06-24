5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am so happy with my purchase. Nick showed me 2 cars (both Nissan) and i liked them both but i wanted the mileage on one of the cars and the extras on the other car. Nick went on a search on the computer to search for cars that might work out. It was freezing outside so it was nice to be inside with coffee and hot chocolate instead of going from car to car outside. Nick found me the perfect car. It was newer than the other 2 cars we had seen and had way lower miles and had warranties since it had such low miles and is a 2017. This was the best experience. Nick wasn't pushy and he was very friendly and really listened to what i wanted instead of trying to push me into buying something i didn't want. I ended up with a 2017 Nissan Altima. I haven't ever owned a car over a 2005 so it's really nice and exciting you have such a nice vehicle! I will (And have been) recommending that people go to this car dealership. Nick and Jordan were both wonderful people to work with in purchasing a car. Jordan got me an amazing low rate on interest for my remaining loan and was really good at explaining everything to me. I really appreciate both of these guys! They're the best. I usually hate car shopping but not anymore. I'll definitely be going back to this dealership for future cat purchases! Read more