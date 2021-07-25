Liberty Ford of Maple Heights
Customer Reviews of Liberty Ford of Maple Heights
Best Buying Experience
by 07/25/2021on
I’m located in Michigan, I knew what I wanted and the transaction was done completely by phone and they delivered the vehicle to me. There were no high pressure tactics. I work in the trades and I tell everyone about my experience. I will be buying my next F-150 from Liberty Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Buying Experience
by 07/25/2021on
I’m located in Michigan, I knew what I wanted and the transaction was done completely by phone and they delivered the vehicle to me. There were no high pressure tactics. I work in the trades and I tell everyone about my experience. I will be buying my next F-150 from Liberty Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 01/07/2021on
Gary in service make it happen everytime!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
transmission fluid change
by 09/23/2019on
The person that took my service order was not completely sure I should have the service done that i wanted so she checked with associates regarding the situation I appreciated this very much an it made me comfortable that they would do the right thing
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely Satisfied Customer!
by 08/30/2018on
Had the best experience with Liberty Ford in Maple Heights. Customer service was stellar and they were very acommodating. Love my 2018 Ford Edge SEL which is my very first Ford purchase made for just me. I have purchased two cars previously from Liberty Ford in Maple Heights for both my kids. Due to their outstanding customer service I will continue to purchase from this dealership in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Features
by 04/04/2018on
Dropped car off in the AM ready in a few hours with all of the services performed as promised
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent service
by 12/26/2017on
6 month service appt. was prompt & quick. overall safety check & car wash was a plus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not happy
by 12/12/2017on
They really don't know how to fix a car but they are very good at making it very unsafe and not fixing it right
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best customer service and best vehicles!
by 12/14/2016on
I can't imagine buying a car through anybody except Liberty Ford. They have gone well above and beyond any effort to make the experience as easy as possible. I barely had to do anything to get my new Escape and could not be happier! Thank you Liberty Ford for continuously being so wonderful time and time again. Much appreciated!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience, As Expected!
by 09/13/2016on
Sales associate Brian Hill and the finance guy Randy both stayed late to make sure I got my Escape that day. Brian took the time to find out exactly what I wanted in a car and matched me up with a perfect fit. He went over all the features and explained how everything worked. The whole team worked together to get me the best pricing available. I am once again VERY happy with my experience and have already recommended Brian and Liberty Ford Maple Heights to several people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Expenience Ever
by 09/08/2016on
We had the best experience we've ever had purchasing a car. Cary DeCapita and Lorenzo Martino were great salesmen. Very knowledgeable. Greg Davis, New Car Mgr, was really nice to deal with. Ken Stafford was very easy to do the financing paperwork with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wheels
by 08/29/2016on
Service was wonderful and kept me informed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Rating
by 08/22/2016on
My sales guy Jay and other staff were very professional.. Jay went over and above to make me feel comfortable before and after sale. Top notch, honest sales guy! I would highly recommend buying from Liberty Ford.. Ask for Jay. Great Place and Great People!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Milan accident
by 07/30/2016on
After the confusion of deciding on whether to fix my vehicle was remedied, my overall experience was very good. In the future verification of whether to stop work on a vehicle needs to be documented so there are no delays in getting the vehicle back to the customer like my situation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/09/2016on
I leased a 2016 ford fussion, the service was excellent and the staff was very helpful and courtious
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealer
by 07/03/2016on
I purchased a Ford focus from the this week I was going to purchase a 2013model, but I was shown by the salesman that my payments on a new car would bexpect less than what I was paying on my old car.I also have a full warranty on thiscar.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maple heights Liberty Ford
by 06/25/2016on
It is a unique experience to go to a car dealer that I trust- and I have had many different dealings over the last 40 some years! Exceptional staff and customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 06/25/2016on
My name is Damion Almeida and I purchased a 2016 Ford Fusion I love my car and I like to thank Mr. Brian Hawkins and the whole team for the Great Service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service.
by 06/25/2016on
The service,as always,was excellent. My service tech, Bill Claypool service is above reproach. Why doesn't Ford ever offer me a good deal on a new Mustang?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent sales and service team
by 06/22/2016on
Adam Grossmeyer, salesman, greeted us before we entered the dealership. He was very personable and patient with our tight time schedule. I was looking for a used Ford Explorer and he showed us a few. Then I found the one I wanted on cars.com that was at the Brunswick Liberty Ford. Adam drove it back to the dealership in Maple Heights for me to see the very next day. I knew I wanted it and the team at Liberty Ford in Maple Heights did an excellent job to help me purchase the vehicle. The service and sales team even treated me to a fresh grilled hamburger for lunch!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Fusion
by 06/18/2016on
I purchased a brand new Ford Fusion. The salesman, Arana Lynch was great. Never thought I'd drive a new car but he got me a sweet deal too good to pass up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/01/2016on
Routine oil change on my 2015 Ford Escape..service was very good
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes