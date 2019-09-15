sales Rating

Wish I could give them 5 stars. The initial phase of the new lease (on February 27, 2017) was so smooth. Path the salesman helped me a lot to get the best deal, and I appreciate his service. The problem happened whenever I found that (after got a registered mail from Honda Finance, they sent the mail on March first week and I picked up that mail after week around March 10th), the previous lease payment was not clear for over a month and I was not receiving any statement for the new lease. I contacted the previous lease financing company (Honda finance) and they said they did not get any documents for the previous lease and the renewal lease. So mark this scenario. For the record on the new lease paper, SI Honda agreed to clear my remaining $840 lease payment, and they did not send this payment. After that, I talked to Path, and he said they have some financial problem and will do the paperwork within few days. I told him please do it quickly because the lease application is in my name, so anything delay will hamper my credit score. He said not worry. Well, I kept patience because they said they are processing, even though its been over a month. I asked them about the new lease statement and they said I will get it very soon. So there was a lot of back and forth conversation with SI Honda and Honda Finance for over a week after that incident and I found that SI Honda is not managing this matter timely and professionally. Note: Honda Finance said in the mail that if I buy or lease a new Honda or Acura they will waive my turn in fee and tax ($350 + $31.06). So to resolve this issue I tried to make a conference call including SI Honda and Honda Finance with the help of Honda Finance, and SI Honda hung up the call. Mark this behavior. SO every time I asked SI Honda to send the lease documents, they said they wont because the new lease is with different financing bank (Cal Automobile), so I tried to make them clear Honda Finance will waive my turn in and tax because I leased a new Honda CRV-EX 2017. But they did not want to listen to me, they just trying to convince me they gave a good deal and blah blah. So I found that its waste of time to call over the phone, so I went to SI Honda with all documents on March 30, 2017. And again I was talking to Path, now totally in a different scenario, he did not want to understand about the turn in fee, I did not understand why and experienced salesman understands this simple condition. So he gave up to me and took me their Finance Manager (Faysel Tahseen), *I met this before and either he has some politeness problem or he has a race problem. The last meeting with him 3 years ago wasnt pleasant, he was rude to me, his behavior is like take it or leave and gave me false information that my credit wasnt good even I have very good credit score 3 years ago and its better and better. Anyway this time his first sentence was Whats your questions? I was like what. Then I tried to explain him the delay issue and Honda Finance issue, he like everything is okay, youll get statement it will take time (mark this SI Honda took over a month to process this and said its okay and did not sayle single sorry). He said they giving cheap lease but hell no I gave down payment thats why the payment became less. It was very unfordable if a person talking in a rude and mean attitude and he does not deserve his position if it his real character. So he said this done whats your next question, again I feel like what!!!, I told him about the Turn in fee and same thing he stopped me and did not want to understand. He said Honda Finance will laugh at me if I send the previous lease document !!! Mark this statement totally mean, rude and unprofessional behavior. So I left that place with a lot of anger inside me, an organized Honda dealer should not handle a customer in this way. For the record, I tried to fax Honda Finance all of my documents but they said the copies were not clear, and I saw that too. So I send documents again, and after a day I saw Honda Finance waived my turn in and tax fee in account overview. So mark this. And today (4/6/2017) I saw that Honda Finance got the $840 payment due from SI Honda, so they took more than a month and a week! I called the salesman Path in the morning and Thanks and appreciate him for all his support. He is a nice guy, but I dont know what the problem with them was. [non-permissible content removed] Read more