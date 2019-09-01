sales Rating

We walked into Reineke Ford of Lima with the expectation of purchasing ONE vehicle on the Z-plan with no trade in. Pretty simple, right? Did I mention that I hate, loathe, and despise shopping for cars? Anyway, when it was all said and done, we are the proud new drivers of THREE brand new cars (all in the same day) from Reineke and we couldn't be more pleased with the way it all went...from Neill...to Andy...to Jen. We will definitely be repeat customers. Read more