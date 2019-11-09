sales Rating

My husband and I were first time car buyers with no trade-in and in search for a highly reliable car at a good price. I have been a Toyota driver all of my life (Celica, Camry, and T-100) and test drove a variety of SUV's and sedans (Nissan, Toyota, and Honda). The Acura 3.2TL like the other vehicles was a "good bet" according to Consumer Reports; however, it was the features of the Acura and the dealership experience that influenced our purchase. We visited many dealerships in the Columbus area to name a few, such as all the Toyotas, a few Germains, one Jeep Chrysler, on Kia, Honda East, Hugh White Honda, Immke Honda, a small dealership, and Lindsey Acura. Only Acura of Columbus provided the best overall experience. Mr. Greg Brown, our salesman, provided us with an absolutely positive experience even after completing our purchase. We were treated with respect from the very beginning and would recommend this dealership to everyone. Of all the sales people we met with, he was the most courteous and professional. Most importantly, the price negotiation process did not involve intimidation or "patient room" like waiting conditions. When I was about to drive off the lot I noticed the incorrect car mats and Mr. Brown offered to provide new mats free of charge. He also took the time review car features with us after sale was finalized too. Read more