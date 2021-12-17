Customer Reviews of Acura Columbus
Sales Experience
by 12/17/2021on
I just leased a new MDX from this location. The process was quick and easy. I was able to get exactly what I wanted. The salesman (Antonio) was very helpful and personable.
Great place to shop
by 12/13/2021on
Really enjoyed the east going nature of my salesperson William. The atmosphere in both the sales and service areas was top notch! Was stressed out by a lot of other dealerships. Will come back here again.
Used MDX - WOW!
by 03/11/2021on
Acura Columbus is a first class operation! One of the best car buying experiences I have ever had. The people make the difference.
RDX A-Spec
by 12/31/2020on
I worked with several dealerships and Acura Columbus was able to meet or beat all of the other locations. While others told me that in order to meet their price I would have to use their financing this was not the case at Acura Columbus. I was also able to get a better trade in value than other Columbus locations. Matthew Reed is a new young salesman right out of college, he will do whatever it takes to get your deal done without being too pushy.
Great buying experience
by 09/14/2020on
I purchased a certified used RDX today from Antonio at Acura of Columbus. I explained that I only had about an hour to do it. He worked very hard to get my trade in price and financing done. I am beyond happy with the price and buying experience and would highly recommend them.
routine oil change
by 03/18/2020on
I was able to get my oil changed and a complete review of my RDX .... even showing up early! The staff was extremely kind and thorough!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 09/28/2019on
Excellent job, in and out quickly service was kind and professional. Comfortable waiting room. Estimate was on point. Went over everything with the vehicle and it was very precise and easy to understand. Will return there for further fixing if needed
2020 Acura TLX
by 09/11/2019on
From the moment I walked into the door, to the moment I got into my new 2020 Acura TLX, the experience at Acura Columbus could not have been more enjoyable and expedient. Steve and Dave, my sales associates, were professional and courteous, Jim brought my car for to inspect and couldn’t have been more helpful, and Ian, who arranged my financing, was low pressure and pleasant.
Trusted Service
by 09/07/2019on
Acura serviced my TL and all personnel were professional and cared about you as an individual and the needed service for my car. Larry Jones, Service Manager, assisted me without hesitation in scheduling service and assigning a loaner car. When I arrived for service, Jim C. was very informative on possible causes for the car's faulty alarm system and took the time to explain all aspects of the problem and cost estimates. Jami called me later to explain the mechanics findings and the two courses of action to correct the problem. She was very helpful and had the car ready when I returned. I trust these individuals to take care of the car and to provide honest and reliable options to fix my car. I always leave Acura Columbus knowing my car is fixed without worries. I have never been disappointed in the 18 years I have service with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership with Superior Customer Service
by 09/02/2019on
Been a customer for over 10 plus years, just purchased a used vehicle and the extra care that was provided by Steve and Adam and the rest of the team went beyond expectations. I am a customer for life.
What you exspect from a luxury dealer.
by 03/16/2015on
Have purchased two vehicles from Acura Columbus. A 2010 TSX V6 with tech pachage and a 2015 RDX with tech. package. The salesman and service person stayed past normal closing to meet the promised delivery of the RDX that day. Service has been great with good follow up from both sales and service. Couldn't be happier with Acura Columbus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Clueless in Columbus
by 07/22/2014on
I called on a vehicle listing we saw online, inquiring about setting up an appointment for the same day, despite needing to travel four hours to this dealership. I was first told the car was available "at the moment", but the salesman had TWO people coming to see it, and he would call me if the car was still on the lot after noon. I called back in the afternoon when I didn't receive the return call as promised, only to be told that the vehicle wasn't even for sale as it had not come off the loaner fleet yet. We finally received a call back from the dealership (not counting the daily customer satisfaction surveys calls and emails we received) , and the salesman promised he would let us know prior to it coming available. We pursued it for almost two weeks, only to find out today that not only had it come available, but was sold to someone else without even a phone call letting us know. The sales force is absolutely clueless.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great dealership
by 01/22/2011on
Used the internet to get all quotes. They came in low to start. No agruement on the dealer incentives. trade in was good and even increased once we arrived at dealership. The whole process took less than 30 minutes from the time we walked into the dealership until we drove out. Even gave us a certificate for lunch at the steak house across the strret best buying experience. .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Acura MDX Torque Converter Scam
by 01/08/2010on
FYI, took my 2001 MDX to Acura Columbus. Was hearing a noise similar to a rumble strip from the front right of the car. Acura Columbus said it was the torque converter and would cost $2000 to replace!!! Got a second opinion, turns out the rear differential oil needed changed ($80) When the oil breaks down the clutches in the rear end cause the noise. Theres a service bulletin on this. Beware.........
Best First Time Buyer Experience
by 01/14/2008on
My husband and I were first time car buyers with no trade-in and in search for a highly reliable car at a good price. I have been a Toyota driver all of my life (Celica, Camry, and T-100) and test drove a variety of SUV's and sedans (Nissan, Toyota, and Honda). The Acura 3.2TL like the other vehicles was a "good bet" according to Consumer Reports; however, it was the features of the Acura and the dealership experience that influenced our purchase. We visited many dealerships in the Columbus area to name a few, such as all the Toyotas, a few Germains, one Jeep Chrysler, on Kia, Honda East, Hugh White Honda, Immke Honda, a small dealership, and Lindsey Acura. Only Acura of Columbus provided the best overall experience. Mr. Greg Brown, our salesman, provided us with an absolutely positive experience even after completing our purchase. We were treated with respect from the very beginning and would recommend this dealership to everyone. Of all the sales people we met with, he was the most courteous and professional. Most importantly, the price negotiation process did not involve intimidation or "patient room" like waiting conditions. When I was about to drive off the lot I noticed the incorrect car mats and Mr. Brown offered to provide new mats free of charge. He also took the time review car features with us after sale was finalized too.
Outstanding Treatment
by 12/04/2007on
From the moment we first walked into the showroom we were welcomed but not pressured. I was looking for a SUV test drove both the RDX and MDX also shopped Lexus and BMW was on the way to Mercedez but fell in love with the MDX. They gave me a fair trade in value compared to the other dealers everyone of them was within $500 the salesman was not overly aggressive we didn't buy the first day he didn't wear me out with repetative questions or badgering during phone conversations. Nothing but positives for Acura Columbus I would welcome the opportunity to work with them in the future and look forward to the new advances that will be out when my lease expires in 2011 Give them a try you I would be surprised if you didn't have the same luck!
