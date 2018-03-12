work was to be performed to eliminate the view screen from dimming and/or not getting bright . The screen is dark unable to view anything required information on the screen. My 2017 Buick Envision was taken to Bob Ross in Oct 2018 , I'm doing this survey to Dec 3 2018 due to waiting for this FIX they did to take effect . IT DID NOT . The screen does not stay bright while driving
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Pulled up to garage door and hit my horn at about quarter till 3,,, door did not open for about 5 minutes and then at about 10 or 11 minutes after 3 somebody started an invoice for my work,,,(20+ minutes later).. then the car sat in that position tell about 3:42 p.m.
At 4:55 p.m. they said my car is ready,,so I took care of the bill at that point in time which was over 2 hours after I pulled up to that dealer.....
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Recently I brought my Buick Ranier in for needed repairs four days before I headed out on vacation. When I dropped the vehicle off I informed my service rep that I was heading out of town on vacation that Thursday and that I needed the vehicle for the trip. I was asked if I had an appointment. I replied that I did not. I was told they would take a look at the vehicle and let me know about the extent and cost of repairs. All of this took place early that Monday morning, around 8am. I had to call at 5:30 that same day for an update, only to have someone call me back 30 minutes later and tell me the vehicle hadn’t been looked at yet. I also informed this new service person that I was leaving Thursday on vacation, needed the car for the trip, and asked them to let me know as soon as possible about the car. After a late Tuesday afternoon (3:30) message, I spoke with another person around 5pm that gave me the list of repairs with their costs and I told them I would call first thing in the morning to let them know how to proceed. (The bill was more than expected, I needed the chance to rearrange available funds to pay.) When I called at 8am the next morning, I was told the car would not be ready in time because of a needed part order. I was NOT told needed parts were out of stock on Tuesday. I had regularly told employees for two days that I needed the car by a specific date, yet no mention was made of a parts shortage, or of the possibility that the repair might be held up in any fashion. At this point I asked to speak to a manager, only to be put on hold briefly and told that no one was available. At 9am I received a phone call back that said repairs COULD be completed that day (Weds), and I would have my car by the end of the day. It didn’t happen, even though I was assured that everything was on track. The service dept texted me late Weds afternoon (4:55pm) to let me know that repairs were taking longer than planned and that delivery was being pushed back to 10am Thursday (the day of my departure) at the earliest. Finally, my car was ready at 9am the next day. I never received the opportunity to speak with the service manager, as requested. Also, as the service department was struggling to meet our needs, there was no offer made of any help in terms of a loaner car or rental vehicle in lieu of the vacation delay. I understand and appreciate the attempt to meet my needs with the quick repair, but I would have been happier if the service person had been honest about the reality of an overwhelmed service department and offered me the possibility of the use of an alternate vehicle for my trip. I’m also VERY unhappy that my request to speak to a manager was never honored. I would very much like to speak to the dealership’s general manager about my experience. I’ve been a GMC/Buick owner for over 20 years, and I feel the situation could have been handled better.
Thank you
Tom Sellars
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I've just bought a 2017 GMC Canyon Denali from Bob Ross. The entire experience went perfectly smoothly, and all of the excellent staff were very helpful. Jerry went out of his way to the point of coming in on his day off to help me get this sale completed on the one day I could drive up from Nashville. Highly recommended!
Had a nice quote from 3 dealers using the USAA credit union car buying service and the USAA-General motors 750.00 discount certificate. Took the quote to the Boss Ross salesman and asked if Bob Ross would honor the other dealer's quote on a truck with the same equipment that Bob Ross has on their lot. Salesman said he needed to check. After the normal 15 minute wait he returned and stated the USAA pricing and discount were "crap". He wrote down a number and said this is what they wanted for the truck and then up'ed it by 495.00 and said the additional was for the bed liner. After adding the 495.00 to the price he then said they would accept the USAA-GM certificate for the $750.00. I reminded him that I had bought two other trucks from them but I would not be buying a third. I also said the 499.00 for the bed liner was a joke because the dealer add-on sticker on the truck side window was priced at 299.00. I looked at the salesman, picked up my paperwork and walked out!
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
In todays world it seems customer service is almost ignored anymore. I found Mr Bill Clapper and Dale to be outstanding in the way they handled our questions, concerns and apprehenson about buying. The kid glove handling of each customer is wonderful. This I believe is based on the Owners
attiude
about what is needed in order to show a strong force not only in the community, but also in competing as a small business in our world today. Thank You Bob Ross for caring
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
We are proud to be your authorized Buick GMC dealer in Centerville, Ohio. Bob Ross Buick GMC has been serving the community for over 43 years and is an award winning, family owned and operated dealership, which is deeply committed to the customer.
In fact we make it our No. 1 priority to leave you completely satisfied with your Bob Ross Buick GMC experience. We attribute our high level of success to both our customers and our employees. Visit Bob Ross Buick GMC today and see exactly what we mean.
1 Comments