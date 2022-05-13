Raabe Motor Sales
Customer Reviews of Raabe Motor Sales
BEST car purchase experience ever!
by 05/13/2022on
I just returned home from my 650+ mile journey to purchase a car from Raabe Ford in Delphos, OH and I will do so again for my next vehicle. Dave Wilgus provided fantastic sales support from first contact to closing, and Neill Allen a perfect purchase experience. They had exactly the vehicle I wanted. I have purchased five vehicles from other dealerships over the past number of years, and this *by far* was the easiest, most transparent, friendly, and straightforward of all of them - quickest too! Might sound crazy but it was so worth the 12 hour round trip!
BEST car purchase experience ever!
by 05/13/2022on
I just returned home from my 650+ mile journey to purchase a car from Raabe Ford in Delphos, OH and I will do so again for my next vehicle. Dave Wilgus provided fantastic sales support from first contact to closing, and Neill Allen a perfect purchase experience. They had exactly the vehicle I wanted. I have purchased five vehicles from other dealerships over the past number of years, and this *by far* was the easiest, most transparent, friendly, and straightforward of all of them - quickest too! Might sound crazy but it was so worth the 12 hour round trip!
Great experience at Raabe Ford
by 10/08/2021on
Good experience, as usual, at Raabe Ford. The Service Personnel do an excellent job of scheduling and explaining any issues about your vehicle. They assist in discussing maintenance and repair needs to keep your vehicle running mechanically sound within a reasonable cost. I have trusted the team for 10 years and my 2011 Lincoln runs today like it did from my first day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase
by 03/27/2021on
Excellent service amazing salesman John Thomas will definitely recommend and be a repeat customer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 12/06/2020on
Went in for a Works oil change (top off fluids, tire rotation, etc.). Service advisor brings me one of my lugs after 45 minutes and a deep well socket explaining how the lugs expand and now 15 of the 16 are rounded and this is a KNOWN issue with Fords as well as some Chryslers and other makes. Then tried to get me to buy new lugs for their rounding off the lugs. Instead of replacing them on their dime after going ahead and doing the wrong thing on a known issue on not just the first lug, but making sure they did it on the entire set. Poor service time alongside damage to parts with no satisfactory solution offered other than me spending more of my time and money to fix their mistakes. Upon looking at the follow up questions I put "yes" as promised time frame since one wasn't provided, but an hour and a half service due to their inattention and negligence should have been more like a half hour with no damage would have been expected.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
owner
by 12/03/2020on
Service department took care of problem of moisture in back tail light quickly and efficiently (other than having to take more pictures for FMC to verify problem-- another trip to dealer... time and travel without compensation (oil change??) to rectify Ford problem.. second quality control issue with this truck).. not dealer's fault
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 09/22/2020on
service was completed in a timely manner, and the person managing the process did an excellent job of explaining what options they had available , and which of those options suited me best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Retired
by 07/11/2019on
Second time it was in for the transmission work, service adviser was very short and disrespectful to me, was told no loaner car was available and Raabe's had the car for 4 days. I have bought 4 new cars and several used cars and trucks from Raabe's through the years.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
programming of intelligent key
by 07/03/2019on
The service department people were polite , professional and accommodating. The appointment process was quick and the job was done in a timely manner at a reasonable price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Review
by 06/12/2019on
I was impressed by the prompt service and the extra care that was given to our vehicle. The service guys that I dealt with were friendly and accommodating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Key fob for a used Explorer
by 06/10/2019on
Husband bought wife a car starter for her birthday. Since they had gotten a nice Explorer from a private owner and he only had 1 key, starter couldn’t be installed. Took Explorer over to Raabe’s and $223 later and an hour down the road, there were now 2 key fobs and starter could be installed on Explorer. Way to go Raabe’s Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest sales people
by 07/31/2013on
I purchased a new Lincoln MKZ from Raabe Ford-Lincoln in Delphos, OH. They were very easy to work with: open, honest, and straight forward. No BS, like I get from other dealers. It was a very pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes