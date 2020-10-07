Disrespect and Dishonesty
by 07/10/2020on
First, I need to say, I know the results of our experience came down to our choice not to analyze every single word that came out of every person we spoke to in that dealership. However, deceit was also the core issue. First, I as a woman had made the initial inquiry into the vehicle. I kept getting blown off and ignored. After nearly 4 days they contacted my husband and would not acknowledge me. They told us we would be getting approved by Chrysler bc of credit. They told my husband we could go down and just get everything signed. We get there and found out none of this was true. They then jacked up the price from the internet quote I have text for saying we hadn’t been approved for that price. We knew it was a great vehicle so settled on a deal and was told by a manager if it didn’t pan out on our TTL he would make sure it was good to go. When it came down to it he only kinda kept his promise. We get it fueled up. At the gas station we realize the crap we went through. We called and they said to go back to the dealership. They “helped” us get a different vehicle. We did not look at the final contract. The guy said 3 different times it was a v6. Got home looked under the hood, it’s a 4 cylinder. It was one of the worst experiences in my life. I was degraded and lied to. As a woman, do not go to this dealership expecting honesty or respect.
Worst Experience- So Humiliated..
by 02/16/2018on
I am sure some people have good experiences with this Co. But if your anything like me, Please be careful!! Yeah, I have poor credit, not much to put down. But that is why I chose this dealership. They advertise. (Zero down, 99% approvals, bad Credit/No Credit ok). I filled out a credit app. and I was sent a text that I was pre-approved. for the car I wanted. I still did not get my hopes up. But they still said, bring the documents listed and what time can I come pick up my car? So, I drove an hour and a half. When I got there I still felt I would not leave with the car. Yet my Salesman said "we will make a deal." Then Reality hit. They said, we need a strong co-signer or $5000 down. I knew it! I guess they thought if we just get him here, maybe he will do one of the two? I was so disappointed. I would have been so understanding if they had told me, "Look, with your situation, it's gonna be difficult." The funny thing (if you look for that) was as they shook my hand to say good-bye. They said, "Hey at least the Bank finally approved you, now you have 30 days to come back with a co-signer or $5000 and we can get you in a car... LOL...Naw, Really!!!? It was the worst experience I ever had, to go from WOW, I am finally going to a Dealership willing to give me a chance! To go from exhilaration to total degradation was so disappointing! But good for those who's experience goes better!
Bad Experience!
by 06/09/2017on
Would NOT recomend ! I went just to look at jeeps advertised to drive and consider for future purchase. They had none of the jeeps on the lot, only one out of my price range. They did not listen when told repeatedly I needed to wait to review my financial position and options of cars in my range. After the dealer returned from looking at my car for trade in value he said it had broke down leaving me stranded there. After a 5 min test drive in a lower priced car I still said I needed to see if I could afford it. The salesman agreed to let me demo car and return in the morning. But instead I just got the manager also trying to convince me to make a purchase. After that and hours of high pressure sales tactics I ended up signing a deal I wasn't ready for and payments I can't afford. The next morning I went back and again explained I didn't think I could afford the car. They would not allow me to cancel the contract. I was told by the salesman they would allow me to trade for a lower priced car. He said to keep the car and demo over the weekend and review my financial situation and they would hold the paperwork. When I returned monday and confirmed it was more than I could afford and asked about something cheaper I was told it was already a done deal and I could only do a regular trade in and new purchase and would only get trade in value not what I had just paid. When I confronted him about being lied to he said he did not recall making those statements. In addition I later found that the car I was sold was listed on a site for over 2k less than the top $ price they sold it to me for. I feel this dealer uses unethical hi pressure sales tactics and practices. I have purchased numerous vehicles over the years from dealerships in 2 other states and have never experienced anything like this!