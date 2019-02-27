Great Service
by 02/27/2019on
Ordered a new vehicle at Tom Ahl - amazing service from Randy Mason - thank you
Tom Ahl customer for life!
by 11/17/2018on
Our sales experience could not have been better. Andrew Martin and Tom Brown were exceptional to work with and had our needs in mind at every encounter. I have bought cars from all over the US and I have never felt like the sales team was more focused on making me happy. I am a Tom Ahl customer for life!
First class
by 04/12/2017on
Tiffany was awesome. She knew my name and went above and beyond. Best service department I have dealt with. These guys know customer service.
Scott Trigilio
by 02/02/2017on
Scott Trigilio was our salesman and he was very helpful in finding the correct vehicle. We will definitely be back to him when it is for the next new car
Scott Trigilio
by 02/02/2017on
Scott was amazing at helping me find the car that was right for me. He listened to my needs and was patient with me. He took his time and I never felt rushed. When buying my next vehicle, I will definitely be working with him.
Ahl Family Dealerships
by 08/10/2016on
Mt salesperson, Andy Martin is one of the most personable yet professional sales people I have ever had the pleasure to meet. No questions were left unanswered and I was made to feel comfortable with this transaction. The sales manager,Amy also was very helpful and non-intrusive. Our family has purchased 13 vehicles through Tom Ahl dealerships. We will remain loyal customers.
Satisfaction served
by 03/07/2014on
We recently purchased a used 2012 Bucik Regal Turbo from Tom Ahl and are very pleased with the overall experience. This is one of many vehicles we have purchased from Tom and once again he has exceeded our expectations. I truly think that Tom takes a personal interest in each vehicle he ssells. He has always taken the time to talk with us personally and tried to meet our needs and express his concern over any questions we may have and always insists on our satisfaction. Thank you again Tom and we will be back.