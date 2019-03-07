Raabe Motor Sales

Visit dealer’s website 
11260 Elida Rd, Delphos, OH 45833
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 1:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Raabe Motor Sales

4.3
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

programming of intelligent key

by katmandu on 07/03/2019

The service department people were polite , professional and accommodating. The appointment process was quick and the job was done in a timely manner at a reasonable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
5 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Retired

by David 53 on 07/11/2019

Second time it was in for the transmission work, service adviser was very short and disrespectful to me, was told no loaner car was available and Raabe's had the car for 4 days. I have bought 4 new cars and several used cars and trucks from Raabe's through the years.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

programming of intelligent key

by katmandu on 07/03/2019

The service department people were polite , professional and accommodating. The appointment process was quick and the job was done in a timely manner at a reasonable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service Review

by Service on 06/12/2019

I was impressed by the prompt service and the extra care that was given to our vehicle. The service guys that I dealt with were friendly and accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Key fob for a used Explorer

by Diamond Lil on 06/10/2019

Husband bought wife a car starter for her birthday. Since they had gotten a nice Explorer from a private owner and he only had 1 key, starter couldn’t be installed. Took Explorer over to Raabe’s and $223 later and an hour down the road, there were now 2 key fobs and starter could be installed on Explorer. Way to go Raabe’s Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Honest sales people

by johnkent on 07/31/2013

I purchased a new Lincoln MKZ from Raabe Ford-Lincoln in Delphos, OH. They were very easy to work with: open, honest, and straight forward. No BS, like I get from other dealers. It was a very pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
23 cars in stock
0 new0 used23 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|0 used|
7 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
0 new|0 used|
6 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes