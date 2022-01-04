5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

All around top notch. Their sales staff was knowledgeable and courteous. We dealt with Lloyd Kitts in buying our 2012 Equinox and I highly reccomend him to anyone visiting. My sister referred me to him and I would send my kids their with no heistation. Very low pressure and extremely helpful, honest and knowledgeable. What a reflief as we had been shopping for weeks and getting discouraged at how little other dealers and sales staff cared for customers. We got a great deal and even got a better loan rate thru the dealer than we could thru our bank which had very good rates also. Go to Castrucci and ask for Lloyd, you will not regret it! We had been to other dealers and they simply knew almost nothing about the cars. We even had one salesman tell us to just keep hitting buttons until what we want to happen, happens. We had salesmen with as little as one week of experience, salesmen who forgot about us, salesmen and sales managers who lied straight faced to us. I am telling you Lloyd has over 10 yrs of experience and prides himself on product knowledge, customer care and honesty. That is why we bought at Castrucci anfter being at 4 other Chevy dealers. In fact we drove 30 miles to get there and right past those other four dealers. Read more