Jeff Wyler Springfield Kia

Jeff Wyler Springfield Kia

Visit dealer’s website 
1501 Hillcrest Ave, Springfield, OH 45504
(855) 278-4225
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Jeff Wyler Springfield Kia

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

New 2020 Kia Sportage SX Turbo

by J Harris on 03/14/2020

Sam G and TJ were great to work with. They were extremely patient and showed great respect to our inquiries. They answered all our questions and offered great advice during this complete transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
23 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

New 2020 Kia Sportage SX Turbo

by J Harris on 03/14/2020

Sam G and TJ were great to work with. They were extremely patient and showed great respect to our inquiries. They answered all our questions and offered great advice during this complete transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New car reveiw

by Bparker on 06/11/2019

Roger and all of the staff were wonderful. This was my 1st brand new car purchase all of the staff stayed late to help me get this done this was very appreciated

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tonya was fantastic!

by Cobb151872 on 04/01/2019

Tonya took great care of me. Wonderful personality and on top of her game. I met my Dad at the dealership and Tonya had already talked to him and was ready to go.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchase of my new car ...

by MustangAcres on 08/16/2018

I have purchased my seventh be a cold now from the Wyler auto Mall in Springfield Ohio and could not be happier the sales staff is so professional the managers and their finance department I would never go to any other dealership because nobody could compare with the service I received from Wyler auto mall and their employees

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Service and Deaks keep us coming back

by DustinMcD on 05/30/2018

We just leased our 3rd car from Jeff Wyler Springfield and we could not be more satisfied with the price and service we received. Alex Davis worked with us to find the exact vehicle we were looking for at a price that fit our budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New car

by princess34 on 04/02/2017

I couldn't have had asked for better service when buying a new car. It started out with an email and Dave Warren responded to me very fast and helped me so much over the phone. He went out of his way for me to make sure I had my new forte. Jeff Wyler should consider itself lucky to have an employee like Dave Warren. I will be referring people that I know to Dave Warren. When its time for a new car, I definitely will be coming to Jeff Wyler again asking for Dave Warren. But also when I got to the dealership everybody was nice and friendly which of who I came across. Way to go and thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Friendly and Patient

by ShayneJones on 05/25/2013

Phil was excellent to work with. It took my wife and I over three months to narrow down our choices, look at vehicles and get our finances in order. Throughout the whole ordeal Phil was very patient. He listened to our needs, wants, desires and problems. Phil then helped us work through to our final selection and then ensured that we got the best combination of rebates and discounts offered by both the dealership and the manufacturer. Phil ran our financing through several lenders and got us the best rate with the best terms to finance this deal. Mark ensured that all the financing was in order, explained the details thoroughly and answered all of our questions. Mark made sure that all the "t"s were crossed and that all the "i"s were dotted. He helped my wife and I to stay comfortable with the money end of the deal. Phil B. has since been promoted but I highly recommend Jeff Wyler Springfield Automall and any of the sales reps there. While you're there, stop by both Phil's and Mark's offices and tell 'em Shayne said hi!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Best service

by nursebert on 08/02/2011

This dealership provides the best service in the area. Not only does the work get done in a timely manner, but it is always done right the first time. I would not take my cars anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Poor overall experience

by jeffwwhite3553 on 07/19/2011

I bought a brand new Camrey, a very next morning, maint. light came on. I called in to service and scheduled appointment. They thought I needed new oxygen sensor. They would call me when it came in and would take about a hour to install. They called a couple days later and said it would take overnight. I complained, they offered a rental. I took it in, drove the rental home. The next morning, one of the tires were flat. I drove it home from the dealership only. I picked up my Camrey and next day, and no maint. light was on. The very next day, its on again. I took it back. Had to get another loaner, but this time it was completed in a few hours so I didn't need to even get the loaner. I had my wife pick up the car and they explained how a mouse chewed through the wire and that was the issue. They were being nice, so they wouldn't charge me. Are you freaking serious???? The light has stayed off.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil Change

by billy1966 on 07/11/2011

Jeff Wyler Hyundai completed my oil change in a timely manner and charged a fair price. I have read the other two reviews concerning service at this dealer and can only say that one or two bad people do not make the whole dealership rotten. I hope that there are no more such occurrences for anyone at this dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service department either poor mechanics or [violative content deleted].

by khooten on 06/30/2011

I took my Dodge Durango in to be serviced because it was not running right. First visit, I was told that it was the computer board. Two weeks and $1000 later, the truck was still running the same. Second visit (after it took another week to get it scheduled back in), they had my vehicle for over a month, replaced the transmission, and it is still having the same problems only now the truck also has scratched paint to the front bumper and the heater/AC doesn't work. They lied to use numerous times. We will never go back to this dealership for service or to buy a car!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thank you

by jamwils on 06/15/2011

I want to thank Phil Beach for making this an absolutely wonderful buying experience for me. He took the time to work with me, let me know what was happening and getting me the car I wanted. He communicated back to me all information that was needed to process paperwork, trade in and anything I asked about. After the purchase, he took more time to show me the gadgets in my new car and how things work. I am VERY happy that I had an OUTSTANDING experience with my purchase and Jeff Wyler Springfield dealer. Thank you for your EXCELLENT customer service! James Wilson

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Outstanding

by bigslugger57 on 05/13/2011

What an extremely pleasant experience in purchasing our new vehicle. Very professional folks at Jeff Wyler in Springfield. No high pressure sales, just great advice and customer service. Outstanding!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Toyota purchase

by forohio on 05/12/2011

Excellent sales/ finance staff. Very painless vehicle purchase experience, ( you rarely can say that! Great inventory and top-notch facility. thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

good dealership

by mommamia on 03/28/2011

Jeff Wyler in Springfield did an excellent job with keeping the cars clean. They were willing to make sure nothing was wrong with the car before giving us the car. I definitly recommend Jeff Wyler if your looking for a car used or new.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

My Review of Jeff Wyler Auto Mall

by clloyd27 on 01/04/2011

Jeff Wyler Springfield Auto Mall is an excellent place of business. Customer service is great because they make sure you get what you want and work hard to do so. The staff is very friendly. I worked with John Thomas and he was excellent. When I first came in I wasn't exactly sure what I wanted. He helped me pick out the perfect car for me at a great price. My overall experience was great and I would recommend others to visit Jeff Wyler Springfield Auto Mall!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

I got ripped off at Jeff Wyler Toyota Service

by rjsr64 on 12/31/2010

I took my camray in for an oil change. They said it would be a half hour. After 45 minutes I checked on my car. The mechanic was taking my brake shoes off of my car. I asked him what he was doing. He would not speak to me. I went to find a supervisor. After locating the supervisor in Toyota service we went to my car. The mechanic showed a pair of worn out brake shoes to the supervisor that he said he removed from my car. I did not give the people my permission to perform this work. These people a [violative content deleted]. Jeff Wyler Toyota service employees are [violative content deleted]. And I am sure that Mr. Wyler the owner of this car business knows what his employees are doing to create business. Ripping of car buyers is stupid. They will not come back. Over the past 14 years I had purchased 4 new cars from this dealership. And this is how they treat there customers. I think this has happend to many other people. I only know of one for sure. My daughter had gone to the Huyandi service department for and oil change. A mechanic came and told her that her car would not start and that she needed new spark plug wires. He was holding her spark wires in his hand. The mechanic had removed them without asking her. These people are [violative content deleted] and they are told to do this from the top. Jay Lawrence runs the service departments at Jeff Wyler autos in Springfield. If any other people have been cheated in this manner. Removing parts from your car without your permission. Tell of your bad experience at the Jeff Wyler Auto Mall service department in Springfield.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tacoma frame (recall) buy back

by mj07fj on 04/17/2009

I had a 99 Tacoma SR5 ext cab 4x4 w/135,000 milesthat had to be (recalled) bought back.It needed lots of work done when they (Toyota) bought it back.I had bought the truck new at Wylers and was worried about how I would come out on this buy back and only knew I wanted another toyota.I would never own anything else and 4x4 was a must.After looking around at FJ's & Tacomas.I found an 07 FJ at Wylers w/13,000 miles, 4x4,auto,aftermarket cat back exhaust,and other goodies(VooDoo Blue).They let me talk to the previous owner,to check out the truck,they didn't like the gas mileage.Anyway Toyota gave me my check for $13,500 for my truck,and I got the FJ out the door for $19,700 or the 99 Tacoma + $6,200.That my friend is just one reason why I'll only drive a Toyota and buy from Wyler.Life is good.Thanks Wyler!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Superior Dealership

by tdsr1 on 02/07/2009

I have purchased 2 cars now through this dealership from Sunny Dhingra. I have never had such exceptional service and personal care from any dealership in all my years of buying and leasing cars. I never felt rushed or pressured and the information I needed was always given in a timely manner. I feel like this dealership is a part of the family and is really looking out for my best welfare. Keep up the exceptional work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

My experince with Jeff Wyler

by louie07 on 01/24/2009

After doing research online for an SUV I came to the Jeff Wyler website. I was very impressed with the selection of SUV's. I submitted a request for information on the RAV4. Shortly after I submitted my request, an associate from Jeff Wyler called me. Her name is Beth. I told her what I was looking for and she was able to give me the information I needed. I scheduled a test drive of a 2008 RAV4. My husband and I fell in love with it, so we decided to buy the newer 2009 model. Beth was very helpful in getting us what we were asking for. She kept in contact with me answering every question I had. Her response was always within approximately one hour. During the times I had to visit her at her office, she treated me as if I was her friend. Beth was kind and compassionate about my first time buying experience. She never made me feel like I was just a customer. She showed me around and introduced me to several co-workers that would also be helping me with the installation of my remote start. Everyone I met was very nice and helpful. My buying experience with Jeff Wyler Toyota was execellent. I am recommending anyone that is considering buy a vehicle to stop by Jeff Wyler first. Belinda, a very satisified customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Review of Kia dealership -- A+++

by hrhmom2000 on 12/19/2008

My husband and I have been looking to purchase a new vehicle. We originally going to purchase either a hyundai santa fe or a hyundai tucson. To gather my facts about dealers in Central Ohio, I had gone onto Edmunds and did an internet request for offers from dealers. Cheri Dyer responded very quickly with not only a, "yes we have the car you are looking for, stop by so we can find the exact car for you" as every other internet response was. Cheri actually made actual offers on two differnet vehicles (MSRP, Rebate, and internet Discount). She also turned me onto the Kia Sportage. Well, my husband and I decided on the Kia Sportage. I told her what I wanted (via e-mail), and she once again, gave me a true, competitve offer via e-mail. When I was able to stop by Jeff Wyler to test drive the Sportage and make my offer, Cheri was on vacation. Well, her manager, Ben Webster, picked up where she left off and closed the deal. I gave an offer, it was accepted, and it was great. There was none of the game playing of "what is your trade in", or "will you be paying cash or financing". It was a true deal of what I was willing to pay for the car and would they accept the offer...which they did. I highly recommend Cheri Dyer & Ben Webster at Jeff Wyler Kia Springfield. I just wish they were closer to my home.....Jeff Wyler has a wonderful service program that I won't be able to participate in due to distance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
81 cars in stock
72 new9 used0 certified pre-owned
Kia Forte
Kia Forte
18 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Kia K5
Kia K5
12 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Kia Soul
Kia Soul
10 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Jeff Wyler Springfield Kia is proud to be a highly rated Kia dealership in greater Dayton and all of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. You can trust the Kia reviews of our highly satisfied customers, our service is second to none, and we welcome you to join the Jeff Wyler family. As an Ohio Kia dealership, we are committed to making the extra effort to provide the best price, selection, and customer service to our shoppers in Dayton, Hamilton, Mason, Middletown, Columbus and northern KY. Let us help you in your search to find the new Kia car, minivan, van, truck or SUV that best fits your lifestyle. Jeff Wyler has been helping folks just like you in finding the new or used vehicle that best fits your needs since 1973. We have a huge inventory or new and used Kia cars to choose from, a professional team of sales reps that listens to your needs, a culture that gives you the space to shop and prices and car financing solutions that work with your budget and needs.

what sets us apart
You can complete some or most of the car buying process online using Wyler Direct. Save time in the showroom or take home delivery
Over 700 new Kia cars, SUVs and minivans in stock
Value your trade or get pre-approved using our website tools.
The Wyler Family Foundation, was founded in 2009 to more formally address the charitable resources of Jeff Wyler Automotive Family, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. We resolve to give back to individuals and organizations within our communities.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes