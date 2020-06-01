.;765;!??(()6
01/06/2020
Tiffany did a good job. She had to deal with the wife and I fighting it out. Maybe some day we will bring the Journey back and flush the heater core.
01/06/2020
5k service
11/04/2019
The service was completed quickly and for the price quoted.
New GRAND CARAVAN
06/16/2011
Wow. For the second time in three months, this dealership went above and beyond to make my deal happen. They have formed a lifelong friendship here and I will definately look to them for future vehicle purchases. TT
New Car Service
06/16/2011
Service guys were very courteous and prompt. Car left in very clean condition afterwards. Totally Recommend this Dealership. TT.
06 TrailBlazer Purchase ** AWESOME **
06/16/2011
Salesman (T.B) and Finance Guy (AS) were incredible. Worked a fantastic trade deal and was in and out in NO time Flat. I was so impressed, I went back a few months later and purchase a brand new car from them.
Overall Review of Service Department at Spitzer Dodge of Mansfield
11/02/2010
I have owned and operated vehicles of various makes and models for over 50 years and, in connection with that, have used service departments associated with those makes and models for all services required. Without a doubt, Spitzer Dodge of Mansfield has the finest service department I have ever encountered and had the pleasure of being served by. The service manager is truly a professional, totally knowledgable of all aspects of both the vehicles and the maintenance required to maintain them in top functional condition. The service personnel manning the department are also knowledgable and certified to perform their duties. Overall, the attitude displayed by everyone within the department if exceptional; they appear to be true professionals, enjoying what they do and doing it well. Who could ask for more? During the past six years Spitzer Dodge of Mansfield has serviced a variety of vehicles for me and members of my family, to include 4 RAM pickups, 1 Dodge Viper, 1 Pacifica, and 1 Journey. Currently they maintain the Viper, a RAM 3500, and a RAM 1500 Laramie. I would not think of having any other dealership or service department work on any of our vehicles. In summary, Spitzer Dodge of Mansfield is the best I have ever encountered! I highly and unhesitatingly recommend them!
Excellent Service
10/29/2010
I have had great experiences at Spitzers. Staff is always there to help myself and my family with our vehicles. They offer service with or without appointment. they even have a shuttle to get me to and from work or home. would recommend them to anyone with a chrysler or dodge product. never a disappoinment.
