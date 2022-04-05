1 out of 5 stars service Rating

My experience started when I called to schedule a time hoping this would speed up the process, the young man I talked to was clueless and unable to answer any questions, he only pushed me to use the shuttle and leave it. So I called back the next day to confirm my appointment for Wednesday and I am told the appointment was never scheduled. I scheduled a new appointment as waiting for my vehicle for Wednesday. Then I came in and was told there was a complimentary wash. After sitting in the wait area I noticed the guy before me was asked if he had time to wait for his car to get washed and he said sure. It looked like he waited an extra 45 minutes to get his car. I was there for an hour and a half (I showed up a little early for my scheduled time) but after 90 minutes I was asked if I could wait around for my car to be washed. After witnessing the problem the other guy had (they also misplaced his keys) I told them no I couldn't wait around for a wash. As it was it was close to 2 hours by the time I finally got out of there. Then I drove to work, then home and the next day I discovered oil on my garage floor. I called and the service lady who answered the phone wanted to schedule me for a service unrelated, I had to explain to her a couple times I just had it in and something they did caused the leak. She informed me I would be responsible to pay for them to look at it. I brought it in and went straight to the guy who had worked with me on Wednesday. He took it straight back to the bay. A little while later he came out and said the service tech said it was just oil spilled on the drip pan. 30 minutes later the service manager tells us that the filter was faulty and when it was placed in it leaked. Then it took them way too long to wash it. It was explained to me that they were canceling the contract with the current detail team but they had to finish out the month but they were very slow. Again it was over 90 minutes for the time to fix their problem. It takes me 20 minutes to drive to this dealership. So all in all I spent 5 hours of my week for a 15 minute oil change. I do not think I will be back.