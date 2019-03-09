I purchased an Infiniti in cash from Bob Moore in March of 2018. As of today, September 3, 2019 I have still yet to receive the title for my car. That means that I have not been able to drive my $30,000.00 car in about a year and a half. I have called the dealership dozens of times and sent dozens of emails. I usually get voicemail when I call (I’m not convinced that anyone works there) I never get a call back. My emails have gone unanswered. I have contacted an attorney who informed me that it would be a lengthy and costly process to use the courts. Meanwhile, my car sits in the garage with a dead battery from lack of ability to drive it. This has been the literal worst purchasing experience of anything, ever in my life. My hands are completely tied and all I can think to do is warn others before they go to this dealership and get the kind of abhorrent treatment that I have received.
Service tech damaged car and shop accepts his behavior
by Perktam on 07/26/2018
I took my Infinity in to Bob Moore Infinity in Edmond, OK for a tune up. The car had no issues, but MPG had decreased slightly, so I decided I should probably get a tune up.
While in the shop, was advised there was an air bag recall, and I gave permission to repair.
I picked up my car (over 600 dollars for injectors/spark plugs), and left. I noticed that my passenger dash was filthy and cracked when I was about 1/2 mile down the road so I turned around and went back to the dealership.
When I arrived back (about 1 mile driven), I also noticed that my car smelled like burned coolant fluid.
The tech was called, admitted to cracking the dash but hadn't told anyone. Service told me they would fix it, and that the smell was probably b/c the tech topped off fluids and may have spilled some.
Within days, my vehicle started to overheat and leak coolant fluid. I took it back to the dealer, and they told me they would look at it, and if they had caused the issue, they would fix it. They would also fix the dash while the car was there.
I specifically requested that the original tech not be allowed near my car. I was assured a different tech would be assigned.
I received a call telling me that the plastic compartment (top part of radiator) was split and it would be over 800.00 to fix it. The service dept doesn't think their tech did anything wrong.
So here is a synopses:
1) Car, no issues, in for tune up & recall repair
2) Dash is cracked by tech, only admitted when noticed by customer
3) Car leaves shop with damaged to radiator
(suspect from tech leaning over it to work. The compartment is plastic and 10 years old-so would probably break easy. But it wasn't broken when I took my car to the dealer....)
4) Service denies any wrong doing (no surprise)
5) The same tech that caused original damage was allowed to work on my car-despite assurances he would not. (it appears he did a good job second time around-glove box not well aligned, but I can fix that. He did leave grease marks in my vehicle, usually they clean the vehicle, perhaps not on 2nd go round?).
Bottom line: The service manager is pleasant and professional. All staff encountered were pleasant and professional. The tech was not proficient and proved himself untrustworthy with his deeds.
Let's face it, no matter how pleasant the staff are, if the service tech's are not proficient, honest, and capable, your pocketbook will suffer.
I would caution you to be very aware that at least one service tech at Bob Moore Infinity is not-and if he is the only one, and he is not assigned to your vehicle, perhaps your vehicle will be returned repaired versus having new mechanical issues.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Our salesman,Trey Roberts made finding the right car easy and overall a pleasant experience. Everyone that was part of the sale was friendly and professional. This is the second Infiniti we have purchased at
Bob Moore Infiniti.
I have been servicing my Infinities at Bob Moore for the past 11 years. Since opening of the new dealership facility, I have been there 3 times. I can't believe how drastically this dealership had improved for the better. Customer service is impeccable, and makes you truly feel like a valued customer.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Great people and the issue was handled quickly. the loaner car was ready and took no time to check in and get back to my schedule. The quality of the workmanship couldn't have been better.
I wouldn't consider any other dealer. Yes, that good !
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The experience was great. As soon I got to the dealership, I met with my Service advisor Josh who asked me about the problems I have with my vehicle he then asked me sign the documents and then I handed him my car keys.
When I scheduled the service I was promised a loaner. So as soon as I got done with him he took me to the Enterprise rental car agent who hand me the key for the loaner after doing the paperwork.
I was happy with the arrangement.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I called at the dealership and made deal, agreed to on price. I got the price down, when i told them i got better deal from [another dealership]. I talk to Dave, sales person from Porsche/infinti, agrred to pick the car in the evening. Myslef and wife went to pcik the car. He took me to show me the car, it was not parked with the other, insted, someone was testdriving the car and it had 72 miles, and not cleaned. At that moment i should have walked away from that dealership. finally I agree to buy, but they went up on price. The finance manager was [violative content deleted]... very very poor service person for Infinti. then few months later, I had problem with the car. The service person wanted to tell me that it is just normal and don't worry. then i called agin, same answer. At this point, i decided to go and get a different brand. I went and purchased 2009GL450, when i went to pick up the car, it was cleaned and parked inside the dealership, it had 8miles, no one test drove it. I love Infinit cars and trucks (exception is QX56, I owned Armada..lolz) Again I went to test drove the FX35/50, there was a different, so I am walking out with the sales person, I told previously I have purchased a G35, then he said then why don't go talk that sales person and he just walked out... since there is only one dealership in oklahoma city they think they can do what ever they want to... there is also fine other manufactures and delers are aroubd the country... [violative content deleted]
Disappointed with finance manager Rebecca for her lack of professionalism and courtesy. During my May visit to review a lease from among left-over 08 stock, Rebecca regrettably took the smoke and mirrors approach. Brief discussion of money factors and residuals had her quickly obfuscating and moving on to the next well-heeled patsy . . . er patron.
Called dealer back two weeks later to discuss purchase based upon price-quoted earlier. Rebecca didn't remember that price; sold every 08 on lot, but one; but did offer now-higher-priced "deal" expiring TOMORROW. For score-keeping: that compound sentence contains at least two-and-a-half un-truths/ mis-rememberings.
1) I had written quote; 2) DID have all 3 remaining still in stock; 3) want to bet they still are looking to move each of those 08s, with the 2010 models arriving ?
Dealer purports to be no-haggle, offering straightforward service to the luxury segment. The Finance department appears happy to sell you a car; just don't ask too many questions!
I have long heard about the "Infiniti buying experience" wherein they supposedly treat you like a human being. Apparently, the Edmond Infiniti dealer never got that memo. In 2003, I went there to buy a G35 and was treated like a piece of dirt. They even tried to pull the "we lost your trade-in keys" thing on me. I left. I've heard they are under new management and I have been trying to contact them for 2 weeks now by email to discuss a G35, and they either don't respond or they tell me someone else will respond and don't. I don't know what is wrong with these guys. I would avoid this dealer like the plague.
