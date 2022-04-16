Beechmont Ford
Customer Reviews of Beechmont Ford
bought a car
by 04/16/2022on
Bill was great , this is the scond vehicle I have bought from him , just nine yrs later .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of new 2022 Mustang
by 04/13/2022on
Purchase was easy comfortable and a pleasure
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 02/23/2022on
Sales team was upfront and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never again
by 04/03/2021on
Made an appointment online and received the confirmation email. When I showed up at my confirmed time I was told they had no appointment on record. There was zero attempt made to fix the issue or accept accountability for the error. I left a message for the service manager that day to discuss my issue but have not received a return call several days later. I bought my truck from this dealership and have had most of my service done here despite it being 30 minutes from my home. This is my second bad experience with this department and I don't plan on returning for a third.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great sales department
by 10/09/2019on
Was very satisfied with the sales people. Very helpful and were not being typical pushy sales. Worked with our budget and also gave us helpful information. Big Mike was down to earth and great to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Edge
by 09/29/2019on
Dick Barrack gave me the best deal and he would be the only person I would deal with. He is the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Ranger Purchase
by 09/09/2019on
Great no-nonscensce deal. Great professionalism and efficiency.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 F150 buying experience
by 08/29/2019on
Salesman went out of his way to make sure I got the truck and options I wanted
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Mustang
by 06/29/2019on
I took my car to Beechmont Ford to have the suspension repaired, specifically the stabilizer bar. First, my appointment was cancelled even before I got there. So I called and made another appointment for the same day as the first appointment 24 hours before I took it in. I took it in about 8:30am on May 21, 2019. I got it back on May 23, 2019 at 14:50 (2:50pm). The service advisor promised me my car that evening. I did not get it that evening. It took them 2.5 days to do a 3 hour job. Before I left to pick my car up, I called and asked the cost. They said $555.00. When I got there, it was over $624.00. I was not happy about the time it took to repair my car and the difference in the cost quoted. I was very upset. I did not feel I had been treated properly. When I complained, they referred me to Collin. He handled my complaint with understanding, courtesy and sincerity. He reduced the cost of the service . I bought my car originally at this dealer and I have always had my car serviced there. I will consider other service outlets from now on.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dick Barrick is the best!
by 06/21/2019on
Dick Barrick was the guy that helped me get my first new car ever. He helped me every step of the way and explained everything so clearly. You assume salesmen will take advantage of you and I didn’t feel that way at all. He got me the best deal possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Explorer owner
by 11/08/2018on
Joseph Tan is A1 sales person. I would recommend to anyone. What a good experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2003 focus starter
by 10/12/2018on
Needed my starter replaced on my 03 focus, had it in and out in no time. Excellent service. Colin Truax is the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor customer service
by 10/11/2018on
I dropped off my vehicle the night before for an oil change and called the next day to see how late I could pick up the vehicle. I was told the cashier would be open until 9. When I got there at 8:40 the cashier was not at her desk so I walked all over the showroom to find someone to page her. Once I paid and got my key she told me it was just outside in the first couple of rows. I went out and could not find the car anywhere. I went in the closest door which was used car sales and three men were in there and only one asked if I needed help. He took my keys and said it was probably in the back lot and would bring it around. After about 10 -15 minutes with no car my husband went back in the used car office and the manager had a bad attitude and said he wasn’t looking for it, some other guy was. He acted like he could care less. Finally my husband drove around looking for our car after it had been 20 minutes. The car was finally brought around and I was told they had closed the back gate early and had to find a key. I understand that things happen but only one person there acted like they cared or apologized. .
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 09/29/2018on
Was treated very well. This is my go to service center.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful staff and great deal on my car
by 04/20/2016on
Jason Scales was my salesman and he went above and beyond the duty of his job. He went out of his way to get me the best deal possible for my car. He not only matched a rival dealers price but beat it. He really took the time to explain all the features of the car and even called afterwards to make sure I was able to navigate through the sync features. I will forever be giving beechmont ford my business. He even won over my parents. So their next ford will be with beechmont ford. Thank you so much to the team at beechmont. You have one thrilled customer here!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 purchase
by 12/18/2015on
Entire process handled efficently and professionally.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ever Expanding Quote, problem not fixed, right in the end
by 11/13/2015on
OK, my wifes Ford Mustang had an intermittent ABS light. Two regular garages could not ID the problem, and my handheld diagnosed Rear Left Speed Sensor Not Sending. Took to Beechmont Ford reasoning that the could diagnose it properly. We went through several stages that took quite a while, but they dug in again and again, and ultimately diagnosed and repaired things I didn't know were a problem. So, I am belatedly really impressed. The repairs that were done were done excellently, and honestly, in the end the price was right. And we will now go ahead and have the ABS computer replaced. So thanks for doing the right thing and working with the customer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2016 Ford Fusion S by Mike Silvati
by 10/05/2015on
I was gathering some final information that I needed to make my final decision and was not necessarily ready to take the plunge. Not only did Mike Silvati provide the information that I asked for, he also closed the deal (as all good salesmen should)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant Atmosphere
by 09/30/2015on
I thought everyone was friendly...even though we came in Sunday before and did not get the salesman's name..........he said it was alright.... that we dealt with someone else.
Ford Experience
by 09/25/2015on
Jason Scales was a very informative, professional yet sweet and understanding sales associate who aided in my choice of purchasing a Ford Focus. Tony tam bash from finance was also extremely friendly and understanding in every way. I would highly recommend both associates to any of my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Ford Focus
by 06/25/2015on
Thank you for welcoming into the Ford Family. I really enjoyed my agent Andy O'Leary. He made me feel so comfortable on my first new car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes