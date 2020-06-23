Jeff Wyler Chevrolet of Columbus

Jeff Wyler Chevrolet of Columbus

Jeff Wyler Chevrolet of Columbus
5885 Gender Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110
(844) 327-2961
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jeff Wyler Chevrolet of Columbus

4.5
Overall Rating
(59)
Recommend: Yes (51) No (8)
sales Rating

Mr. Gregory Ross

by Greg Ross on 06/23/2020

I've purchased 3 vehicles from Jeff Wyler and every time has been a wonderful experience. They've been most accommodating and honest in their dealings with me. I highly recommend this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
80 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Vincent

by Actooill on 06/06/2020

Vincent was a very patient young man who worked super hard to keep us happy as a customer! I highly recommend that you ask for him when you visit Jeff Wyler Chevrolet! Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Fantastic buying experience

by Robert_T on 04/21/2020

Marvin Carrel Jr was the best salesman I've ever had when buying a vehicle. His customer service was top notch and he went out of his way to get me in a new truck. The Sales Manager I worked with was very good as well. Finance made that part extremely easy as well. I was very impressed with this dealership which made the 100 mile drive worth it!!!! Enjoying my new 2019 Silverado. Thank you all!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Jeff Wyler Chevrolet is the best

by Steve Foster on 04/20/2020

Jeff Wyler Chevrolet is the best, I purchased an equinox premier 2017 model brand new. I've had the best performance from this vehicle and the best service ever from this dealership. I used the app a few days ago to set up an oil change and rotation it was seamless and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Kevin at the Canal Winchester Location Rocks!

by Julie on 01/17/2020

We worked with Kevin on the purchase of a '15 Ford Explorer. The vehicle was in excellent condition, and the price was perfect. Kevin is a very knowledgeable and personable salesperson. He worked with us on the price and got us out the door, same day. He also went out of his way to make sure we had a second key as there was only one available. Excellent sales experience, I highly recommend Kevin and the Jeff Wyler dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

My 2019 Blazer purchase

by Garybee on 01/02/2020

Being a retired GM employee, it was a no brainer, that I would purchase GM again, regardless of discount or sales pitch. I have bought several vehicles from both Wyler and Bob McDorman over the years. My sales person on this purchase was the first female I have dealt with, Miss Madison Turner. Madison was professional in her sales approach and answered any questions or concerns I had. She kept me informed on available employee discounts and GM corporate price reductions. Though it took me about a Mon or so to come to the final purchase decision. My hats off to the Wyler finance department, as well as Miss Turner for making my purchase a pleasant one. Would I recommend Wyler to friends and family? By all means, and I have😃

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

They made buying my first car so easy!

by KMDaniel on 12/12/2019

I was in need of a new-to-me car for a while, and saw that there were quite a few I was interested in! The staff was extremely helpful and kind, walking me through the process as a first time car buyer and answering all of my questions! Now I have a great dependable car and a reasonable monthly payment!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Sean Williams is the Best!!!!!!!!!!!!

by Kadeja on 11/05/2019

So I've been a loyal customer since i bought my 1st car, I just got my 3rd car this past weekend and cannot see myself shopping anywhere else! I even convinced my sister to get her car from Jeff Wyler! I go through Sean Williams who has made each experience personable & exciting! Also Alex who does the paperwork is a star player! You know how FUN signing all the interesting forms are right? Not, haha but Alex makes it kinda fun, he is super funny and kind! Super grateful to have such a pleasant/refreshing experience each and every time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
sales Rating

Terrible Dealership post sale

by Nick_h on 10/31/2019

This dealership has been a pain since purchasing the vehicle. First, we bought the truck, it was filthy on the outside, had less than a quarter of a tank of gas, and the first weekend we owned it check engine light came on. They did fix it after about 4-5 calls on consecutive days. Then due to us registering outside the state we needed a form signed by the dealership. I called 4 consecutive weeks multiple times and each time was told they would call back and never did. Then the last time they said they did not have to sign it and wouldn't. This went on for so long the temporary tag expired, and they would not do anything about it or extend. They have been nothing but rude, and problematic since we purchased the truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Marvin

by Jason on 10/30/2019

Marvin exceeded our expectations! He was very professional and helpful . He provided quality information about each vehicle and gave us all the time we needed . Excellent service! Thank you Marvin for all your help .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

New beginnings

by FuntimeTruckShoppingwithKim on 10/30/2019

Salesman worked with us to find the vehicle that matched our needs. He was extremely helpful in working to find us our best value option for our money.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Suburban

by Jbeck on 10/23/2019

My sales person was great and spent the time to walk me though the operation of my new car. He also took very good care of me when I had to bring the car back in to fix a dent that was already in the car at purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Sales staff so eager to make sale, they will provide incorrect numbers

by Unhappy on 10/15/2019

Following the test drive, we discussed pricing and after about 2 hours and time for lunch we agreed on an out-the-door" price on a used vehicle, it was taken to detailing and we were taken to one of the financial offices to complete the paperwork. The salesman had provided all paperwork needed for a cash purchase and it was signed. Then after nearly 2 hours waiting for the final paperwork, a finance employee came out with the pricing sheet, it was $1,000 higher than the agreed upon price. So we told them there was a mistake, and after about 5 more minutes the salesman comes out and explains to us that they had used the wrong state for calculating the sales tax and I would need to pay an extra $1,000 to take the vehicle home. We told him no and cancelled the purchase. Wasted nearly 7 hours of our day (travel time included) and did not end up with the vehicle. Will not recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Report it
sales Rating

2019 Chevy Colorado

by JonnyUtah on 10/02/2019

Everything went very smoothly. Everything went as promised. Very courteous yet also professional. Ryan, our salesman put no pressure on us at all. We really like the truck and will be back when we need another vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Routine Service

by XXXXXXX on 10/01/2019

As I have explained MANY times last month on Jeff Wyler service Dept is outstanding. It was easy to get an appointment that fit my timeline and the service was fast and friendly. This is truly a professional, customer minded organization.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Exceptional Service

by Soltini on 08/20/2019

Great dealership to buy from, service your vehicle and great customer support. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Best Auto Dealer Experience in Columbus

by BROOKS_FAMILY on 08/03/2019

The GM Jennifer Thompson runs a top notch operation at Jeff Wyler. Everyone is extremely professional and they go above and beyond delivering not only the vehicle that you request but customer service that is over the top. Greg Scott

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Report it
service Rating

Great Customer Service

by ALEJANDRO on 07/30/2019

Lisa Shaw my service adviser was by far the best experience I have ever had with any one from any dealership, She is hands down the reason I will continue to bring back all my vehicles for anything they need to this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Report it
service Rating

Pleasant Experience

by Jim on 07/13/2019

Purchasing our new Silverado was a pleasant experience. Sean was an exceptional salesperson who was willing to go the extra mile to provide a positive experience. Strongly suggest you request Sean’s services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
sales Rating

Thank you!

by Jenny on 07/05/2019

Our experience with Jeff Wyler Chevrolet was awesome. Our sales rep, Joe Jackson, was straight up & got us the best deal he could. No BS & that was greatly appreciated! We will definitely be back for our next vehicle & will be asking for Joe :) Thanks for such a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Report it
sales Rating

Chevy Colorado 2017

by Timmy3615 on 07/04/2019

Was assisted by Marvin and he was very helpful. Still waiting on my extra key/key fob. Very happy with the price and service so far.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Report it
203 cars in stock
184 new19 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
33 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Trax
Chevrolet Trax
34 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
19 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Jeff Wyler Chevrolet of Columbus is your premier Columbus Chevrolet dealer. With over 1,000 new Chevy trucks, cars, and SUVs in stock, we have a huge selection for you to choose from. Visit us online and save time with Wyler Direct, where you can complete some or most of the car buying process online, saving you time in the showroom, or allowing you to take home delivery. You can also schedule your service online and our GM certified technicians will repair or service your vehicle. As one of the highest rated Chevrolet dealers in Ohio, our goal is to surpass your expectations. That is the Wyler Way.

what sets us apart
You can complete some or most of the car buying process online using Wyler Direct. Save time in the showroom or take home delivery
Over 1,000 new Chevrolet trucks, cars, and SUVs in stock
Value your trade or get pre-approved using our website tools.
The Wyler Family Foundation, was founded in 2009 to more formally address the charitable resources of Jeff Wyler Automotive Family, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. We resolve to give back to individuals and organizations within our communities.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Drinks
Complimentary Coffee
Shuttle Service
Television
Cable Television

