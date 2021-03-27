5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We recently purchased a used 2012 Bucik Regal Turbo from Tom Ahl and are very pleased with the overall experience. This is one of many vehicles we have purchased from Tom and once again he has exceeded our expectations. I truly think that Tom takes a personal interest in each vehicle he ssells. He has always taken the time to talk with us personally and tried to meet our needs and express his concern over any questions we may have and always insists on our satisfaction. Thank you again Tom and we will be back. Read more