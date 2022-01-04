Mike Castrucci Chevrolet
Amazing Service - a long term relationship
by 04/01/2022on
I wanted something slightly larger to plan for future children. I had a 2020 chevy Trax that I had previously bought from Mike Castrucci and I received a letter saying they'd waive any fees for switching over to a new vehicle. Travis was the person who helped me through this process over the phone and he made the process seamless and easy. He helped me get the payments I could afford and the car I dreamed of. I am so extremely happy with Castrucci and it's employees and I have already told several people to go to them when they go to purchase a new vehicle. Fantastic. Absolutely 100% great service in every aspect. I will always be a faithful customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shady practices
by 07/02/2021on
I bought a Chevy suburban about 6 weeks ago. I took it in this past week to a local shop for window tint and a ceramic coating. The shop told me the entire back quarter was BONDO! I called and spoke with the used car manager who was very rude and disrespectful. When I purchased the vehicle I was told it had never been in an accident or ever had any type of body damage. I asked the used car manager how he’d feel if this happened to him or a family member. He said “I wouldn’t care! The damage hasn’t been reported. I’d wait and trade it in or sell it. No one would know.” It’s just complete shady practices. I’ve put a call into people higher than the used car manager to make this situation right. Maybe this is what they’ve had to start doing because of the chip/stock shortage? Either way I’ll update my review if they ever reach out or make this better! If you’ve had a similar experience with this dealer let me know!
Poor Communication
by 04/20/2021on
We wanted Car A. Car A wasn't there, but they let us test drive Car B, which they said was identical to Car A. We agreed to buy Car A. We signed the paperwork. A few days later, Car A still wasn't ready. When we called they could not answer our questions or explain what was going on with our car. Eventually, after days of calling, someone said that the car was damaged, that a branch had fallen on it and dented the roof. No one had told us this. We were sold what we were told was a new car, not a car with a dented roof. We went in and talked to a manager. He was unapologetic and unsympathetic. We cancelled the deal and got a refund. Why didn't they tell us about the dented roof? Seems unethical.
Great Service
by 04/13/2021on
I knew exactly what I wanted going in and Travis made the the process quick and so easy.. Going above and beyond when my husband couldn’t make it in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 03/30/2020on
Always pleasant and helpful great staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Should be zero stars - STAY AWAY
by 09/05/2019on
I have been driving and buying cars for over 40 years. Service center is the worst. Dropped off for scheduled oil change. All 4 black polo shirt men ignored me. No hello, be with you in a minute or welcome. They continued to look at their computer screens for several minutes. Finally one person asked if they could help me. 5 hours later oil change still not complete. Had to pick up the car the next day. At pick up more ignoring and no greeting. These black polo shirt men neither appreciate nor need my business. I will never come back. None of employees have name tags or cards. Unable to identify by name.
service
by 03/02/2019on
I called at 7:40am on a Monday for a possible oil leak on my 2018 Chevy Malibu. They got me in at 9:45am. A seal had vibrated loose. That was fixed along with an oil change and tire rotation. I was out at 11:00am. Thank you for your fast service. Your waiting area for customers is so comfortable. I feel like I'm in my own living room watching tv.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevy truck
by 12/27/2018on
Very nice group of people. Easy to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 01/18/2018on
I was greeted by the sales manager and worked with a wonderful Sales man, Mike. They had to get my car from West Virginia. They kept me up to date the whole way. When I came to pick it up I was in a hurry so I wouldn’t miss my granddaughter’s game. They got me through financing quickly and then I returned to pick it up Mike went over my Tahoe in great detail with me. It was a great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and selection
by 06/16/2017on
Everyone was very helpful, professional, and honest. I'm extremely pleased with my purchase and my experience at Castrucci Chevrolet. From Sean the Van Man to Kevin In sales and George in Finance, everyone did what they said they would do. Can't recommend them enough!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible
by 04/15/2014on
I had an issue with warranty work.. I brought it in several times. On two occasions they had me in their waiting area for 4 hours. Each time I had to ask if my truck was ready and each time they said yes it has been for several hours. (My time is valuable) I even left it there for a week. I asked them to check out the front end but all they did was their free alignment.. Needless to say It now has 60,000+ thousand and it still has a problem. I will never buy or be back there again.. By the way this is new Chevy # 5..
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Staff
by 07/13/2013on
Buying from this dealership is almost seamless. Told them what I wanted, they produced it, no hassle, no substitutions. Even went out of state to bring us the vehicle we wanted. Made back to back purchases. Treatment and professionalism the exact same on both transactions. Avalanche and Traverse. 3 months apart. If you visit, ask for Ron S., top notch, goes the x-tra step.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEst Car Buying Experience Ever!
by 09/24/2011on
All around top notch. Their sales staff was knowledgeable and courteous. We dealt with Lloyd Kitts in buying our 2012 Equinox and I highly reccomend him to anyone visiting. My sister referred me to him and I would send my kids their with no heistation. Very low pressure and extremely helpful, honest and knowledgeable. What a reflief as we had been shopping for weeks and getting discouraged at how little other dealers and sales staff cared for customers. We got a great deal and even got a better loan rate thru the dealer than we could thru our bank which had very good rates also. Go to Castrucci and ask for Lloyd, you will not regret it! We had been to other dealers and they simply knew almost nothing about the cars. We even had one salesman tell us to just keep hitting buttons until what we want to happen, happens. We had salesmen with as little as one week of experience, salesmen who forgot about us, salesmen and sales managers who lied straight faced to us. I am telling you Lloyd has over 10 yrs of experience and prides himself on product knowledge, customer care and honesty. That is why we bought at Castrucci anfter being at 4 other Chevy dealers. In fact we drove 30 miles to get there and right past those other four dealers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
edmunds internet shopping is great
by 04/02/2011on
I requested pricing thru Edmunds.com for a Chevy Equinox. This was the only dealership that responded with a price in an email based on the criteria I entered thru Edmunds. Only one other actually gave a price on the internet, but it was after several emails "confirming" the info previously submitted. I decided that the Chevy Equinox would not be best for me, but would not hestitate to visit this dealer in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Don't use them!
by 07/15/2009on
We had a horrible experience at this dealership. We were interested in a Pontiac Montana at this dealership. First time we visited on a Sunday. The dealership was open but they said they don't have the keys to the Montana, they are in the service department which was not open on Sunday. We came back to check the following week, the sales person who helped us last time, avoided us and had a new sales person to greet us. He too looked around for the keys for over half an hour and could not find it. He said the keys were again with the service department. Why were keys with service department for so long? beats me. I have never had such a perplexing car buying experience. After all, doesn't car dealers want to sell their cars? Shouldn't they keep the keys so people can test them? I called back the following Wednesday (today), the sales manager said the car is already sold. Imagine my confusion that after 2 weeks of search for the car keys, they suddenly found the keys and sold the car. I asked the sales manager about my experience, the only answer I got was "I haven't spoke to you before and I haven't heard about this." No apology. When I asked to speak to another manager who's higher, he said "I'm the only sales manager here." When I asked to speak to the dealership owner, he said "He does not work here. He doesn't work for us."