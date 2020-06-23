Marvin Carrel Jr was the best salesman I’ve ever had when buying a vehicle. His customer service was top notch and he went out of his way to get me in a new truck. The Sales Manager I worked with was very good as well. Finance made that part extremely easy as well. I was very impressed with this dealership which made the 100 mile drive worth it!!!! Enjoying my new 2019 Silverado. Thank you all!!!!
Jeff Wyler Chevrolet is the best, I purchased an equinox premier 2017 model brand new. I’ve had the best performance from this vehicle and the best service ever from this dealership. I used the app a few days ago to set up an oil change and rotation it was seamless and easy.
We worked with Kevin on the purchase of a '15 Ford Explorer. The vehicle was in excellent condition, and the price was perfect. Kevin is a very knowledgeable and personable salesperson. He worked with us on the price and got us out the door, same day. He also went out of his way to make sure we had a second key as there was only one available. Excellent sales experience, I highly recommend Kevin and the Jeff Wyler dealership.
Being a retired GM employee, it was a no brainer, that I would purchase GM again, regardless of discount or sales pitch. I have bought several vehicles from both Wyler and Bob McDorman over the years. My sales person on this purchase was the first female I have dealt with, Miss Madison Turner. Madison was professional in her sales approach and answered any questions or concerns I had. She kept me informed on available employee discounts and GM corporate price reductions. Though it took me about a Mon or so to come to the final purchase decision. My hats off to the Wyler finance department, as well as Miss Turner for making my purchase a pleasant one. Would I recommend Wyler to friends and family? By all means, and I have😃
I was in need of a new-to-me car for a while, and saw that there were quite a few I was interested in! The staff was extremely helpful and kind, walking me through the process as a first time car buyer and answering all of my questions! Now I have a great dependable car and a reasonable monthly payment!
So I've been a loyal customer since i bought my 1st car, I just got my 3rd car this past weekend and cannot see myself shopping anywhere else! I even convinced my sister to get her car from Jeff Wyler! I go through Sean Williams who has made each experience personable & exciting! Also Alex who does the paperwork is a star player! You know how FUN signing all the interesting forms are right? Not, haha but Alex makes it kinda fun, he is super funny and kind! Super grateful to have such a pleasant/refreshing experience each and every time!
This dealership has been a pain since purchasing the vehicle. First, we bought the truck, it was filthy on the outside, had less than a quarter of a tank of gas, and the first weekend we owned it check engine light came on. They did fix it after about 4-5 calls on consecutive days. Then due to us registering outside the state we needed a form signed by the dealership. I called 4 consecutive weeks multiple times and each time was told they would call back and never did. Then the last time they said they did not have to sign it and wouldn’t. This went on for so long the temporary tag expired, and they would not do anything about it or extend. They have been nothing but rude, and problematic since we purchased the truck.
Marvin exceeded our expectations! He was very professional and helpful . He provided quality information about each vehicle and gave us all the time we needed . Excellent service! Thank you Marvin for all your help .
My sales person was great and spent the time to walk me though the operation of my new car. He also took very good care of me when I had to bring the car back in to fix a dent that was already in the car at purchase.
Sales staff so eager to make sale, they will provide incorrect numbers
by Unhappy on 10/15/2019
Following the test drive, we discussed pricing and after about 2 hours and time for lunch we agreed on an out-the-door" price on a used vehicle, it was taken to detailing and we were taken to one of the financial offices to complete the paperwork. The salesman had provided all paperwork needed for a cash purchase and it was signed. Then after nearly 2 hours waiting for the final paperwork, a finance employee came out with the pricing sheet, it was $1,000 higher than the agreed upon price. So we told them there was a mistake, and after about 5 more minutes the salesman comes out and explains to us that they had used the wrong state for calculating the sales tax and I would need to pay an extra $1,000 to take the vehicle home. We told him no and cancelled the purchase. Wasted nearly 7 hours of our day (travel time included) and did not end up with the vehicle. Will not recommend.
Everything went very smoothly. Everything went as promised. Very courteous yet also professional. Ryan, our salesman put no pressure on us at all. We really like the truck and will be back when we need another vehicle.
As I have explained MANY times last month on Jeff Wyler service Dept is outstanding. It was easy to get an appointment that fit my timeline and the service was fast and friendly. This is truly a professional, customer minded organization.
The GM Jennifer Thompson runs a top notch operation at Jeff Wyler. Everyone is extremely professional and they go above and beyond delivering not only the vehicle that you request but customer service that is over the top. Greg Scott makes the whole experience a pleasure.
Worth the time to visit this dealership!
Lisa Shaw my service adviser was by far the best experience I have ever had with any one from any dealership, She is hands down the reason I will continue to bring back all my vehicles for anything they need to this dealership.
Purchasing our new Silverado was a pleasant experience. Sean was an exceptional salesperson who was willing to go the extra mile to provide a positive experience. Strongly suggest you request Sean’s services.
Our experience with Jeff Wyler Chevrolet was awesome. Our sales rep, Joe Jackson, was straight up & got us the best deal he could. No BS & that was greatly appreciated! We will definitely be back for our next vehicle & will be asking for Joe :) Thanks for such a great experience.
