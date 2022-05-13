1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Went in for a Works oil change (top off fluids, tire rotation, etc.). Service advisor brings me one of my lugs after 45 minutes and a deep well socket explaining how the lugs expand and now 15 of the 16 are rounded and this is a KNOWN issue with Fords as well as some Chryslers and other makes. Then tried to get me to buy new lugs for their rounding off the lugs. Instead of replacing them on their dime after going ahead and doing the wrong thing on a known issue on not just the first lug, but making sure they did it on the entire set. Poor service time alongside damage to parts with no satisfactory solution offered other than me spending more of my time and money to fix their mistakes. Upon looking at the follow up questions I put "yes" as promised time frame since one wasn't provided, but an hour and a half service due to their inattention and negligence should have been more like a half hour with no damage would have been expected. Read more