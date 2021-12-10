Customer Reviews of Apple Tree Honda
NIGHTMARE experience!!!
by 10/12/2021on
Took my CRV in because of a little grinding from brakes, otherwise was driving perfectly! Got a text from service that I needed $3800 worth of repairs that included pads, rotors,front,rear struts,stab bar link,front and rear,front and rear shocks and springs. Caught me by surprise at work and I told them to fix it all. VERY bad decision!!. They kept it all next day and said it was ready. I backed out of parking space and and it was making a roaring noise and had trouble turning steering wheel. I immediately called them the mechanic said it was defective strut with bad bearing, that I would have to leave it again so he could put another new one in. Do I really believe he test drove it?. Once again they worked on CRV and said it was ready. This time,it started making a popping noise when turning and leaking power steering fluid. They drove it and verified noise and leak. Got another text that it would cost $3700 for Honda parts and $2200 for after market power steering rack. I have met with service manager , say they are responsible for nothing… have had new rack installed elsewhere, for $900 . Need I say more for u to make an informed decision?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
RUN!
by 04/07/2021on
To tell you simply how bad they are, we bought a brand new Pilot which came with 5 free oil changes. We paid another dealer. Horrible culture. If you take the time to write a review some “Manager” might write back publicly and claim they care...but they when you call they’re absent with no return call. Honda Corporate, these guys are hurting you. We really want to do business again and will be shopping for kids cars soon. Beware!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales person knows nothing....
by 03/08/2021on
sales person not knowledgeable, made up answers if did not know. Car battery died in 1 week because not fully charged when handed over to me. Sales person refused to e mail me.
Completely Incompetent repair services, and then some
by 11/09/2020on
On 04 November 2020, I had my car towed from my home in north Asheville to a company near the Appletree Honda Dealership and Service, Inc; who told me my 2000 Honda Accord would be towed (or otherwise transported) from the 1A Service repair shop once they assessed the work required and its cost to me--for repair of visible mechanical damage to its front end. They told me later that the found only a damaged port side front wheel. I gathered from the talk I had with both shops that some front-end suspension and steering mechanism would be repaired by Appletree Honda. I have been waiting for a call from that company, whose has consistently told me my car was in Appletree's back lot. No work, as of today (full week later) has been completed. I am paying a Rental agreement of $33.00 per day. I only learned today that no one at Appletree even knew the location of my car. Note: I am a long-retired Federal employee. The pension I receive each month comes no-where near the cost of covering that expense. I do not even have an estimate of what that cost will be.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very poor and dangerous lack of service provided
by 01/15/2020on
I went in for service on my 2016 Honda HRV. This maintenance included oil, transmission, brake, and fuel induction services. As well as I had a couple other issues that I explained that I was hearing a rattle coming from the front of the car when I hit bumps. Also the steering was sticking, and the steering wheel was not returning. And there was also loud sound coming from when you turned the wheel to the right or the left from center even sitting still in the car. All of which I knew something was seriously wrong and was not normal. I had recently had to have new struts put on my car that were not from Honda. But were the best aftermarket struts that were available from O'Reily's. After waiting at least a couple hours or more without an update on the status of my car, I finally had to go and ask the service advisor what was going on. Come to find out the, the technician was only focused on the struts. It is my belief that they didn't get the job, and wanted to rip me off for 907$ to re-replace struts that were perfectly fine and were installed correctly by the garage that I had to have them done at while out of town when my grandmother was dying of cancer. I did not believe them for one second and made a few phone calls to find out that I was being mislead. After speaking with not 1, not 2, but 3 different ASE techs about my issues, they confirmed their were further problems. I got back from work the following week, and stopped by another garage to have them take a drive and look at the car. After he drove the car and listened to the car and the issues described (something the dealership didn't even bother to do), he put it on the rack. And about 2 minutes later he was able to find out what the real issue was. And that issue was my inner tie-rod ends. The front wheels on the car had about an inch or more of play on either side. Any tech that knew what he was doing and actually paid attention to what I had described would have been able to discover the problem. This was causing my steering issues, noise/rattle, etc. Not to mention the fact that the Apple Tree Technician should have never let my vehicle leave the service department, due to the seriousness of the tie-rod end issues. I had a work trip that I had to drive 10 hours round trip that following week after my vehicle was serviced. They not only put my vehicle at risk, THEY PUT MY LIFE AT RISK!!! This is completely unnacceptable, and they should not be allowed to be in operation if they are just going to non-chalantly put someone's life at risk on the road, just so they can make more money and take advantage of innocent people. I could have died on the road not being able to control the steering had one of those tie-rod ends snapped or came loose. I will be filing an official complaint with Honda Corporate, as well as a complaint with the Better Business Bureau regarding this. I even called and left a message for the Apple Tree Honda Service Manager to call me back to discuss options, and how we are going to come to an acceptable resolution. Though I am not sure how you can come to an acceptable resolution when you played russian roulette with my life!!! At the very least, Apple Tree owes me a complete refund for all of the maintenance, time, aggravation, and diagnostic fees paid for sitting around the dealership for almost 6 hours in total waiting on them to not even fix the serious issues. It's pitiful and a disgrace. I will never give my business to them in any way. I will additionally go out of my way to ensure that everyone I know, and everyone locally knows what kind of business they are and how they treat their customers. Finally I would like to mention I also received a rude phone call from my service advisor after I filled out a negative survey based on my experience, and information that I found out after that I left. He had no right to tell me not to come back and ask for him, and the surveys are on them only. No, there are other questions in there that do not pertain to the service advisor. I will be speaking to his manager as well for that unacceptable behavior. I await your prompt and proper response, as well as my refund and an apology like you've never been prepared to give before.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Purchase of a new Honda CV-R EX
by 10/12/2018on
Stephanie Dilts is the Absolute Best Salesperson!!! If you are looking for a new car, I highly recommend that you contact Stephanie Dilts at Appletree Honda. She is very knowlegeable about vehicles and has a genuine concern about the perfect car for you! She was very patient with all my questions and answered them thoroughly. Appletree Honda is blessed to have her intellectual skills and her warm and loving personality working for them!!! She is truly an asset to the dealership! Thank you, Stephanie! Lavenia Burnette
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
not trustworthy
by 12/11/2017on
The used car side of this dealership is not to be trusted. they do not fulfill their commitments. they did not file my title paperwork. they sent me a package ostabe due and they have never given me the second key for my car. they make various excuses for why they cannot do things. do yourself a favor and go to a different dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst salesperson Ed Burt
by 07/20/2017on
Stay away from this deaalership! They don't believe you when there is an issue with your new car and they can't deliver what they promise. Don't expect to negotiate a fair price or to receive any discount. And forget about getting a loaner car while yours is in service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Apple Tree Honda
by 06/10/2017on
I wanted to find a honda civic but didn't know what trim level. Devin Barrett was extremely helpful and we landed on a civic hatchback exl nav model. I would recommend Devin and Apple Tree to anyone looking for a new car.
Excellent dealership and sales person.
by 01/18/2017on
Scott Vanderveer helped me with the purchase of a 2012 Honda CRV. He was professional, knowledgeable and friendly! I would purchase a car from Scott again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best Used Car Experience Ever...
by 12/30/2016on
Our experience at Appletree was the best I have to say hands down. After meeting Scott Van Der Veer, his non-pressured approach was a just what we were looking for when purchasing a car. He took his time finding out what was most important to us in a vehicle. We found the perfect car and decided to buy that day. The sales manager K2 was also very helpful. we highly recommend this team if you are looking for a great experience. We will be back when looking for our next car.. Joseph and Caroline Niswander
Friendly and knowledgeable
by 12/08/2016on
Just purchased our 2nd vehicle from Scott Vanderveer at Appletree Honda. Have had nothing but courteous, helpful dealings with them. Scott went beyond our expectations in explaining all the newer features of the car which we weren't familiar with. We will definitely return to Appletree.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
She Earned our Business!
by 03/28/2016on
We purchased our 4th Honda from Apple Tree on Saturday, March 26, 2016. We asked for Jeannie Heatherly when we arrived and we were not disappointed. She is very professional, knowledgeable and courteous. She listened to our desires and needs in a new vehicle and helped guide us through the process. We were given a great deal on our new Honda CRV and a very fair trade in value for our 2011 Honda CRV. Thank you, Jeannie!
Great buying experience!
by 03/26/2016on
We purchased our 4th Honda from Apple Tree today. Great buying experience. We asked specifically for Jeanie Heatherly to be our sales person. She listened to our purchasing desires and helped us to select the CR-V that we wanted. Jeanie also got us a very fair trade in value for the CR-V that we traded in. If you go to Apple Tree, ask for Jeanie. You will not be disappointed! Thanks Jeanie. Great job! David and Sandra Sherrill
New CRV purchase
by 12/23/2015on
A big Thank you to Ibis Sherren and Jeannie Heatherly. I love my new CRV. You girls are wonderful. Here's to girl power. Thank you Brenda McCraw
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First, go to this dealership; Second, find Jeanie!
by 10/31/2015on
Bought my Honda from Jeanie about a week ago at the Apple Tree Honda dealership. Jeanie was phenomenal in her pursuit to find the perfect Fit for me! (Pun intented.) I had a price range that I was needing to stick to, and also had a few specifics that I needed from both the car and price range to feel comfortable with my purchase. Jeanie worked her magic and got me the deal of a lifetime given my constrants. If you go to this dealership, my best advice is to ask for Jeanie!! The dealership itself is great, but Jeanie's service truly goes above and beyond!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Experience
by 10/29/2015on
Jeannie Heatherley did a remarkable job. She paid close attention to our needs and reinforced what we already knew to be true without any pressure. She was the ONLY auto sales person I have talked to over the last month or so, who came back with the dealerships best price first time. It was a pleasure to conclude this major transaction considering I hate the process of buying cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Jeanie!
by 10/13/2015on
Jeanie Heatherly was very helpful, informative and patient with me. I had a great shopping experience. Thanks Jeanie!
Excellent Customer Support
by 08/27/2015on
I'm loving my 2015 Honda Odyssey purchased in July. Justin Shaff and Jeanie Heatherly were the reasons why this transaction was easy and positive. Thanks.
Jeanie Heatherly is great!
by 08/25/2015on
Jeanie just helped us get our new Honda CRV, and both she and the car are terrific. Anyone who wants a me Honda should see Jeanie!
Jeanie Heatherly-New Honda CRV
by 08/18/2015on
I highly recommend Jeanie if you are in the market for a new car! Genuinely a pleasure to work with. No high pressure sales. She was well informed about all vehicles on the lot and took her time with me. Her main interest was in getting me into a vehicle I was happy with. No buyer's remorse! Betsy in financing was awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Apple Tree Superstore is currently open and providing all Sales, Parts, and Service Center services for our customers. We are committed to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for our customers and employees. We provide a Buy Remotely option on all of our vehicles for any of customers
Apple Tree Honda, a Western North Carolina Honda Dealer, is recognized as one of the top Honda dealers in the United States. We are located less than one-half mile from the Asheville Regional Airport at 242 Underwood Road, Fletcher, NC with our Used Car Showroom and Lot on 195 Underwood Road. We provide new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as on-site financing options. We are also your connection for Honda Parts and Honda Service.
When you come to Apple Tree Honda you can know that our primary goal is to satisfy our customers, and along with our online dealership, we hope to create an enjoyable buying experience for each and every one of our customers. If you have any questions please contact us!
1 Comments