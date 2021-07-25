5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Sales associate Brian Hill and the finance guy Randy both stayed late to make sure I got my Escape that day. Brian took the time to find out exactly what I wanted in a car and matched me up with a perfect fit. He went over all the features and explained how everything worked. The whole team worked together to get me the best pricing available. I am once again VERY happy with my experience and have already recommended Brian and Liberty Ford Maple Heights to several people. Read more