1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I dropped off my vehicle the night before for an oil change and called the next day to see how late I could pick up the vehicle. I was told the cashier would be open until 9. When I got there at 8:40 the cashier was not at her desk so I walked all over the showroom to find someone to page her. Once I paid and got my key she told me it was just outside in the first couple of rows. I went out and could not find the car anywhere. I went in the closest door which was used car sales and three men were in there and only one asked if I needed help. He took my keys and said it was probably in the back lot and would bring it around. After about 10 -15 minutes with no car my husband went back in the used car office and the manager had a bad attitude and said he wasn’t looking for it, some other guy was. He acted like he could care less. Finally my husband drove around looking for our car after it had been 20 minutes. The car was finally brought around and I was told they had closed the back gate early and had to find a key. I understand that things happen but only one person there acted like they cared or apologized. . Read more