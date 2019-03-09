Customer Reviews of Bob Moore INFINITI
Worst buying experience ever.
by 09/03/2019on
I purchased an Infiniti in cash from Bob Moore in March of 2018. As of today, September 3, 2019 I have still yet to receive the title for my car. That means that I have not been able to drive my $30,000.00 car in about a year and a half. I have called the dealership dozens of times and sent dozens of emails. I usually get voicemail when I call (I’m not convinced that anyone works there) I never get a call back. My emails have gone unanswered. I have contacted an attorney who informed me that it would be a lengthy and costly process to use the courts. Meanwhile, my car sits in the garage with a dead battery from lack of ability to drive it. This has been the literal worst purchasing experience of anything, ever in my life. My hands are completely tied and all I can think to do is warn others before they go to this dealership and get the kind of abhorrent treatment that I have received.
Great Experience
by 09/10/2017on
Our salesman,Trey Roberts made finding the right car easy and overall a pleasant experience. Everyone that was part of the sale was friendly and professional. This is the second Infiniti we have purchased at Bob Moore Infiniti.
worst dealership in town, at least for Infiniti..
by 12/12/2009on
I called at the dealership and made deal, agreed to on price. I got the price down, when i told them i got better deal from [another dealership]. I talk to Dave, sales person from Porsche/infinti, agrred to pick the car in the evening. Myslef and wife went to pcik the car. He took me to show me the car, it was not parked with the other, insted, someone was testdriving the car and it had 72 miles, and not cleaned. At that moment i should have walked away from that dealership. finally I agree to buy, but they went up on price. The finance manager was [violative content deleted]... very very poor service person for Infinti. then few months later, I had problem with the car. The service person wanted to tell me that it is just normal and don't worry. then i called agin, same answer. At this point, i decided to go and get a different brand. I went and purchased 2009GL450, when i went to pick up the car, it was cleaned and parked inside the dealership, it had 8miles, no one test drove it. I love Infinit cars and trucks (exception is QX56, I owned Armada..lolz) Again I went to test drove the FX35/50, there was a different, so I am walking out with the sales person, I told previously I have purchased a G35, then he said then why don't go talk that sales person and he just walked out... since there is only one dealership in oklahoma city they think they can do what ever they want to... there is also fine other manufactures and delers are aroubd the country... [violative content deleted]
Don't ask finance questions!
by 06/16/2009on
Disappointed with finance manager Rebecca for her lack of professionalism and courtesy. During my May visit to review a lease from among left-over 08 stock, Rebecca regrettably took the smoke and mirrors approach. Brief discussion of money factors and residuals had her quickly obfuscating and moving on to the next well-heeled patsy . . . er patron. Called dealer back two weeks later to discuss purchase based upon price-quoted earlier. Rebecca didn't remember that price; sold every 08 on lot, but one; but did offer now-higher-priced "deal" expiring TOMORROW. For score-keeping: that compound sentence contains at least two-and-a-half un-truths/ mis-rememberings. 1) I had written quote; 2) DID have all 3 remaining still in stock; 3) want to bet they still are looking to move each of those 08s, with the 2010 models arriving ? Dealer purports to be no-haggle, offering straightforward service to the luxury segment. The Finance department appears happy to sell you a car; just don't ask too many questions!
Worst car dealership in town
by 12/24/2007on
I have long heard about the "Infiniti buying experience" wherein they supposedly treat you like a human being. Apparently, the Edmond Infiniti dealer never got that memo. In 2003, I went there to buy a G35 and was treated like a piece of dirt. They even tried to pull the "we lost your trade-in keys" thing on me. I left. I've heard they are under new management and I have been trying to contact them for 2 weeks now by email to discuss a G35, and they either don't respond or they tell me someone else will respond and don't. I don't know what is wrong with these guys. I would avoid this dealer like the plague.
