From the moment I walked into the door, to the moment I got into my new 2020 Acura TLX, the experience at Acura Columbus could not have been more enjoyable and expedient. Steve and Dave, my sales associates, were professional and courteous, Jim brought my car for to inspect and couldn’t have been more helpful, and Ian, who arranged my financing, was low pressure and pleasant.
Excellent job, in and out quickly service was kind and professional. Comfortable waiting room. Estimate was on point. Went over everything with the vehicle and it was very precise and easy to understand. Will return there for further fixing if needed
Acura serviced my TL and all personnel were professional and cared about you as an individual and the needed service for my car. Larry Jones, Service Manager, assisted me without hesitation in scheduling service and assigning a loaner car. When I arrived for service, Jim C. was very informative on possible causes for the car's faulty alarm system and took the time to explain all aspects of the problem and cost estimates. Jami called me later to explain the mechanics findings and the two courses of action to correct the problem. She was very helpful and had the car ready when I returned. I trust these individuals to take care of the car and to provide honest and reliable options to fix my car. I always leave Acura Columbus knowing my car is fixed without worries. I have never been disappointed in the 18 years I have service with them.
Been a customer for over 10 plus years, just purchased a used vehicle and the extra care that was provided by Steve and Adam and the rest of the team went beyond expectations. I am a customer for life.
Have purchased two vehicles from Acura Columbus. A 2010 TSX V6 with tech pachage and a 2015 RDX with tech. package. The salesman and service person stayed past normal closing to meet the promised delivery of the RDX that day. Service has been great with good follow up from both sales and service. Couldn't be happier with Acura Columbus.
I called on a vehicle listing we saw online, inquiring about setting up an appointment for the same day, despite needing to travel four hours to this dealership. I was first told the car was available "at the moment", but the salesman had TWO people coming to see it, and he would call me if the car was still on the lot after noon.
I called back in the afternoon when I didn't receive the return call as promised, only to be told that the vehicle wasn't even for sale as it had not come off the loaner fleet yet.
We finally received a call back from the dealership (not counting the daily customer satisfaction surveys calls and emails we received) , and the salesman promised he would let us know prior to it coming available. We pursued it for almost two weeks, only to find out today that not only had it come available, but was sold to someone else without even a phone call letting us know.
The sales force is absolutely clueless.
Used the internet to get all quotes. They came in low to start. No agruement on the dealer
incentives. trade in was good and even increased once we arrived at dealership. The whole process took less than 30 minutes from the time we walked into the dealership until we drove out.
Even gave us a certificate for lunch at the steak house across the strret
best buying experience. .
FYI, took my 2001 MDX to Acura Columbus. Was hearing a noise similar to a rumble strip from the front right of the car. Acura Columbus said it was the torque converter and would cost $2000 to replace!!! Got a second opinion, turns out the rear differential oil needed changed ($80) When the oil breaks down the clutches in the rear end cause the noise. Theres a service bulletin on this. Beware.........
My husband and I were first time car buyers with no trade-in and in search for a highly reliable car at a good price. I have been a Toyota driver all of my life (Celica, Camry, and T-100) and test drove a variety of SUV's and sedans (Nissan, Toyota, and Honda). The Acura 3.2TL like the other vehicles was a "good bet" according to Consumer Reports; however, it was the features of the Acura and the dealership experience that influenced our purchase. We visited many dealerships in the Columbus area to name a few, such as all the Toyotas, a few Germains, one Jeep Chrysler, on Kia, Honda East, Hugh White Honda, Immke Honda, a small dealership, and Lindsey Acura. Only Acura of Columbus provided the best overall experience. Mr. Greg Brown, our salesman, provided us with an absolutely positive experience even after completing our purchase. We were treated with respect from the very beginning and would recommend this dealership to everyone. Of all the sales people we met with, he was the most courteous and professional. Most importantly, the price negotiation process did not involve intimidation or "patient room" like waiting conditions. When I was about to drive off the lot I noticed the incorrect car mats and Mr. Brown offered to provide new mats free of charge. He also took the time review car features with us after sale was finalized too.
From the moment we first walked into the showroom we were welcomed but not pressured. I was looking for a SUV test drove both the RDX and MDX also shopped Lexus and BMW was on the way to Mercedez but fell in love with the MDX. They gave me a fair trade in value compared to the other dealers everyone of them was within $500 the salesman was not overly aggressive we didn't buy the first day he didn't wear me out with repetative questions or badgering during phone conversations.
Nothing but positives for Acura Columbus I would welcome the opportunity to work with them in the future and look forward to the new advances that will be out when my lease expires in 2011
Give them a try you I would be surprised if you didn't have the same luck!
what sets us apart
2018 Dealer of the Year Award from DealerRater.com for Acura dealers in Ohio.