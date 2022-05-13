Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Raabe Motor Sales

Raabe Motor Sales

Visit dealer’s website 
11260 Elida Rd, Delphos, OH 45833
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 1:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Raabe Motor Sales

4.3
Overall Rating
4.33 out of 5 stars(11)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BEST car purchase experience ever!

by Chicagoland Todd on 05/13/2022

I just returned home from my 650+ mile journey to purchase a car from Raabe Ford in Delphos, OH and I will do so again for my next vehicle. Dave Wilgus provided fantastic sales support from first contact to closing, and Neill Allen a perfect purchase experience. They had exactly the vehicle I wanted. I have purchased five vehicles from other dealerships over the past number of years, and this *by far* was the easiest, most transparent, friendly, and straightforward of all of them - quickest too! Might sound crazy but it was so worth the 12 hour round trip!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
11 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BEST car purchase experience ever!

by Chicagoland Todd on 05/13/2022

I just returned home from my 650+ mile journey to purchase a car from Raabe Ford in Delphos, OH and I will do so again for my next vehicle. Dave Wilgus provided fantastic sales support from first contact to closing, and Neill Allen a perfect purchase experience. They had exactly the vehicle I wanted. I have purchased five vehicles from other dealerships over the past number of years, and this *by far* was the easiest, most transparent, friendly, and straightforward of all of them - quickest too! Might sound crazy but it was so worth the 12 hour round trip!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience at Raabe Ford

by Lincoln on 10/08/2021

Good experience, as usual, at Raabe Ford. The Service Personnel do an excellent job of scheduling and explaining any issues about your vehicle. They assist in discussing maintenance and repair needs to keep your vehicle running mechanically sound within a reasonable cost. I have trusted the team for 10 years and my 2011 Lincoln runs today like it did from my first day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase

by Chiffon on 03/27/2021

Excellent service amazing salesman John Thomas will definitely recommend and be a repeat customer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Harry Hudson on 12/06/2020

Went in for a Works oil change (top off fluids, tire rotation, etc.). Service advisor brings me one of my lugs after 45 minutes and a deep well socket explaining how the lugs expand and now 15 of the 16 are rounded and this is a KNOWN issue with Fords as well as some Chryslers and other makes. Then tried to get me to buy new lugs for their rounding off the lugs. Instead of replacing them on their dime after going ahead and doing the wrong thing on a known issue on not just the first lug, but making sure they did it on the entire set. Poor service time alongside damage to parts with no satisfactory solution offered other than me spending more of my time and money to fix their mistakes. Upon looking at the follow up questions I put "yes" as promised time frame since one wasn't provided, but an hour and a half service due to their inattention and negligence should have been more like a half hour with no damage would have been expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

owner

by Farmer13 on 12/03/2020

Service department took care of problem of moisture in back tail light quickly and efficiently (other than having to take more pictures for FMC to verify problem-- another trip to dealer... time and travel without compensation (oil change??) to rectify Ford problem.. second quality control issue with this truck).. not dealer's fault

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by conner3 on 09/22/2020

service was completed in a timely manner, and the person managing the process did an excellent job of explaining what options they had available , and which of those options suited me best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Retired

by David 53 on 07/11/2019

Second time it was in for the transmission work, service adviser was very short and disrespectful to me, was told no loaner car was available and Raabe's had the car for 4 days. I have bought 4 new cars and several used cars and trucks from Raabe's through the years.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

programming of intelligent key

by katmandu on 07/03/2019

The service department people were polite , professional and accommodating. The appointment process was quick and the job was done in a timely manner at a reasonable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Review

by Service on 06/12/2019

I was impressed by the prompt service and the extra care that was given to our vehicle. The service guys that I dealt with were friendly and accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Key fob for a used Explorer

by Diamond Lil on 06/10/2019

Husband bought wife a car starter for her birthday. Since they had gotten a nice Explorer from a private owner and he only had 1 key, starter couldn’t be installed. Took Explorer over to Raabe’s and $223 later and an hour down the road, there were now 2 key fobs and starter could be installed on Explorer. Way to go Raabe’s Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honest sales people

by johnkent on 07/31/2013

I purchased a new Lincoln MKZ from Raabe Ford-Lincoln in Delphos, OH. They were very easy to work with: open, honest, and straight forward. No BS, like I get from other dealers. It was a very pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
84 cars in stock
0 new84 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|17 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
0 new|16 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|13 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for