sales Rating

Following the test drive, we discussed pricing and after about 2 hours and time for lunch we agreed on an out-the-door" price on a used vehicle, it was taken to detailing and we were taken to one of the financial offices to complete the paperwork. The salesman had provided all paperwork needed for a cash purchase and it was signed. Then after nearly 2 hours waiting for the final paperwork, a finance employee came out with the pricing sheet, it was $1,000 higher than the agreed upon price. So we told them there was a mistake, and after about 5 more minutes the salesman comes out and explains to us that they had used the wrong state for calculating the sales tax and I would need to pay an extra $1,000 to take the vehicle home. We told him no and cancelled the purchase. Wasted nearly 7 hours of our day (travel time included) and did not end up with the vehicle. Will not recommend. Read more