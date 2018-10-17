service Rating

Took my car in to have them look at it because I had a few issues I wanted to address. Long story short they fixed one of the issues because it was covered under my warranty the other one they did not fix because it was only part covered by my warranty and part covered by the manufacturer warranty of the part. I've called the manufacturer and they said they are waiting for the service manager to call them back so they can see what they can do. I have called and the service manager won't return my calls.