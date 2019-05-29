5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I absolutely LOVE Bob Howard Buick GMC. We were treated wonderfully. A young man quickly greeted us but didnÃ¢ÂÂt make us feel like he was attacking us. The manager then shook our hands and greeted us as well. We worked with Mark Samson and he was absolutely WONDERFUL. He was kind, easy going, and hardworking. He truly met our needs in what we wanted and expected and went above and beyond. We had been car shopping and dealt with many other dealerships who treated us horribly and made us feel like they werenÃ¢ÂÂt meeting our expectations and even listening to us. Bob Howard Buick GMC is hands down THE BEST dealership in the city. Kevin the manager was amazing and responsive. Everyone there didnÃ¢ÂÂt make you feel like you were being attacked. They welcomed you. They actually listened to you about your budget, the type of vehicle, and etc. They explained everything very thoroughly. The previous dealerships we went to was Landers, David Stanley, and Smicklas Chevrolet. Those three were nothing compared to this dealership. Those three didnÃ¢ÂÂt listen to what we wanted and kept acting very shady. Bob Howard Buick GMC was upfront about anything and everything. They were very helpful and patient. I will be recommending this place to all my friends and family. We will use them for our car buying in the future as well. Thank you so much to Kevin and Mark. They were exceptional. Read more