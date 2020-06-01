Spitzer Motors of Mansfield

Visit dealer’s website 
744 Park Ave W, Mansfield, OH 44906
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Spitzer Motors of Mansfield

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

.;765;!??(()6

by Scot Rhodes on 01/06/2020

Tiffany did a good job. She had to deal with the wife and I fighting it out. Maybe some day we will bring the Journey back and flush the heater core.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
7 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

.;765;!??(()6

by Scot Rhodes on 01/06/2020

Tiffany did a good job. She had to deal with the wife and I fighting it out. Maybe some day we will bring the Journey back and flush the heater core.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

5k service

by Steve White on 11/04/2019

The service was completed quickly and for the price quoted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New GRAND CARAVAN

by isuis4t on 06/16/2011

Wow. For the second time in three months, this dealership went above and beyond to make my deal happen. They have formed a lifelong friendship here and I will definately look to them for future vehicle purchases. TT

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

New Car Service

by isuis4t on 06/16/2011

Service guys were very courteous and prompt. Car left in very clean condition afterwards. Totally Recommend this Dealership. TT.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

06 TrailBlazer Purchase ** AWESOME **

by isuis4t on 06/16/2011

Salesman (T.B) and Finance Guy (AS) were incredible. Worked a fantastic trade deal and was in and out in NO time Flat. I was so impressed, I went back a few months later and purchase a brand new car from them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Overall Review of Service Department at Spitzer Dodge of Mansfield

by livealittle on 11/02/2010

I have owned and operated vehicles of various makes and models for over 50 years and, in connection with that, have used service departments associated with those makes and models for all services required. Without a doubt, Spitzer Dodge of Mansfield has the finest service department I have ever encountered and had the pleasure of being served by. The service manager is truly a professional, totally knowledgable of all aspects of both the vehicles and the maintenance required to maintain them in top functional condition. The service personnel manning the department are also knowledgable and certified to perform their duties. Overall, the attitude displayed by everyone within the department if exceptional; they appear to be true professionals, enjoying what they do and doing it well. Who could ask for more? During the past six years Spitzer Dodge of Mansfield has serviced a variety of vehicles for me and members of my family, to include 4 RAM pickups, 1 Dodge Viper, 1 Pacifica, and 1 Journey. Currently they maintain the Viper, a RAM 3500, and a RAM 1500 Laramie. I would not think of having any other dealership or service department work on any of our vehicles. In summary, Spitzer Dodge of Mansfield is the best I have ever encountered! I highly and unhesitatingly recommend them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by wringer on 10/29/2010

I have had great experiences at Spitzers. Staff is always there to help myself and my family with our vehicles. They offer service with or without appointment. they even have a shuttle to get me to and from work or home. would recommend them to anyone with a chrysler or dodge product. never a disappoinment.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
3 cars in stock
0 new0 used3 certified pre-owned
Dodge Grand Caravan
Dodge Grand Caravan
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler Pacifica
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Grand Caravan
Dodge Grand Caravan
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes