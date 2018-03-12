service Rating

Recently I brought my Buick Ranier in for needed repairs four days before I headed out on vacation. When I dropped the vehicle off I informed my service rep that I was heading out of town on vacation that Thursday and that I needed the vehicle for the trip. I was asked if I had an appointment. I replied that I did not. I was told they would take a look at the vehicle and let me know about the extent and cost of repairs. All of this took place early that Monday morning, around 8am. I had to call at 5:30 that same day for an update, only to have someone call me back 30 minutes later and tell me the vehicle hadn’t been looked at yet. I also informed this new service person that I was leaving Thursday on vacation, needed the car for the trip, and asked them to let me know as soon as possible about the car. After a late Tuesday afternoon (3:30) message, I spoke with another person around 5pm that gave me the list of repairs with their costs and I told them I would call first thing in the morning to let them know how to proceed. (The bill was more than expected, I needed the chance to rearrange available funds to pay.) When I called at 8am the next morning, I was told the car would not be ready in time because of a needed part order. I was NOT told needed parts were out of stock on Tuesday. I had regularly told employees for two days that I needed the car by a specific date, yet no mention was made of a parts shortage, or of the possibility that the repair might be held up in any fashion. At this point I asked to speak to a manager, only to be put on hold briefly and told that no one was available. At 9am I received a phone call back that said repairs COULD be completed that day (Weds), and I would have my car by the end of the day. It didn’t happen, even though I was assured that everything was on track. The service dept texted me late Weds afternoon (4:55pm) to let me know that repairs were taking longer than planned and that delivery was being pushed back to 10am Thursday (the day of my departure) at the earliest. Finally, my car was ready at 9am the next day. I never received the opportunity to speak with the service manager, as requested. Also, as the service department was struggling to meet our needs, there was no offer made of any help in terms of a loaner car or rental vehicle in lieu of the vacation delay. I understand and appreciate the attempt to meet my needs with the quick repair, but I would have been happier if the service person had been honest about the reality of an overwhelmed service department and offered me the possibility of the use of an alternate vehicle for my trip. I’m also VERY unhappy that my request to speak to a manager was never honored. I would very much like to speak to the dealership’s general manager about my experience. I’ve been a GMC/Buick owner for over 20 years, and I feel the situation could have been handled better. Thank you Tom Sellars Read more