This dealership is by far the best in the Cincinnati area. Nobody can come remotely close to them on service, quality of their work, friendliness and their prices are below other dealerships in our area. We drive 45 miles from Florence, KY just to go to them! (It's well worth the drive for the friendliness and service we receive!) We recently found ourselves needing another vehicle right away when our '99 Toyota Tacoma fell victim to the Toyota Buyback Program for frame rust. They worked with us tirelessly trying to find exactly what we wanted to replace it with even going so far as to go to auctions to specifically look for what we wanted. Everyone is so friendly and they really go the extra mile to make you feel special and important. You never feel like you're getting swindled or like you are dealing with stereotypical car salesmen. We were in a hurry to find a replacement vehicle and thought we might be better off looking at other dealerships too. After going to one other dealership in Ohio (Josephe Toyota who I have rated extremely poorly) and seeing how aweful we were treated and how little they knew about their vehicles we immediately went back to Performance and vowed to stay with them no matter how long it took to find what we wanted. Their service department is phenominal and no matter what we have done, even if it's just an oil change, they always wash our car/truck for free before we get it back. We have been loyal customers since 1998 and without a doubt we won't go anywhere else to buy or service our vehicles. Read more