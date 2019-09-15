Great experience
by 09/15/2019on
This is our third or fourth time using Staten Island Honda. Always a great experience. Our salesman Andre was extremely knowledgeable about the car we wanted and explained everything to us throughout the whole process. When we picked up the car he stayed with us, explained all the features, set up our phones with us and made sure we were very comfortable with the car before we left the dealership.
Great experience with Edyta at Staten Island Honda
by 06/13/2019on
Had a great experience with salesperson Edyta at Staten Island Honda. She was very patient and pleasant to work with. We needed the car quickly and she was able to coordinate everything perfectly. We were very satisfied with our experience and wound not hesitate to recommend Edyta at Staten Island Honda.
great experience with john gilani
by 01/29/2019on
i like to deal with john Gilani he has too much knowledge. he is very helpful. and love to go to him in future too.
SALES might be wonderful but BEWARE or SERVICE down the road.
by 12/14/2018on
I gave 1 star because I couldn't select 0 As a Honda customer for 15 years, I've had the truck serviced thru Honda 50 % of the time. All of the service was at the NYC dealer. This time we went Staten Island on Parkinson Ave . (BIG MISTAKE). We called Elliot at service and told him we had a fuel leak and explained to him where the leak was, what might be involved and that it's in bad shape. He quoted us 2 prices. $650 for the best possible scenario , and $800 - $1000 for the very worse scenario. He also advised us to have the truck towed since it's leaking fuel. (which we did). After 2 days, he told us that "Honda doesn't want to fix it" He also said " when a repair cost more that the truck is worth, we won't do it" Elliot NEVER gave us the option to fix it at any cost. He refused to reimburse us for the tow either. We took the truck down the road to OLYMPIA AUTO and told him our horrible experience with Honda. He looked confused and could not understand why Honda was making a big deal over a leak. 2 days later the truck was fixed for $500 (including an overdue oil change) Olympia Auto fixed it without any drama or aggravation. So for those who have an aging Honda, BEWARE of Honda Service. If your vehicle becomes old and requires them to get their hands dirty with labor, they toss you away like a cheap suit. I can't wait until Corporate hears how they treat their 15 year customers. BTW, Honda can contact me any time to dispute my claim.
fake offers
by 08/01/2018on
they send you by mail by email offers that after you close the deals the don't respect my case i returned my previous lease a month before my lease spiare the told me that they going to pay that last month my surprise!!!!!! a letter from the back inform me that my acct was 30 days due and they going to send me to collection.They pay me this way after 3 leases with them.i think its not fare.
Edyta Wozniak
by 06/27/2018on
Great sales lady. Very helpful and informative. Very nice and answered all questions and made herself very available! Great to work with and would highly recommend her to family and friends.
Great experience
by 08/10/2017on
Had a wonderful time at Staten Island Honda. Was worried before I got there, but everything worked out great. My salesman, Phil Tesoriero was very patient and informative. We picked out the right car for me, at a fair price. I recommend Staten Island Honda and Phil for a good deal. Joan G.
Amazing
by 07/20/2017on
Bought a Honda Accord 2012, really friendly people and answer all your questions
Exeptional salesmanship
by 06/13/2017on
I’ve been shopping for a new vehicle in new jersey and Staten island for a while and got only a negative response from everywhere. And I met Mr. Path at Staten Island Honda. Being a person with Marketing back ground, I immediately sense his professionalism on the subject. Not only his self confidence kept my hopes high, he managed to build my confidence on Staten Island Honda. Also I clearly saw the support he has from the management and the team. I have no hesitation what so ever recommending his service to anybody.
Very disappointed about the Finance manager Faysel Tahseen
by 04/06/2017on
Wish I could give them 5 stars. The initial phase of the new lease (on February 27, 2017) was so smooth. Path the salesman helped me a lot to get the best deal, and I appreciate his service. The problem happened whenever I found that (after got a registered mail from Honda Finance, they sent the mail on March first week and I picked up that mail after week around March 10th), the previous lease payment was not clear for over a month and I was not receiving any statement for the new lease. I contacted the previous lease financing company (Honda finance) and they said they did not get any documents for the previous lease and the renewal lease. So mark this scenario. For the record on the new lease paper, SI Honda agreed to clear my remaining $840 lease payment, and they did not send this payment. After that, I talked to Path, and he said they have some financial problem and will do the paperwork within few days. I told him please do it quickly because the lease application is in my name, so anything delay will hamper my credit score. He said not worry. Well, I kept patience because they said they are processing, even though its been over a month. I asked them about the new lease statement and they said I will get it very soon. So there was a lot of back and forth conversation with SI Honda and Honda Finance for over a week after that incident and I found that SI Honda is not managing this matter timely and professionally. Note: Honda Finance said in the mail that if I buy or lease a new Honda or Acura they will waive my turn in fee and tax ($350 + $31.06). So to resolve this issue I tried to make a conference call including SI Honda and Honda Finance with the help of Honda Finance, and SI Honda hung up the call. Mark this behavior. SO every time I asked SI Honda to send the lease documents, they said they wont because the new lease is with different financing bank (Cal Automobile), so I tried to make them clear Honda Finance will waive my turn in and tax because I leased a new Honda CRV-EX 2017. But they did not want to listen to me, they just trying to convince me they gave a good deal and blah blah. So I found that its waste of time to call over the phone, so I went to SI Honda with all documents on March 30, 2017. And again I was talking to Path, now totally in a different scenario, he did not want to understand about the turn in fee, I did not understand why and experienced salesman understands this simple condition. So he gave up to me and took me their Finance Manager (Faysel Tahseen), *I met this before and either he has some politeness problem or he has a race problem. The last meeting with him 3 years ago wasnt pleasant, he was rude to me, his behavior is like take it or leave and gave me false information that my credit wasnt good even I have very good credit score 3 years ago and its better and better. Anyway this time his first sentence was Whats your questions? I was like what. Then I tried to explain him the delay issue and Honda Finance issue, he like everything is okay, youll get statement it will take time (mark this SI Honda took over a month to process this and said its okay and did not sayle single sorry). He said they giving cheap lease but hell no I gave down payment thats why the payment became less. It was very unfordable if a person talking in a rude and mean attitude and he does not deserve his position if it his real character. So he said this done whats your next question, again I feel like what!!!, I told him about the Turn in fee and same thing he stopped me and did not want to understand. He said Honda Finance will laugh at me if I send the previous lease document !!! Mark this statement totally mean, rude and unprofessional behavior. So I left that place with a lot of anger inside me, an organized Honda dealer should not handle a customer in this way. For the record, I tried to fax Honda Finance all of my documents but they said the copies were not clear, and I saw that too. So I send documents again, and after a day I saw Honda Finance waived my turn in and tax fee in account overview. So mark this. And today (4/6/2017) I saw that Honda Finance got the $840 payment due from SI Honda, so they took more than a month and a week! I called the salesman Path in the morning and Thanks and appreciate him for all his support. He is a nice guy, but I dont know what the problem with them was. [non-permissible content removed]
Easiest purchase I've ever done
by 02/17/2017on
After years of going to jersey for my Nissan cars, I went to Staten Island Honda and met a young salesman Yuri, from the moment he greated me to the moment I left with my new car I've never felt more comfortable buying a car. I've been leasing cars for years and I've always dreaded going to the dealer to pick up a new car. Yuri, and Staten Island Honda, you have my business now, and in the future.
They are not professional and serious dealer.
by 12/21/2016on
never wast your time with this dealer, they are very dishonest people, they are smiling your face and they are joke with you. when we got there, you couldn't find your car. they says this car was sold but we have another one. This is the game one. 2016 certified Honda Accord was $ 17.500 they add $ 835 destination fee+ $ 399 preparation fee + 399 paper work and the car comes all together $ 19.133. The salesperson added over $1633 (almost 20%) in various fees (before sales tax) to the advertised vehicle price when you check the car online the price is $ 17.500 and then when you rich the staten island Honda they add $ 1.633 more...the game is working. After that $ 19.133 they add Sales tax + all DMV stuff + financial stuff... by the time they are trying to make insurance before we make deal. I told i don't wanna to pay destination fee, preparation fee, paperwork fee... i accept only $ 17.500 and the sales person went inside the another sales person come and they says the price is the same. we have to take all those fee, they just cancelled the destination fee. they don't cancel another too...
Great dealership. Highly recommend.
by 11/12/2015on
I have taken my beautiful 2016 Honda Accord Sport from the Staten Island Honda dealership at the begining of the November. I was impressed with a quality of service and the atmosphere at the dealership. Initially this dealership was choosen cause of great deals on their web site. I received a decent discount on the car plus extremely usefull Honda Sensing package for about a half of its price. I am not that long in the USA, that is why I am still building my credit history. I had no chance to get a regular financing from the bank, cause my credit file is too thin. Staten Islan Honda manager helped me to obtain an afordable financing and I was able to drive my brand new car home at the same evening. I would like to say special thanks to Vladimir Shtrakhman, senior sales manager, who helped me to buy the car and overcome a language barrier. I highly recommend Staten Island Honda to everyone. Thank you.
Horrible experience
by 09/25/2015on
Went there last Sunday and began the paperwork to purchase a 2013 Civic. I asked the salesman Phil to run it past the finance manager on Monday and if it came in at my price range I would pick it up on Tuesday. I got a call on Monday from Phil stating it came in from finance in my price range and I could drive home with it on Tuesday- awesome right? Tuesday arrives, and I get to the dealership. Phil the salesman wants me to wait and sit with their finance manger "it'll be five minutes". 5 minutes turns into almost 2 hours with Phil the salesman giving me tours of the car that I'd already decided on buying. I finally get in to see the finance manager and the price" is is literally $120 more than what I was quoted 24 hours before so I walked out! Of course, the sales manager Greg Samborski follows me out quoting a price that's only $60 more than than what I was originally quoted. Why? Because I was lied to? Because I was walking out? Why are they playing games? I was understandably uncomfortable with the situation at that point so I told Mr.Samborski to call me on Wednesday if he wants to make the sale. Wednesday comes, no call from Mr. Samborski (of course) but he does have the on site insurance broker ( who is insuring my current vehicle) call me with quotes on the car price!!! Lmao !! Of course I was not comfortable with this.... If I like the quote am I gonna buy the car from an insurance broker ? I requested from the broker that whoever gave him those quotes give them back to him and tell him to man up and call me himself. Of course, I never received a call. These guys don't understand that they need the consumer not the other way around! I'll just go to the dealership across the street.
Best Place for Certified Car
by 06/29/2015on
I recently bought a certified car from Honda of SI and I'm extremely happy with this purchase. Mazurek Krzysz was the salesman assisting me. He did a very good job in showing me all the cars available in their certified car inventory and took care of all the documentation for my car and did not have to wait for anything. This is my second car and regret not getting my first car from Honda of SI. Looking forward to work with both Krzysz and Honda of SI to get future cars and would definitely recommend this place to my friends and family
Great experience
by 02/10/2015on
I just got home with my new car purchased at Honda thru Raymund! He was a pleasure to work with! My experience was uncomplicated and I left extremely happy! Would definitely recommend Honda and Raymund as a sales associate to family and friends!
Ease of Purchasing a Used Car from Honda Staten Island NY
by 07/04/2014on
Wow, amazing sales and finance manager at this dealership, Honda of Staten Island, NY! We received information about this company through Truecar and it was the best buying experience we ever received. We already had a used vehicle in mind and all we wanted to do was receive financing for it which the process was so easy, quick and simple (seriously quick!) made possible with the efforts of Keith W, the finance manager. He was very kind, helpful and understood clearly what we wanted - THANK YOU! Then Emil, the sales consultant assisted us in thoroughly going over the financial documents and releasing the vehicle to us. Emil is friendly, efficient, detailed, an excellent listener and was so helpful in making us feel very comfortable and appreciative in our decision purchasing a used vehicle from Honda of Staten Island, NY. Both of them gave us the positive confirmation that we chose the perfect Honda dealership! All along the best dealership was always in our place of residence because we usually purchase a vehicle from a different state and this time we were considering to purchase from a different city in NY but we wanted to give Honda of Staten Island a chance to give us an offer we couldn't refuse and a sales service experience that we can't deny to be so happy about! Thank you Honda of Staten Island for having the best team in Finance - Keith W and in Sales - Emil. So if you are desiring a new or used vehicle I would suggest you consider purchasing a Honda since these vehicles have never done us wrong through rain, snow, ice, pot holes, these vehicles are the best and rides very well and comfortably and I would suggest purchasing the vehicle from Honda of Staten Island, NY and ask for Emil the Sales Consultant and Keith W the Finance Manager - tell them Gina and Arash sent you, the couple who purchased a 2011 Honda Accord EX-L Sedan on Thursday, July 3, 2014. I promise you they will take excellent care of you and your desired requirements! Happy Car Purchasing!
[non-permissible content removed] They Steal your money
by 05/20/2014on
Careful with this Very very sneaky dealer. The high documentation fees (it is illegal to charge more than $80 for doc fees in NY), Higher than quoted financing rate which they only lowered after forcing me to buy an extended warranty(Which cost $1600, other places it costs less than $800 for the same warranty).They make every possible effort to steal your money. The worst person is one of their financing managers, first they will be saying you are interest rate is high around 5%(I got a quote from ford fusion hybrid for .9% for 60 months and a quote from Toyota Camry hybrid for 0% for 60 months ), then i said i cannot have that interest rate, i am about to leave, They gave me new % offer which is 3.5%, I was not happy yet, then they offered me to buy $1600 warranty, they will reduce the interest rate 1.8%, now that blow my head off. they came down from 5% to 1.89% just for $1600 to sell warranty, which is still expensive compare to other dealers($800). I WOULD NOT BUYING ONE MORE TIME FROM THIS DEALER.
I have never had such bad experience buying a car
by 02/15/2013on
I would not recommend this dealership. They use a bait and switch tactic and unfortunately will waste your time and try to take your money. I called the dealership prior to coming in looking to lease a Honda Civic LX. I had a specific price in mind inclusive to all taxes and fees and financed through Honda bank. I spoke to a lady called Amanda and asked her, if they will be able to meet my price. She went to speak with a manager and came back confirming that they will be able to do it. When I arrived I was first taken aback by the look of the facility. It is filthy, cheaply furnished, the ceiling has multiple holes in it. I was met by a sales person who from the beginning told me he doesn't know if they will be able to give me the lease we agreed on. After multiple trips to see his manager he came back with a higher price as well as different bank and motor vehicle fees he wanted me to pay. I tried to speak with his manager reasoning that they agreed on the price over the phone and this was the reason I came to theis dealership. Manager's response was that what they told me over the phone did not mean anything and he is not going to honor it. When I asked him why he would waste my time by lying earlier in the day over the phone, he simply smirked. I promised to him that I will leave a review of my experience and he told me to go ahead. Reading reviews here I understand why. One more negative review will not really make a difference. I left the dealership and would advice to take your business elsewhere as well
Stay away from this place
by 12/30/2012on
THINK TWICE! Before you deal with this place. The SERVICE dept are [non-permissible content removed]! Recently by a chance of fate had to have my other (older) Honda towed to SI Honda service. Worst possible experience they fixed problem of vehicle stalling. But my vehicle wound up with 3 other problems which were caused by poor workmanship of mechanics working in this place. Dealing with this place now to get these problems fixed its like pulling teeth they are giving me the run around and are trying to avoid fixing these new problems which were caused by them. Dealing with sales advisors and service managers and service director is not a pleasant experience. If you have to deal with them then at least do yourself a favor and pay with Credit Card!!! -so that you could at least dispute the charge when you find that the parts were not replaced, other parts that were replaced were not necessary to be replaced etc
Failure to register car and give me title
by 03/27/2012on
After my experience buying from these guys, I say to all purchasers, "Beware. Do not purchase from these guys ever." I ony gave them a single star because I had to, but after purchasing my car their customer service has been atrocious. Unreturned phone calls, unanswered emails, and failure to take care of routine paperwork on my behalf. The story: I purchased a vehicle from this dealership 2 months ago. After they failed to register the vehicle and my plates expired they stonewalled by blaming the DMV and saying the paperwork was being processed. Finally after 7 weeks they told me that I needed to resubmit some forms with different lienholder information. They gave me the wrong information 4 times. I still have not received the title or the registration. No apologies, no responses to my emails or complaints, only movement when I get on the phone and threaten legal action.