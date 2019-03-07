Second time it was in for the transmission work, service adviser was very short and disrespectful to me, was told no loaner car was available and Raabe's had the car for 4 days. I have bought 4 new cars and several used cars and trucks from Raabe's through the years.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Husband bought wife a car starter for her birthday. Since they had gotten a nice Explorer from a private owner and he only had 1 key, starter couldn’t be installed. Took Explorer over to Raabe’s and $223 later and an hour down the road, there were now 2 key fobs and starter could be installed on Explorer. Way to go Raabe’s Ford.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I purchased a new Lincoln MKZ from Raabe Ford-Lincoln in Delphos, OH.
They were very easy to work with:
open, honest, and straight forward.
No BS, like I get from other dealers.
It was a very pleasant experience.