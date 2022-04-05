Customer Reviews of Bob Howard Buick GMC
Service
by 05/04/2022on
Did not fix my car problem.
Great Service Department
by 07/09/2019on
Came in for an oil change. The service techs are super friend. I will be back!
Great customer service
by 05/31/2019on
I was in town visiting when I started having trouble with my truck. David Hoffman was great, got me in last minute and was able to get my truck back to me same day. Thank you David
Best car buying experience ever
by 05/29/2019on
We went to find a new truck. The sales person was amazing, not pushy, listened well, and was bet knowledgeable. The selection was good and the prices were reasonable.
Awesome service
by 05/29/2019on
We were very please with the way we were treated since we pulled in the dealer, everyone did their best to make sure we got what we needed without frustrating us which we appreciate, we will definitely come back for future business
WE WILL BE BACK
by 05/29/2019on
I absolutely LOVE Bob Howard Buick GMC. We were treated wonderfully. A young man quickly greeted us but didnÃ¢ÂÂt make us feel like he was attacking us. The manager then shook our hands and greeted us as well. We worked with Mark Samson and he was absolutely WONDERFUL. He was kind, easy going, and hardworking. He truly met our needs in what we wanted and expected and went above and beyond. We had been car shopping and dealt with many other dealerships who treated us horribly and made us feel like they werenÃ¢ÂÂt meeting our expectations and even listening to us. Bob Howard Buick GMC is hands down THE BEST dealership in the city. Kevin the manager was amazing and responsive. Everyone there didnÃ¢ÂÂt make you feel like you were being attacked. They welcomed you. They actually listened to you about your budget, the type of vehicle, and etc. They explained everything very thoroughly. The previous dealerships we went to was Landers, David Stanley, and Smicklas Chevrolet. Those three were nothing compared to this dealership. Those three didnÃ¢ÂÂt listen to what we wanted and kept acting very shady. Bob Howard Buick GMC was upfront about anything and everything. They were very helpful and patient. I will be recommending this place to all my friends and family. We will use them for our car buying in the future as well. Thank you so much to Kevin and Mark. They were exceptional.
AT4 - GMC
by 05/23/2019on
Very helpful finding the vehicle I requested. Customer Service representative was very attentive to demonstrate all options. Great vehicle!!
Awesome!!!
by 05/22/2019on
I had a very awesome experience when going to Bob Howard. They are very courteous. Always asking if i needed anything. Plus they explained everything to me and if i had questions they answered them. I got a new car at a great deal!!.
Not the Best
by 05/16/2019on
Bought used truck. Truck was fine customer service wasn't the best. Salesmen was good just didn't know much about the truck. Left us by ourselves multiple times. Wanted to be in and out in an hour ended up being 3. Put wrong lein holder on title, I had to pay to have that fixed. They said they would reimburse me haven't seen a check yet, been over a month
New Yukon
by 05/15/2019on
Luis was extremely helpful and informative throughout the entire process.
Definitely referring service departments to friends in the area
by 05/14/2019on
I am from the Oklahoma panhandle and was needing to get a GMC truck serviced during a trip. I explained, what I thought was an issue, over the phone and was greeted with very knowledgeable personnel. They scheduled me in promptly to be sure nothing was truly wrong with my truck. Once I arrived everyone was very friendly. They went out of their way to fully inspect my truck and made very valid recommendations once the inspection was completed. Derek B was my assigned service advisor, once my truck was ready he called me himself and also greeted me personally when I arrived at pick-up. I got the sense that Derek, along with everyone else at the GMC service center, truly mean to help you continue getting the most value from your vehicular investments. If they keep this great attitude and work ethic up rest assured your vehicle is in good hands. Thank You to every individual person that played part in this successful customer service experience.
Shady sales tactics
by 11/16/2016on
This is the only dealer I have dealt with in my ENTIRE lifetime that, while in negotiations over a car, comes back and states "Oh, we think we underpriced the car, so we want $1,000 more for it now". Needless to say, we walked out. After having dealt with them, I'll never go back and would never recommend them to ANYONE. Thanks Bob Howard Buick/GMC for wasting our time and fuel. It's over an hour round trip to make the drive to their location from our home, and we made the trip TWICE (not to mention all the time we were there).
Great experience overall
by 09/20/2016on
Bought truck from there and also had serviced there. Everyone was very courteous kind and caring
great customer service!
by 07/21/2016on
It was a fluke that I even came back for service at BH. The last time I was there was 2 or 3 years ago and I waited for hours for a simple oil change and vowed I wouldn't return. I did on July 15 and was fortunate enough to have David Hoffman as my customer service rep and he was awesome! As I waited, it seems all BH staff were very eager to please all the customers. I was blown away and will most certainly be back!
bad experience
by 05/28/2016on
Really had a poor buying experience, not only did we get talked into buying a vehicle by being promised they could install aftermarket equipment just as good as OEM only to discover it was much worse, and had wires start poking out. We also were lied to by the finance guy and he overcharged by thousands of dollars for what he stated would only be an increase in payment by $2 per month but it was $2 more from an arbitrary number not the actual payment amount. This took almost two months to get them to correct despite notifying him the next day. Glad I caught it at all.
friendly service could not overcome poor service
by 05/28/2016on
My experience started when I called to schedule a time hoping this would speed up the process, the young man I talked to was clueless and unable to answer any questions, he only pushed me to use the shuttle and leave it. So I called back the next day to confirm my appointment for Wednesday and I am told the appointment was never scheduled. I scheduled a new appointment as waiting for my vehicle for Wednesday. Then I came in and was told there was a complimentary wash. After sitting in the wait area I noticed the guy before me was asked if he had time to wait for his car to get washed and he said sure. It looked like he waited an extra 45 minutes to get his car. I was there for an hour and a half (I showed up a little early for my scheduled time) but after 90 minutes I was asked if I could wait around for my car to be washed. After witnessing the problem the other guy had (they also misplaced his keys) I told them no I couldn't wait around for a wash. As it was it was close to 2 hours by the time I finally got out of there. Then I drove to work, then home and the next day I discovered oil on my garage floor. I called and the service lady who answered the phone wanted to schedule me for a service unrelated, I had to explain to her a couple times I just had it in and something they did caused the leak. She informed me I would be responsible to pay for them to look at it. I brought it in and went straight to the guy who had worked with me on Wednesday. He took it straight back to the bay. A little while later he came out and said the service tech said it was just oil spilled on the drip pan. 30 minutes later the service manager tells us that the filter was faulty and when it was placed in it leaked. Then it took them way too long to wash it. It was explained to me that they were canceling the contract with the current detail team but they had to finish out the month but they were very slow. Again it was over 90 minutes for the time to fix their problem. It takes me 20 minutes to drive to this dealership. So all in all I spent 5 hours of my week for a 15 minute oil change. I do not think I will be back.
Most Knowlegeable dealership that I visited
by 02/04/2015on
I visited Bob Howard, Bob Moore, and Ferguson GMC dealerships when looking at buying my 2015 GMC Yukon XL. The salesman from Bob Howard (D'Angelo Johnson) knew how everything in the car worked. I knew more about how the Yukon worked, after talking to D'Angelo, than the salesman at Bob Moore. Plus, the guy at Bob Moore was more interested in selling me a used used Yukon vs a new one. The guy at Ferguson just didn't seem like he wanted to sell me a new Yukon. All of his answers were short and he seemed bored to talk to me. Maybe he thought I couldn't afford the suv that I wanted. Since, I had to order my Yukon, I ordered it from Bob Howard. It was 1 of the best car buying experiences I've ever been through.
excellent service experience
by 10/10/2013on
Explanation of work, costs and unknowns were clearly explained. Additionally, consideration was made for financial impact on me and some work was advised could be delayed until later if necessary. I did not receive hard sell or scare tactics to try and make me pay more at yesterdays visit
Pleased but now saddened
by 07/13/2013on
I am just saddened by the fact that we wont be able to use your service dept now since we are under our MAPS extended warranty. We appreciate our service tech Cally, he has been pleasant to work with. Your service dept has been a trusted place to work on our vehicles that we have come to depend on. I really wish you could accept our MAPS extended warranty, even though it was purchased at Bob Moore. It does make me wonder though, what would have happened if we purchased a vehicle and extended warranty from an out of state dealership, would we be required to go to that state to have our extended warranty work done? Thank you, Gail
Excellent
by 05/06/2013on
Went to look at a new GMC Sierra crew cab. They had the color and got me in the truck i wanted with the payments i wanted. I drove the truck home Friday night, Saturday morning I woke up and found some damage done when it was getting detailed the night before so I called them and they fixed it for me...great experience.
Slow, unknowledgeable and bad breath!!!
by 10/02/2011on
Maybe they were just playing...no maybe about it. As I asked questions about the GMC Terrain, the salesman had no answers. "Does this have a cvt transmission?" "Uhh, I;m not sure (as he reads the specs sheet on the window) all it says is Mexico." Ya, no kiddin. I had to explain what cvt was to him! He told me on the test drive that tag, title and tax was paid by them. when his boss started dealing with me on numbers and I mentioned ttt, he cut his salesman a look and state that he hadn't heard of any such thing. I wound up getting a good deal. It took over 3 hours (no fooling) to secure the deal and 6 hours in all before I got out of there. Here is the kicker. the advertised mpg for teh Terrain is 21-32. Took my first trip from OKC to Springfield. Got 20.7. GMC should get sued. I am way pissed and don't know what to do. Oh and after the deal was done all they could say (about 3x) was, "make sure you write us a great review when you fill out the survey."
