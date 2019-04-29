service Rating

When I bought my Ford Fusion, I was talked into buying a service plan for my brand new vehicle for $1,000 dollars. I was told by a man (I don't remember his name, but he was an African-American man with a heavy accent) that this service plan would include one set of tires the first time I had to have them changed. This promise is the ONLY reason I purchased the plan, because that seemed to make it worth it (as I understand how expensive a set of tires can be). Well yesterday was the day that I finally needed to change my tires and it turns out I was lied to at the dealership and my service plan did not include tires. The man at the dealership was so set on selling me this service plan he flat out LIED to me to make it happen. I asked why a service plan would cost $1,000 if all it includes is oil changes and tire rotations (as these are the only things it has ever covered, even replacing a tail light was not covered), and I was told that it was essentially an extended warranty on very expensive engine parts (but it doesn't cover things like a door handle that stopped working on my 3 year old car). To be frank, that is absolutely ridiculous. Why would anyone suspect that there would be a major engine fault in a brand new vehicle? I would have had no interest in paying this much money simply to insure my brand new car for something that happens to OLD cars. Does Ford really have that little faith in it's vehicles? I was not informed that my tires were not covered by my service plan until after I had brought my car in and had it looked at for 2 and 1/2 hours. When making my appointment over the phone, I specifically stated that I was under the impression my tires would be covered by my service plan and the woman who made the appointment did not tell me that was not the case. She also did not tell me that getting tires changed on my car would be an all day thing. I dropped my car off at 10:00 a.m. and sat and waited (because I did not arrange for a ride because I was not told that it would be any longer than my previous visits, which are usually about an hour) and my vehicle was not ready until almost 4:00 p.m. I waited for 6 hours! I understand that they did a lot of work, but I should have been told that when the appointment was made. When I first dropped my car off, they told me that it would be done "a little bit after lunch"... But of course, in typical shady mechanic fashion, my 3 year old car also had to have a battery replaced (which had never been an issue) and other miscellaneous issues they found while working on it that brought the total up to over $1,400. I am okay with spending that much on car repairs, but I feel like I was suckered into spending money that wasn't necessary by some unethical service employees looking to increase their sales. How can that many things be wrong with a 3 year old vehicle that I have always taken great care of (and maybe this is more of a testament to Ford, in general)? I also would have felt much better about spending that much if they had been upfront with me, which they weren't. I do believe they performed quality work, but that work could have been done for half the price elsewhere. I live 45 minutes away from Capital Ford and go out of my way to use them instead of my local Ford dealership. I had always thought they were ethical and did a great job and were worth going out of the way for, but I was wrong. My wife and I both drive vehicles from Capital Ford and my Father-In-Law has purchased several trucks from them, but I assure you that we will never patronize their business ever again. They do NOT care about their customers and will lie to you for the sake of sales. I am a Detroit-native with many family ties to Ford Motor Company, I love Ford vehicles, but Capital Ford has ruined that for me. If you are dead-set on purchasing a Ford, I assure you that you are much better off going to a different dealership where they will be honest with you and not try and cheat you out of your hard earned money. Read more