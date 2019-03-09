service Rating

I took my Infinity in to Bob Moore Infinity in Edmond, OK for a tune up. The car had no issues, but MPG had decreased slightly, so I decided I should probably get a tune up. While in the shop, was advised there was an air bag recall, and I gave permission to repair. I picked up my car (over 600 dollars for injectors/spark plugs), and left. I noticed that my passenger dash was filthy and cracked when I was about 1/2 mile down the road so I turned around and went back to the dealership. When I arrived back (about 1 mile driven), I also noticed that my car smelled like burned coolant fluid. The tech was called, admitted to cracking the dash but hadn't told anyone. Service told me they would fix it, and that the smell was probably b/c the tech topped off fluids and may have spilled some. Within days, my vehicle started to overheat and leak coolant fluid. I took it back to the dealer, and they told me they would look at it, and if they had caused the issue, they would fix it. They would also fix the dash while the car was there. I specifically requested that the original tech not be allowed near my car. I was assured a different tech would be assigned. I received a call telling me that the plastic compartment (top part of radiator) was split and it would be over 800.00 to fix it. The service dept doesn't think their tech did anything wrong. So here is a synopses: 1) Car, no issues, in for tune up & recall repair 2) Dash is cracked by tech, only admitted when noticed by customer 3) Car leaves shop with damaged to radiator (suspect from tech leaning over it to work. The compartment is plastic and 10 years old-so would probably break easy. But it wasn't broken when I took my car to the dealer....) 4) Service denies any wrong doing (no surprise) 5) The same tech that caused original damage was allowed to work on my car-despite assurances he would not. (it appears he did a good job second time around-glove box not well aligned, but I can fix that. He did leave grease marks in my vehicle, usually they clean the vehicle, perhaps not on 2nd go round?). Bottom line: The service manager is pleasant and professional. All staff encountered were pleasant and professional. The tech was not proficient and proved himself untrustworthy with his deeds. Let's face it, no matter how pleasant the staff are, if the service tech's are not proficient, honest, and capable, your pocketbook will suffer. I would caution you to be very aware that at least one service tech at Bob Moore Infinity is not-and if he is the only one, and he is not assigned to your vehicle, perhaps your vehicle will be returned repaired versus having new mechanical issues.