No integrity
by 04/29/2019on
Bummed by the lack of integrity shown by Capital Ford. Had a verbal agreement that my car was going to be purchased for a specific amount but was given less. Wouldn't have been too much of a big deal but I declined an offer that was slightly higher than what was given. Seeing that I had verbal agreement, I thought it was a done deal. They said the issue was I had dogs in my car and they could smell it(?). I've only had my dogs in the car a few times (with protective gear on) and on all of the forms i've filled out for appraisals, this was never a question asked. The whole situation felt shoehorned in as if the offer was to just get me in the door there. This was also on top of coming in prior and being shuffled around and ultimately not helped. This should have been my first clue of what was to come.
Capital Ford
by 11/21/2018on
As was expected. Exceptional!
Disappointed customer
by 07/17/2018on
Terrible they put a hole in my ac condenser and I had take it somewhere else to get it fix. I will never drive on their lot again.
Thank you Capital Ford....
by 07/12/2018on
GREAT EXPERIENCE! TOP NOTCH CREW AND I'LL BE BACK WHEN ITS TIME FOR ANOTHER CAR. A +++. Thank you to everyone at Capital Ford for making a process I usually hate very enjoyable. Great Staff from top to bottom.
Awesome experience!
by 07/08/2018on
My salesperson was great. There was no sales pressure. He was knowledgable of the SUV. I would recommend Terry Sharpe. He is an asset to the dealership.
Capital Ford
by 04/28/2018on
Good service and fair price. However it took me later than my appointment time.
Not recommended
by 01/18/2018on
I bought a vehicle on Nov 20. First the dealership would not honor the price on their website. When the sale was final, I was then told the car came with only one key and if I wanted another it would be $250. Thirty days later, the temporary plates expired and I was told they would overnight me new ones and in the same breath said the title had to come from Alaska and with holidays approaching the mail would be really slow but it WILL be here by the end of the year. The end of the year produced no title but I was told it should be here before the temporary runs out. The temporary is 2 days away from running out and no plate. I own this vehicle, no lien, but I have no title. This is illegal business practices. I would talk to someone there but when I call I get answering machines.
Great service team!
by 11/12/2017on
The service team at Capital Ford is great, especially Austin Williams.
2013 Ford Excape
by 10/06/2017on
Car brought in earlier for a warrantee issue that was repaired but in making the repairs, key issue started. When the car was returned to me it would not start with the key. Took it back and was charged $385.39 for a problem that Capital Ford created. Customer Service representative did not call on the issue about ordering parts for the car. Call dealership and his personal number until after 6. Was told that he had already gone home for the day. Complete lack of communication. Had to borrow a vehicle to get to work the next day. This is unacceptable!
My Experience
by 08/25/2017on
My experience was great, they fixed my car in a timely fashion and i got it back within a day! Didn't take too long thankfully! everyone that i talked to was super helpful and showed me what i needed to do.
Capital Ford Services
by 08/19/2017on
I first used Capital Ford Service after buying a Taurus from Carmax. I was very impressed with the service, a cassette tape from the technician describing what he had done (that far back!). That experience and others like it prompted me to buy more Fords and have them serviced at Capital. I continue to be impressed with the service and the service coordinators. They make it feel like a family operation.
Easy and friendly
by 02/28/2017on
They did what no one else was willing to do which was make a fair deal that resulted in me getting what I wanted for my trade and the new car I wanted. Everyone from my salesman Brandon to Danielle the finance manager were helpful and did everything with a smile. Very pleasant experience.
Excellent
by 02/28/2017on
Love the dealership staff is friendly and knowledgeable.
ford rating
by 01/12/2017on
Great! Ron is very awesome to work with. Made sure i knew everything and was comfortable before leaving the dealership
Always Satisfied
by 01/11/2017on
Since I purchased my Ford Edge five years ago, I've had it serviced at Capital Ford. I've never had a problem. I trust the service department completely. There were a few times when I thought there was a problem that might have been costly. Their honesty came through informing me that either there was no problem or it was very minor. The best service department I've encountered.
Recall
by 12/23/2016on
Service Department met me at the door and promptly took care of the problem. Staff was very courteous and helpful. Refreshments were offered and declined. Service was complete in less than expected time frame. Walter Switzer
.
by 12/18/2016on
I paid to have my tires rotated but I really doubt that was done. My left front tire was low and it still is. So if that wasn't rotated... What was?
Capital Ford Associates will lie to you for the sake of sales
by 12/15/2016on
When I bought my Ford Fusion, I was talked into buying a service plan for my brand new vehicle for $1,000 dollars. I was told by a man (I don't remember his name, but he was an African-American man with a heavy accent) that this service plan would include one set of tires the first time I had to have them changed. This promise is the ONLY reason I purchased the plan, because that seemed to make it worth it (as I understand how expensive a set of tires can be). Well yesterday was the day that I finally needed to change my tires and it turns out I was lied to at the dealership and my service plan did not include tires. The man at the dealership was so set on selling me this service plan he flat out LIED to me to make it happen. I asked why a service plan would cost $1,000 if all it includes is oil changes and tire rotations (as these are the only things it has ever covered, even replacing a tail light was not covered), and I was told that it was essentially an extended warranty on very expensive engine parts (but it doesn't cover things like a door handle that stopped working on my 3 year old car). To be frank, that is absolutely ridiculous. Why would anyone suspect that there would be a major engine fault in a brand new vehicle? I would have had no interest in paying this much money simply to insure my brand new car for something that happens to OLD cars. Does Ford really have that little faith in it's vehicles? I was not informed that my tires were not covered by my service plan until after I had brought my car in and had it looked at for 2 and 1/2 hours. When making my appointment over the phone, I specifically stated that I was under the impression my tires would be covered by my service plan and the woman who made the appointment did not tell me that was not the case. She also did not tell me that getting tires changed on my car would be an all day thing. I dropped my car off at 10:00 a.m. and sat and waited (because I did not arrange for a ride because I was not told that it would be any longer than my previous visits, which are usually about an hour) and my vehicle was not ready until almost 4:00 p.m. I waited for 6 hours! I understand that they did a lot of work, but I should have been told that when the appointment was made. When I first dropped my car off, they told me that it would be done "a little bit after lunch"... But of course, in typical shady mechanic fashion, my 3 year old car also had to have a battery replaced (which had never been an issue) and other miscellaneous issues they found while working on it that brought the total up to over $1,400. I am okay with spending that much on car repairs, but I feel like I was suckered into spending money that wasn't necessary by some unethical service employees looking to increase their sales. How can that many things be wrong with a 3 year old vehicle that I have always taken great care of (and maybe this is more of a testament to Ford, in general)? I also would have felt much better about spending that much if they had been upfront with me, which they weren't. I do believe they performed quality work, but that work could have been done for half the price elsewhere. I live 45 minutes away from Capital Ford and go out of my way to use them instead of my local Ford dealership. I had always thought they were ethical and did a great job and were worth going out of the way for, but I was wrong. My wife and I both drive vehicles from Capital Ford and my Father-In-Law has purchased several trucks from them, but I assure you that we will never patronize their business ever again. They do NOT care about their customers and will lie to you for the sake of sales. I am a Detroit-native with many family ties to Ford Motor Company, I love Ford vehicles, but Capital Ford has ruined that for me. If you are dead-set on purchasing a Ford, I assure you that you are much better off going to a different dealership where they will be honest with you and not try and cheat you out of your hard earned money.
Purchase of vehicle at Capital Ford
by 11/30/2016on
very painless and easy buying experience. No games, no aggressive sales, just fair pricing from the start.
Great service
by 11/25/2016on
I have had my oil changed twice and I am very happy with the service. I called on the morning of, made an appointment and then you pull right up and they take it from there. My wait has been about an hour. Very friendly too.
Worse Auto dealership
by 11/12/2016on
This is the worse experience ever in dealing with a dealership. I will never go back to Capital Ford, and anyone who is in contact with me, will receive the same feedback if they are in market for a vehicle. Do yourself a favor, go someplace else, ANY PLACE is better, buy a Volkswagen if you have to , at least they treat you right even after the sale is completed. After purchasing a vehicle with extended warranty for my business 2 months ago, the transmission gave up, no big deal, I was patient and understanding since I knew I purchased an extended warranty and stuff happens. Well, 2 weeks after taking the truck back for a 5 day repair job ( at maximum) they did not even diagnose the truck, or call me, email me,etc.2 months later I still do not know when my truck will be fixed, what is even more disturbing, their service people DO NOT KNOW EITHER!!! I emailed the General Manger, no response, I called 10-15 times a week for 4 weeks, they do not even have the decency to call me back...what a joke of a way to do business with a repeat customer!! At this point, I have no other option but request assistance from my attorney to attempt receiving any results, or response. My business lost thousands due to their horrible service after purchase , which proves that all they want is your money and they are on to the next pray, its all just a numbers game for them. Again, don't be like me, call a different place, ANY PLACE...