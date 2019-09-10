Beechmont Ford

600 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Beechmont Ford

4.2
Overall Rating
(10)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (2)
sales Rating

Great sales department

by Poztiv1 on 10/09/2019

Was very satisfied with the sales people. Very helpful and were not being typical pushy sales. Worked with our budget and also gave us helpful information. Big Mike was down to earth and great to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Ford Edge

by Kevin Tate on 09/29/2019

Dick Barrack gave me the best deal and he would be the only person I would deal with. He is the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Ranger Purchase

by auto5pilot on 09/09/2019

Great no-nonscensce deal. Great professionalism and efficiency.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2019 F150 buying experience

by Mickey L on 08/29/2019

Salesman went out of his way to make sure I got the truck and options I wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford Mustang

by Disappointed on 06/29/2019

I took my car to Beechmont Ford to have the suspension repaired, specifically the stabilizer bar. First, my appointment was cancelled even before I got there. So I called and made another appointment for the same day as the first appointment 24 hours before I took it in. I took it in about 8:30am on May 21, 2019. I got it back on May 23, 2019 at 14:50 (2:50pm). The service advisor promised me my car that evening. I did not get it that evening. It took them 2.5 days to do a 3 hour job. Before I left to pick my car up, I called and asked the cost. They said $555.00. When I got there, it was over $624.00. I was not happy about the time it took to repair my car and the difference in the cost quoted. I was very upset. I did not feel I had been treated properly. When I complained, they referred me to Collin. He handled my complaint with understanding, courtesy and sincerity. He reduced the cost of the service . I bought my car originally at this dealer and I have always had my car serviced there. I will consider other service outlets from now on.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Dick Barrick is the best!

by AllisonW on 06/21/2019

Dick Barrick was the guy that helped me get my first new car ever. He helped me every step of the way and explained everything so clearly. You assume salesmen will take advantage of you and I didn’t feel that way at all. He got me the best deal possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Explorer owner

by Mamagar on 11/08/2018

Joseph Tan is A1 sales person. I would recommend to anyone. What a good experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2003 focus starter

by Swill282 on 10/12/2018

Needed my starter replaced on my 03 focus, had it in and out in no time. Excellent service. Colin Truax is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Poor customer service

by Aaasaaaa on 10/11/2018

I dropped off my vehicle the night before for an oil change and called the next day to see how late I could pick up the vehicle. I was told the cashier would be open until 9. When I got there at 8:40 the cashier was not at her desk so I walked all over the showroom to find someone to page her. Once I paid and got my key she told me it was just outside in the first couple of rows. I went out and could not find the car anywhere. I went in the closest door which was used car sales and three men were in there and only one asked if I needed help. He took my keys and said it was probably in the back lot and would bring it around. After about 10 -15 minutes with no car my husband went back in the used car office and the manager had a bad attitude and said he wasn’t looking for it, some other guy was. He acted like he could care less. Finally my husband drove around looking for our car after it had been 20 minutes. The car was finally brought around and I was told they had closed the back gate early and had to find a key. I understand that things happen but only one person there acted like they cared or apologized. .

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Beechmont Ford

by Bob Keefe on 09/29/2018

Was treated very well. This is my go to service center.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Wonderful staff and great deal on my car

by anslone93 on 04/20/2016

Jason Scales was my salesman and he went above and beyond the duty of his job. He went out of his way to get me the best deal possible for my car. He not only matched a rival dealers price but beat it. He really took the time to explain all the features of the car and even called afterwards to make sure I was able to navigate through the sync features. I will forever be giving beechmont ford my business. He even won over my parents. So their next ford will be with beechmont ford. Thank you so much to the team at beechmont. You have one thrilled customer here!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

F150 purchase

by Denny2k on 12/18/2015

Entire process handled efficently and professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ever Expanding Quote, problem not fixed, right in the end

by 50s_dad on 11/13/2015

OK, my wifes Ford Mustang had an intermittent ABS light. Two regular garages could not ID the problem, and my handheld diagnosed Rear Left Speed Sensor Not Sending. Took to Beechmont Ford reasoning that the could diagnose it properly. We went through several stages that took quite a while, but they dug in again and again, and ultimately diagnosed and repaired things I didn't know were a problem. So, I am belatedly really impressed. The repairs that were done were done excellently, and honestly, in the end the price was right. And we will now go ahead and have the ABS computer replaced. So thanks for doing the right thing and working with the customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

2016 Ford Fusion S by Mike Silvati

by Patrick103 on 10/05/2015

I was gathering some final information that I needed to make my final decision and was not necessarily ready to take the plunge. Not only did Mike Silvati provide the information that I asked for, he also closed the deal (as all good salesmen should)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Pleasant Atmosphere

by rubyred6 on 09/30/2015

I thought everyone was friendly...even though we came in Sunday before and did not get the salesman's name..........he said it was alright.... that we dealt with someone else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ford Experience

by britta2015 on 09/25/2015

Jason Scales was a very informative, professional yet sweet and understanding sales associate who aided in my choice of purchasing a Ford Focus. Tony tam bash from finance was also extremely friendly and understanding in every way. I would highly recommend both associates to any of my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Car Ford Focus

by TiffanyPolite on 06/25/2015

Thank you for welcoming into the Ford Family. I really enjoyed my agent Andy O'Leary. He made me feel so comfortable on my first new car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great sales experience and friendly staff

by MR31262 on 06/24/2015

Just bought a 2015 Ford Escape at Beechmont Ford. Really great and friendly staff. Sales person Tim Davis knows all about the cars and worked hard to give me a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

used car

by herbmaggie on 05/06/2015

Got a fair deal on a used chrysler200. Was very happy till we realized it only had one key fob. Checked on a new one and would be 200+. So we called our salesman and they got us another key made. So we will buy from Beechmont Ford again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best in the area

by ctuffy on 04/06/2015

I drive from northern Warren County to buy my cars at Beechmont Ford (driving ~ 40 miles and passing three other Ford dealers). No car experience is ever going to be perfect but they come as close as it gets. I foolishly decided to try another Ford dealer closer to my house and was disappointed with their lack of knowledge and amateur behavior. I cancelled the deal and called 'Ziggy' (Mr. Ziegaus), a finer man you'll never meet. He was there when he said he would be, he is not pushy, listens to his customers and is very helpful. Nice dealership and nice people. As long as I buy Fords, I'll buy them at Beechmont Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent buying experience

by the_CK1 on 04/01/2015

Review Greg Kien was an absolute pleasure to deal with, as was Ralph in the finance department. Very fair and seamless process leasing our new Ford Explorer. Will definitely deal with Beechmont Ford again. COPY

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
290 cars in stock
290 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
89 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
48 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
32 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
