Advertised Price Misleading
by 01/26/2020on
I drove a long way to look at a used car at this dealership. Kelly Blue Book and Carfax said it was a "Great Deal" for the listed price. That's what I was working hard to find - a great deal. However, while negotiating the price, I was told by an employee - I think it was a Sales Manager -that Toyota insisted that a tracking device be installed on all their cars or all their used cars. (I'm not sure which.) He said the device would enable Toyota to help me locate the car in the event it was stolen. A salesman also said something about me getting paid for any damage that occurred resulting from theft of the car. The cost for this was $995 on top of the listed sales price. I asked if I could opt of of this device and service. The sales manager said I couldn't. I could have, and probably should have walked out, but I went ahead and bought the car anyway, and my research tells me I got a good deal, but not the great deal I was looking for. In my opinion, the cost of this device, that was already installed on the car, and that I couldn't opt out of, should have been included in the advertised price of the car. On the proof of puchase it is simply listed as accessories. Incidentally, I didn't receive any literature regarding this device with the car. I guess I'll try calling Toyota to get the details.
Awesome Salesman
by 12/17/2015on
Salesman Tommy Dexter is awesome. He was attentive to our needs and patience with us through our decision making. He worked very hard to meet our needs while car shopping. Tommy was knowledgeable, direct and honest within all aspects of the process. The value of a Toyota vehicle speaks for itself, it was Tommy that made the experience smooth and pleasant. Thanks to him, will be purchasing all of our vehicles from Performance Toyota. Thank you so much Tommy.
Purchase experience
by 05/28/2015on
My recent purchase experience at Performance Toyota was great. No complaints. Tommy Dexter was exceptional. He is very knowledgeable and patient. He is an asset the company.
Great people
by 05/27/2015on
I just bought a car from performance Toyota and everyone was so willing to help.i would like to send out a big thanks to Tommy and Daniel they went above and beyond to make me happy..
Sales person Tommy Dexter
by 05/11/2015on
Tommy was helpful, not pushy, felt fair, thorough, patient, and has periodically checked in. Basically he felt trustworthy and real. I can't answer about the dealer honor commitments, because had to used them yet. Will be soon. Did find a piece off in the interior will see how that goes.
Excellent Service
by 08/29/2014on
I had an excellent experience buying a CPO 2010 RAV4 from Perfromance Toyota. I worked successively with Lyera Sturm, Tommy Dexter and Neal C. Communication beforehand was clear, prompt and honest. At no time did I get a "hard sell", and I always felt that the PT team was trying to find a good match between me and a car, rather than trying to make a good commission. During test drives, Tommy D was outstanding and generous with his time. During price negotiations, I felt that we very quickly came to an agreement with a very good price and financing terms that were better than I had hoped for. Throughout, Lyera, Tommy and Neal were warm, human and honest. I would highly recommend this dealeship and these people in particular, to anyone buying a new or used car.
Bait & Switch- Buyer Beware
by 04/09/2014on
As an out of state buyer, I worked on a deal via email on a Rav4 with one salesmen. He was extremely slow to respond to emails. When the following day, I had no response, I called the dealership and spoke with the internet sales manager, Neal to confirm the vehicle was a non smoking vehicle. He confirmed and I made an offer $375 below the asking price. Followed up the verbal offer with an email. Fours hours went by and no response. Followed up with another email. No response. So to end the deal, I called back to find out what was going on. Neal then stated the car had been previously been sold the prior day. I asked why I had not been told that by the salesperson. He then changed his story to say the car had been sold today- then, no last night. And then he had the nerve to pull the classic bait & switch by saying..."you know for the payments, we could put you in a New Rav4 at zero percent financing." I ended the call politely and let him know I would be posting about this negative experience as much as possible. Why does it have to be so difficult? Cars are a commodity- walk away when you are not treated with honesty and respect. Avoid Performance Toyota.
Best dealer I have worked with
by 05/28/2013on
This is the third Toyota I buy from Performance Toyota in Fairfield, OH. My salesman is Oz O. He is a great salesman, knowledgeable and nice to work with. He is very responsive and works hard to find a good option for you - the right car at the right price. He does not "push" you to buy a more expensive car or options that you don't need. Always a pleasure to work with. This is also the dealer I take my cars for service and never had any issue. Only once I complained about not having my car washed after service, and my next service was free. Great customer service.
Shopping by Internet
by 01/29/2013on
After visiting various new car dealerships in Cincinnati and walking away frustrated at the "whatever attitude" and lack of concern in treating you as a serious customer, looking for a good deal on a car displayed by some of the salesmen, my husband and I decided to try the Edmunds Internet method after talking to relatives and friends that are car salesmen. Performance finally caught our interest and business after the sales manager became involved after noticing our guarded reaction to previous auto information e mailed to us regarding our request that was not matching up to what was actually available at the dealership. Due to Mr. C.'s professionalism in pursuing us to make it a win win for us and the dealership we made our decision to purchase our Highlander from Performance.
poor customer service & did not honor the commitment
by 12/06/2011on
salesperson Kelley Taylor at Performance Toyota and I were emailing back forth negotiating price for 2012 Toyota Campy SE. at the end of the 12 email conversation I sent her last email confirming what we have been talking about and asking correct me if I got anything wrong. She send me email back confirming it is right and that I will get that deal at that out the door price with those features. So next day I called to set up an appt. to do the paper work and she said she can not honor the deal and either take it or leave it. what is frustrating is after confirming in writing she change her mind and was trying to get more money out of me. This is typical a dealership experience. They are just out there to rob you!
Superior sales experience
by 05/19/2011on
Purchased after a delightful internet sales experience. Was contacted imediately by email followed by telephone to inquire about my preferences. Although they did not have my preferred color they located it within an hgour and notified me of such. Of all the dealerships that contacted me by email or phone they were the most consistent and obliging and were one of only two that gave me a price quote on line as well as the promise to beat any competitor by @250. The other Cincinnati competitor beat them by $400 and without any hassle honored their promise. My final sales price beat the local dealerships(Performance is 60 miles from my house but well worth the drive) by $1000. Thogh they had located elsewhere my first color preference I chose to visit them as they had an earth tone color that intriqued me and which I purchased with just one visit. They utilize a 4 member team approach to make the sales experience very expedient and thorough. The only negative was and I urge every reader to do likewise was that the final figure seemed inflated until I questionned and was told that the final first sales price included the extended warantee as well as the protective coat both of which I was quick to have removed and thusly give me the final price that I had originally anticipated. Regarding after sales service , I had questionned whether Toyota sold as an accesory an enclosed cover for the truck bed which they did not but sales personnel assured me they would find me that info. I was contacted early next am with detail and prices with an installer they work with.
Two Vehciles Purchased and Very Satisfied...
by 11/04/2009on
I live quite a bit north of this dealership with at least three Toyota dealers closer to my home, however this dealer offers a great selection of vehicles and a relatively hassle free purchase experience (all but the gong you have to hit when you buy). I purchase a new Toyota Van a couple of years ago and a new Toyota Venza this past summer. The local dealers near me won't even talk to you unless you have already decided which specific Toyota vehicle you wish to purchase. They don't seam to want to spend any time with someone who is wanting a little help as to what might be the best vehicle for the customer's needs. Performance Toyota does listen to the customer and is willing to spend what ever time is needed to fully review wants and needs and match them to potential vehicles. I am very pleased with the new car buying experience at this dealership.
Watch OUT!!!! Your Car Could Be Messed Up at Performance Service
by 09/26/2009on
My car went in fine, and came out with engine lights on. When I wanted to bring it back, they hesitated and said that they had no master mechanic available. Which makes me wonder who they had available when they worked on my car......a student.
Will Deal With Everytime!!
by 08/28/2008on
This dealership is by far the best in the Cincinnati area. Nobody can come remotely close to them on service, quality of their work, friendliness and their prices are below other dealerships in our area. We drive 45 miles from Florence, KY just to go to them! (It's well worth the drive for the friendliness and service we receive!) We recently found ourselves needing another vehicle right away when our '99 Toyota Tacoma fell victim to the Toyota Buyback Program for frame rust. They worked with us tirelessly trying to find exactly what we wanted to replace it with even going so far as to go to auctions to specifically look for what we wanted. Everyone is so friendly and they really go the extra mile to make you feel special and important. You never feel like you're getting swindled or like you are dealing with stereotypical car salesmen. We were in a hurry to find a replacement vehicle and thought we might be better off looking at other dealerships too. After going to one other dealership in Ohio (Josephe Toyota who I have rated extremely poorly) and seeing how aweful we were treated and how little they knew about their vehicles we immediately went back to Performance and vowed to stay with them no matter how long it took to find what we wanted. Their service department is phenominal and no matter what we have done, even if it's just an oil change, they always wash our car/truck for free before we get it back. We have been loyal customers since 1998 and without a doubt we won't go anywhere else to buy or service our vehicles.
Outstanding Service Everytime!
by 08/28/2008on
We have been taking our vehicles to Performance since 1998 and have never been sorry. We even drive out of our way just to go to them because they take such awesome care of us and our vehicles. (About 45 miles to get to them from Northern KY.) No matter what we have done, even if it's just an oil change, they wash our cars after service at no charge. The guys in the service dept. are super friendly, knowledgeable and you never feel like you are getting swindled or gouged by outrageous repair prices. On the few occasions that we have had unexpected work that needed to be done, they hooked us up with a loaner at no charge right away. We will always take our cars to Performance for service, they are the best!!
Superior Treatment and Experience
by 04/21/2008on
Our treatment at performance toyota was excellent. My wife and I had previously tried other dealers who had left a very bad taste in our mouths, but performance toyota was immediately different. They took our first offer (our lowball offer) on a 2008 Prius without any haggling. And it was clear from the start that they wanted to make their money by offering a wholistic product, in the sense that they treated us with respect, and gave lots of service incentives, such as free oil changes every six times, and several free car washes. They even had a catered "new owners" meeting where we could gather and ask the mechanisms questions about our cars, mingle, etc. We started signing the final papers within the first 20 minutes or so. We ended up having a prius ordered for us, and it arrived 1 week early (took only 1 week total!). We did have to twist their arm to get them to follow through with our exact specifications (color, package, etc), as they tried to bait and switch us at first. But once they saw we weren't interested in that, they did everything they could to get us what we wanted. They were so dedicated that one person, John Cogan, who was in charge of the inventory called at 11:30 pm, working late on night, to tell us how the car acquisition was going. They came through and even dropped $200 more dollars for the wait. Overall, the experience was extremely positive, and I would definitely recommend them.
A-1 Treatment
by 12/11/2007on
While Camry was our first choice for a new automobile, we were lured (by rebates) into trying a Hyundai Sonota. The car was OK, but not a Camry and the dealership used the rebates trying to lure us into Hyundai Finance, even though we had our own bank financing approval with us. After that disastrous experience, we went across the street to Performace, armed with our financing and trade info and recieved what Edmunds had posted as TMV for both our trade and the new Camry. The salesman and sales manager were sympathetic to our 3 hour ordeal with Hyundai and they quickly cut to the chase and gave us a fair deal right off the bat. In fact, it was $500 better than I was expecting and very close to what I would have had to pay for the Sonota (with my financing). On those terms, I'll take the Camry every time. It's always a good idea to have your own bank financing when you get to the lot. Dealerships always make more money off of you, when you let them crunch the numbers that get hidden in the F & I office. Performance knew right away we were using our bank, so their focus became getting us into a Camry at a fair price. The dealership does an excellent job identifying the "type" customer they are dealing with and focusing on their individual needs. We've purchased 4 cars from Performance dealerships over the years and will certainly go back for our next one.