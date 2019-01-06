Deception and Incompetence, over a Two Day Invested
by George8520 on 02/06/2019
I called the Springfield store inquiring about the availability of a Carfax listing for a 2014 Hyundai CPO car. Once I was told it was available, I left to drive the one hour to the site.
On arrival, we liked the car, took it for a test drive, and decided to purchase. As we waited for the paperwork to get started, we looked at other Wyler used cars for sale.
Here is first issue:
1: found a 2018 Hyundai at another Wyler site, sales person called on it to see if it was available, told it was gone
2: as it was still listed, and looked good, my wife called to inquiry if it was available, she was told absolutely, to come see it
3: I asked the sales person in front of me, who called getting no response, then got the GM to call, 1/2 hour later, we were told it was Sold
4: the story was that sales people will be deceptive in the availability of cars to get you to their lot, even to other sales reps in their dealership family
5: now we have a lack of confidence in their integrity as several levels of their leadership made this claim, seems that they could enforce better behavior
Then we decided to just purchase the 2014 CPO as it was still a good value. On entering the finance manager room, we discussed how to get a warranty to wrap the CPO.
Now starts next issue:
1: told that the car wasnÃ¢ÂÂt a CPO, even though I had the Carfax site open showing it, with all the details of the Hyundai CPO warranty
2: that started the circuit of which person would make the decision to do the right thing, managers would not repond, more time spent
3: finally the finance team said that it would be CPO the next day
4: this entire process took hours, with no real expectation of it happening, but told it would be done by 10:30
5: the next day at noon, I called for status finding that it was completely done and we could again drive one hour over and get it
On arrival, I expected that we could be in and out in an hour, reasonable expectation right - nope.
Third issue:
1: the CPO paperwork had some boxes not checked off that needed to be checked off, some of the required measurements were not taken - but the boxes were checked off that they were ok, oil change that was to be done, wasn't done or not documented in the internal sheets that showed oil being used in a performed service, etc
2: as I was asked to sign off that this document was done and complete, I asked for why it wasn't done and complete, which started another several hours of discussions, waiting, and wondering if we were buying a car or not
3: finally a service manager visited and said that everything looked good, but wasn't sure why the paperwork wasn't filled out correctly, after walking around and inspecting the car, I agreed that everything was done, except for the oil change needing to be completed- which would take him 20-30 min.
4: one hour later, the car was returned
This would have been it, except that I asked where my CPO paperwork was at and when would I get it
Last issue:
1: team helping thought that there wasn't any Hyundai paperwork showing that I actually was purchasing a CPO vehicle
2: more time goes by and amazingly, paperwork is found that I and they needed to sign showing that I was buying a CPO vehicle with the corresponding 10 year /100,000 mile warranty
So, I'm sure that this is the only time that anyone has ever had issues with this dealership in getting the car that is listed on the web, at the price, and CPO status that is listed.
And I'm betting that no one has ever needed to question ever step of getting the car serviced, inspected, and paperwork showing that it has the CPO status that was sold to them.
However, having to spend over four hours driving to and from that site, plus countless hours there, and listen to unbelievable assertions that these things never happen are the reason why I'm writing this epic story.
PS - that car that the Springfield GM said was SOLD at the Batavia location, has magically been unsold as we have been getting called and texted all afternoon that it is ready for us to see and drive. Hmmm - wonder if Jeff Wyler would take the 2014 in trade for the 2018, as that 2018 has magical properties?
Lease price for an identically equipped car was $100 per month less than the competition in Fairborn, which is much closer to my home. Well worth the 40 mile drive there and back. I have leased 3 seperate cars from this dealership from the same salesman. They are always significant less than the competition.
We went in thinking we could not get a new car, but between discounts, rebates and a goo price on the old car, we left with a new car that was better suited to our lifestyle.Salesperson was attentive, but also gave us time to figure things out. I would definitely recommend Ann if you are looking for a car.
Mike M made the experience of purchasing my very first brand new car easy and very satisfactory! Since the first email that I received after I sent in an interest request to when I arrived at the dealership, everything went smoothly. Thank you, Mike for making this effortless and letting me enjoy the experience of a new car, specifically, my new Cruze!
I stopped by Jeff Wyler's dealership in Springfield OH just to look around and see what was available as an alternative to the new Nissan sedan I had already decided to buy. A Wyler's sales associate by the name of Danielle assisted me and did such an amazing job that I decided to cancel the Nissan purchase and buy a new Chevy Sonic instead. Best. Move. EVER! Not only was Danielle accommodating and informative but the Finance Manager bent over backward to find me exactly the right loan type for my needs!
I STRONGLY recommend Danielle and the rest of the staff at Jeff Wyler Chevrolet in Springfield to anyone even considering a new or used car or truck!
These people will take great care of you before, during, and after the sale! TWO THUMBS UP!!!
I arrived at 845am for a 9am appt, only to find out that the online appointments was not communicating with them, so they didn't know I was coming. BUT they took me anyways, found out my recall for my Chevy Cobalt was a 3-5 hour job normally and I had no ride home.. so they got busy and had me out of there in 2 1/2 hours. My children had driven my car and I was literally on fumes, which made their job of dropping my gas tank easier, but made me uneasy about getting to a gas station.
They had me to take a card before leaving, so that IF I didn't make it, I could call them and they would come and figure something out.
Very nice, they went above and beyond for me.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Buying Experience at Jeff Wyler Auto Mall in Springfield Ohio
by Satisfied56 on 03/02/2013
Everyone was very nice and easy to work with.
Much respect goes to Phil B. who did a very professional job of dealing with 4 or 5 situations occurring simultaneously.
He remained very calm and knew just what to do to request his staff's assistance in completing different parts of the car buying process while he was meeting everyones needs.
All employees of Jeff Wyler that we came in contact with were very nice and curteous.
The car we chose to buy, the 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ, has all the options we were looking for, the Crystal Red Tintcoat is absolutely gorgeous, and the price was fantastic!
We were completely satisfied with the service provided by Phil, and will return to this dealership to work with him in the future, as well as sending everyone we know to him when they are looking for a car.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
This was my first experience with Jeff Wyler.
I did not intend to purchase a vehicle there, but simply stopped by to test drive and see what was available.
There was zero pressure for a sale, but I received an extensive tour and allowed to ask many questions.
I left that day feeling like I had just been introduced to a family that was very inviting and very proud of what they do.
Negotiations commenced a few days later and were accomplished entirely by email due to my personal circumstances.
With nearly zero haggling we arrived at my target cost which was slightly less than a "guarenteed" price given by a car buying service.
Once the deal was complete, I expected that the salesman would move onto the next sell.
I was surprised to find that the relationship with and responsiveness of my salesman, Darwin, post-sell was just as good and consistent as the service pre-sell.
I'm very satisfied and would return to Darwin at the Jeff Wyler dealership next time I am looking for a vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Was interested in a 2008 truck but the price was not what we were looking to pay. My husband was wanting to leave at that time but Eric went to work to get us in a vehicle that was in our price range. We left in a 2013 Chevy Sonic and are very happy with this decision. The fuel savings alone will save us alot of money where as the truck would have cost us more due to my husband driving 85 miles round trip for work daily. It was an excellent experience for us.
Russ H. was very professional and courteous during selling us a 2012 Chrysler 200. He patiently adressed our questions and led us through the comparision process with another brand vehicle to meet the physical needs of a short person being comfortable and safe driving a car. We appreciated his coming in on his day off to finalize the delivery of our new car. We will definitely go to Russ H. in the future.
We also had a very pleasant experience with Ken V. who completed our transaction financially.
We bought our car from Jeff Wyler because of its proximately to our residence, the availability and convenience for any needed maintenance and especially because of our past experience with Russ H.
Karen Stevens
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I purchased my first new vehicle ever on 09/05/12, a 2012 Chrysler 200. Russ Heaton was my salesman and he was very courteous,knowledgeable and accommodating. He and Ron Racine,who was my finance guy,were both able to get me a great deal and a fast approval on the car. GM Rick McCollum was also very friendly,all three made me feel assured that I was doing business with the right car dealer. As a matter of fact, the very next morning after my purchase a friend seen a pic of my car I posted and said she hated her van and would love to trade hers in,so I recommended her to come see Russ :).
