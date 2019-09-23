The person that took my service order was not completely sure I should have the service done that i wanted so she checked with associates regarding the situation I appreciated this very much an it made me comfortable that they would do the right thing
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Had the best experience with Liberty Ford in Maple Heights. Customer service was stellar and they were very acommodating. Love my 2018 Ford Edge SEL which is my very first Ford purchase made for just me. I have purchased two cars previously from Liberty Ford in Maple Heights for both my kids. Due to their outstanding customer service I will continue to purchase from this dealership in the future.
I can't imagine buying a car through anybody except Liberty Ford. They have gone well above and beyond any effort to make the experience as easy as possible. I barely had to do anything to get my new Escape and could not be happier! Thank you Liberty Ford for continuously being so wonderful time and time again. Much appreciated!
Sales associate Brian Hill and the finance guy Randy both stayed late to make sure I got my Escape that day. Brian took the time to find out exactly what I wanted in a car and matched me up with a perfect fit. He went over all the features and explained how everything worked. The whole team worked together to get me the best pricing available. I am once again VERY happy with my experience and have already recommended Brian and Liberty Ford Maple Heights to several people.
We had the best experience we've ever had purchasing a car. Cary DeCapita and Lorenzo Martino were great salesmen. Very knowledgeable. Greg Davis, New Car Mgr, was really nice to deal with. Ken Stafford was very easy to do the financing paperwork with.
My sales guy Jay and other staff were very professional.. Jay went over and above to make me feel comfortable before and after sale. Top notch, honest sales guy! I would highly recommend buying from Liberty Ford.. Ask for Jay. Great Place and Great People!!!
After the confusion of deciding on whether to fix my vehicle was remedied, my overall experience was very good. In the future verification of whether to stop work on a vehicle needs to be documented so there are no delays in getting the vehicle back to the customer like my situation.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I purchased a Ford focus from the this week
I was going to purchase a 2013model, but I was shown by the salesman that my payments on a new car would bexpect less than what I was paying on my old car.I also have a full warranty on thiscar.
Adam Grossmeyer, salesman, greeted us before we entered the dealership. He was very personable and patient with our tight time schedule. I was looking for a used Ford Explorer and he showed us a few. Then I found the one I wanted on cars.com that was at the Brunswick Liberty Ford. Adam drove it back to the dealership in Maple Heights for me to see the very next day. I knew I wanted it and the team at Liberty Ford in Maple Heights did an excellent job to help me purchase the vehicle. The service and sales team even treated me to a fresh grilled hamburger for lunch!