Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Tom Ahl Buick GMC

Tom Ahl Buick GMC

Visit dealer’s website 
2525 Allentown Rd, Lima, OH 45805
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Tom Ahl Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(8)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Bruce on 03/27/2021

Scott was very helpful with set up of the electronics and showing us how to operate the various features. The overall shopping experience was great. The car was detailed nicely. The finance lady was helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
8 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Bruce on 03/27/2021

Scott was very helpful with set up of the electronics and showing us how to operate the various features. The overall shopping experience was great. The car was detailed nicely. The finance lady was helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Morris on 02/27/2019

Ordered a new vehicle at Tom Ahl - amazing service from Randy Mason - thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tom Ahl customer for life!

by cmhbuyer on 11/17/2018

Our sales experience could not have been better. Andrew Martin and Tom Brown were exceptional to work with and had our needs in mind at every encounter. I have bought cars from all over the US and I have never felt like the sales team was more focused on making me happy. I am a Tom Ahl customer for life!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

First class

by jfiorilli on 04/12/2017

Tiffany was awesome. She knew my name and went above and beyond. Best service department I have dealt with. These guys know customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Scott Trigilio

by codiegood on 02/02/2017

Scott Trigilio was our salesman and he was very helpful in finding the correct vehicle. We will definitely be back to him when it is for the next new car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Scott Trigilio

by Sam0824 on 02/02/2017

Scott was amazing at helping me find the car that was right for me. He listened to my needs and was patient with me. He took his time and I never felt rushed. When buying my next vehicle, I will definitely be working with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ahl Family Dealerships

by preacher316 on 08/10/2016

Mt salesperson, Andy Martin is one of the most personable yet professional sales people I have ever had the pleasure to meet. No questions were left unanswered and I was made to feel comfortable with this transaction. The sales manager,Amy also was very helpful and non-intrusive. Our family has purchased 13 vehicles through Tom Ahl dealerships. We will remain loyal customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfaction served

by phatphil26 on 03/07/2014

We recently purchased a used 2012 Bucik Regal Turbo from Tom Ahl and are very pleased with the overall experience. This is one of many vehicles we have purchased from Tom and once again he has exceeded our expectations. I truly think that Tom takes a personal interest in each vehicle he ssells. He has always taken the time to talk with us personally and tried to meet our needs and express his concern over any questions we may have and always insists on our satisfaction. Thank you again Tom and we will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
503 cars in stock
0 new503 used0 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|31 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Grand Caravan
Dodge Grand Caravan
0 new|23 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler Pacifica
0 new|22 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for