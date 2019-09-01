Reineke Ford Lincoln of Lima

1360 Greely Chapel Rd, Lima, OH 45804
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Reineke Ford Lincoln of Lima

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

MKZ Black Label detailing and Poly Steel

by John MKZ on 01/09/2019

Nice courteous treatment from all personnel. Nice job on the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
77 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great

by swray110 on 04/11/2018

Very friendly and helpful. I had a recall done and was very pleased with how fast and friendly everyone was

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2018 Ford Escape

by borchdm on 04/05/2018

Dan was a great salesman to work with and was very helpful on making sure we left the dealership with what we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Rude Service

by Naja_Durr on 03/19/2018

A lady named Kayla called me. After a min, before I could ask her a question she hung up on me and I tried calling back and send me straight to voicemail. So I called to report her and the lady did nothing. She dont ask for the name on the worker which is Kayla and didnt even try.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

You won our business back!

by nclark94 on 03/19/2018

We walked into Reineke Ford of Lima with the expectation of purchasing ONE vehicle on the Z-plan with no trade in. Pretty simple, right? Did I mention that I hate, loathe, and despise shopping for cars? Anyway, when it was all said and done, we are the proud new drivers of THREE brand new cars (all in the same day) from Reineke and we couldn't be more pleased with the way it all went...from Neill...to Andy...to Jen. We will definitely be repeat customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best Salesman!

by Millerfamily on 03/07/2018

Took my 2013 Ford Taurus in for Service and test drove a 2015 Ford Edge. I was able to take the Edge home for my husband to look at while my Taurus was in service. Loved the Ford Edge so much we came in and bought it! Shaun was amazing. Very patient with my wanting to test drive multiple vehicles. Second car we've bought from Shaun at Reineke and we'd do it again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Car Buying Made Easy

by nhilleary on 01/31/2018

I worked with Marc to find the perfect car for me. He made the entire transaction very easy and I was able to drive out in a brand new 2018 Fusion that I absolutely love. Marc listened to what I needed, showed me options and ultimately found the perfect car for me at a price that was in my budget. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

What Ford is All About

by JHodler on 10/04/2017

These folks are outstanding!!! Went way out of their way to get me exactly what I wanted and did so at my schedule and at a darn good price. First time customer but now one for life!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Shawn was Great

by Kalle17 on 09/18/2017

The experience was relatively painless. I get incredible anxiety whenever I make a large purchase such as this, but Shawn helped calm me down right away.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent salesmen

by Kevinbruin15 on 06/24/2017

Dan and dave were wonderful. They went out of their way to find the right car for me and I will definitely be recommending them to others

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love my new Focus

by Erikapaige1 on 05/22/2017

I called my local Ford dealership to have my 2014 Focus serviced. I was extremely unhappy with the car and some of it's features (manual transmission in an automatic car) and they were able to offer me some money towards a brand new one. I wasn't quite prepared to start all over with a new loan but I'm happy I did it and I'm happy with the car so far.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Inventory!

by DColeman65 on 10/18/2016

We worked with Daniel, he was delightful. Y'all have a huge inventory. Also, your guy in the parts department came out and laid on the ground to check to see what we would need to install a towing package on our Lincoln MKT. We were all stunned to find we already had the towing package. LOL Great experience, quick and easy! Daniel also ran the Lincoln through the car wash which made my wife very happy! Thanks!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by psanford92 on 07/15/2016

Body shop people were very professional. Job was completed when promised and when I saw a problem Bruce took care of it and promised to make it right should the problem come back. (There was a scrap on the bumper and he used some rubbing compound on it. So far it hasn't returned)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Welcome to the Ford family

by owsleyl on 07/15/2016

From the moment we arrived at the dealership we were made to feel as though we were family. Everyone we came into contact with was kind and took a moment to talk with us. Our sales tech was knowledgeable, friendly and an all around good person. The financial rep was just as awesome. Both my wife and I had a great shopping experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Perfect service! !!!!!!!!!

by Steven08817 on 07/01/2016

They were very helpfull.Neill Allen is a great salesman. He should be given an award for best job performance. Thank you Neill for helping me get my Mustang. I will even purchase another vehicle there if Neill Allen is given his own personal desk and office with computer. Thank you , and a job well done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Happy, Happy, Surprise

by Ronda2Trace on 06/29/2016

Rick went the extra mile to make sure I was happy with the purchase. I was so happy and can honestly say I wouldn't change a thing. The truck purschase was a huge surprise for my boyfriends 50th birthday and it was a big surprise. He loves black beauty as we call it. After noting the excellent care, attention and my satisfation that my step son leased a fusion less then 2 weeks later and now my son is thinking of buying an explorer. We will indead be back and be looking for Rick. THANK YOU, Ronda S. Nartker

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great customer service

by Jslapple on 06/21/2016

Did fine with the escape, still have 5 months on the lease, and recently added another vehicle to my ford leasing experience. And they always service my vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

ford service as planned.

by Millwright22 on 06/20/2016

The service was fine and I was thankful they took me home and came and got me to go retrieve my truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great services

by Buffer49 on 05/12/2016

Purchased a 2016 Escape our salesman was fantastic .All the staff including financing were grear

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

My review

by mask0712 on 05/03/2016

Customer service was excellent. Drove in for a repair and completed within a few hours. Very good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Knowledgeable Staff

by SportFamily on 04/27/2016

Eli Staup and the rest of the staff at Reineke of Lima are great! Very knowledgeable and went the extra mile to get us in the car we really wanted!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
