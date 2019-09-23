sales Rating

Adam Grossmeyer, salesman, greeted us before we entered the dealership. He was very personable and patient with our tight time schedule. I was looking for a used Ford Explorer and he showed us a few. Then I found the one I wanted on cars.com that was at the Brunswick Liberty Ford. Adam drove it back to the dealership in Maple Heights for me to see the very next day. I knew I wanted it and the team at Liberty Ford in Maple Heights did an excellent job to help me purchase the vehicle. The service and sales team even treated me to a fresh grilled hamburger for lunch! Read more