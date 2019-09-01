MKZ Black Label detailing and Poly Steel
by 01/09/2019on
Nice courteous treatment from all personnel. Nice job on the car.
Great
by 04/11/2018on
Very friendly and helpful. I had a recall done and was very pleased with how fast and friendly everyone was
2018 Ford Escape
by 04/05/2018on
Dan was a great salesman to work with and was very helpful on making sure we left the dealership with what we wanted.
Rude Service
by 03/19/2018on
A lady named Kayla called me. After a min, before I could ask her a question she hung up on me and I tried calling back and send me straight to voicemail. So I called to report her and the lady did nothing. She dont ask for the name on the worker which is Kayla and didnt even try.
You won our business back!
by 03/19/2018on
We walked into Reineke Ford of Lima with the expectation of purchasing ONE vehicle on the Z-plan with no trade in. Pretty simple, right? Did I mention that I hate, loathe, and despise shopping for cars? Anyway, when it was all said and done, we are the proud new drivers of THREE brand new cars (all in the same day) from Reineke and we couldn't be more pleased with the way it all went...from Neill...to Andy...to Jen. We will definitely be repeat customers.
Best Salesman!
by 03/07/2018on
Took my 2013 Ford Taurus in for Service and test drove a 2015 Ford Edge. I was able to take the Edge home for my husband to look at while my Taurus was in service. Loved the Ford Edge so much we came in and bought it! Shaun was amazing. Very patient with my wanting to test drive multiple vehicles. Second car we've bought from Shaun at Reineke and we'd do it again!
Car Buying Made Easy
by 01/31/2018on
I worked with Marc to find the perfect car for me. He made the entire transaction very easy and I was able to drive out in a brand new 2018 Fusion that I absolutely love. Marc listened to what I needed, showed me options and ultimately found the perfect car for me at a price that was in my budget. Thank you!
What Ford is All About
by 10/04/2017on
These folks are outstanding!!! Went way out of their way to get me exactly what I wanted and did so at my schedule and at a darn good price. First time customer but now one for life!!!
Shawn was Great
by 09/18/2017on
The experience was relatively painless. I get incredible anxiety whenever I make a large purchase such as this, but Shawn helped calm me down right away.
Excellent salesmen
by 06/24/2017on
Dan and dave were wonderful. They went out of their way to find the right car for me and I will definitely be recommending them to others
Love my new Focus
by 05/22/2017on
I called my local Ford dealership to have my 2014 Focus serviced. I was extremely unhappy with the car and some of it's features (manual transmission in an automatic car) and they were able to offer me some money towards a brand new one. I wasn't quite prepared to start all over with a new loan but I'm happy I did it and I'm happy with the car so far.
Great Inventory!
by 10/18/2016on
We worked with Daniel, he was delightful. Y'all have a huge inventory. Also, your guy in the parts department came out and laid on the ground to check to see what we would need to install a towing package on our Lincoln MKT. We were all stunned to find we already had the towing package. LOL Great experience, quick and easy! Daniel also ran the Lincoln through the car wash which made my wife very happy! Thanks!!!!!
Great Service
by 07/15/2016on
Body shop people were very professional. Job was completed when promised and when I saw a problem Bruce took care of it and promised to make it right should the problem come back. (There was a scrap on the bumper and he used some rubbing compound on it. So far it hasn't returned)
Welcome to the Ford family
by 07/15/2016on
From the moment we arrived at the dealership we were made to feel as though we were family. Everyone we came into contact with was kind and took a moment to talk with us. Our sales tech was knowledgeable, friendly and an all around good person. The financial rep was just as awesome. Both my wife and I had a great shopping experience.
Perfect service! !!!!!!!!!
by 07/01/2016on
They were very helpfull.Neill Allen is a great salesman. He should be given an award for best job performance. Thank you Neill for helping me get my Mustang. I will even purchase another vehicle there if Neill Allen is given his own personal desk and office with computer. Thank you , and a job well done.
Happy, Happy, Surprise
by 06/29/2016on
Rick went the extra mile to make sure I was happy with the purchase. I was so happy and can honestly say I wouldn't change a thing. The truck purschase was a huge surprise for my boyfriends 50th birthday and it was a big surprise. He loves black beauty as we call it. After noting the excellent care, attention and my satisfation that my step son leased a fusion less then 2 weeks later and now my son is thinking of buying an explorer. We will indead be back and be looking for Rick. THANK YOU, Ronda S. Nartker
Great customer service
by 06/21/2016on
Did fine with the escape, still have 5 months on the lease, and recently added another vehicle to my ford leasing experience. And they always service my vehicles.
ford service as planned.
by 06/20/2016on
The service was fine and I was thankful they took me home and came and got me to go retrieve my truck.
Great services
by 05/12/2016on
Purchased a 2016 Escape our salesman was fantastic .All the staff including financing were grear
My review
by 05/03/2016on
Customer service was excellent. Drove in for a repair and completed within a few hours. Very good.
Knowledgeable Staff
by 04/27/2016on
Eli Staup and the rest of the staff at Reineke of Lima are great! Very knowledgeable and went the extra mile to get us in the car we really wanted!