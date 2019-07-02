Hidden Fees
I came to the dealership several times with a male relative and was treated extremely well. All of the staff was respectful and helpful therefore I was excited to purchase my first new car through them. When I went alone for the sale, after speaking with them multiple times in person and over the phone, the price of the car was increased. They did not inform me of this until I had already transferred all of my belongings and paperwork from my old car, therefore if I did not complete the purchase I was stranded at their dealership with no transportation. The manager was dismissive and did not take the time to shake my hand or explain the change. He even laughed when I attempted to speak with him. I love my car and enjoyed all of my interactions with Crown Ford until the final sale.
Service work
by 07/29/2020on
I had an upcoming trip, and wanted to have my vehicle serviced prior to hitting the road. I only had a few days to get it done, and Crown Ford was able to fit me in, and complete the work within a day.
Trusted workmanship
by 05/19/2020on
Quality work at a fair price
First time visit for service- satisfied
by 12/03/2019on
Crown Ford is not my local dealer. I traveled 40 miles to Crown because I had problems with previous service by my local dealer. I made an appointment with Crown for some basic services, an oil change and a state inspection. I was taken on time and the services were completed in a timely manner. The staff was friendly and courteous. I will return to Crown Ford the next time I need service.
Very Frustrated
by 11/29/2019on
I’ve been going to Crown since I bought my Ford Explorer and the service center has continued to get worse and worse. The customer service counter is a very uncomfortable experience. They treat you like mad you walked through the door. So 2 days they had my truck with check engine light. No one called give any details so I call them run around on the phone of course just to be told I have a check engine light on with an error to further figure out what wrong I’ll need to pay $5000 dollars and they’ll pull my engine!!! If I’m not going to pay that amount then I can take my car and pay then $145 for diagnosing my issue. They had no interest in helping or figuring out my issues just gave me an insane price hoping I’d go away or tyts how I felt. Forced to pay but I’ll never return again !!
Great Service
by 11/13/2019on
Scheduling my appointment took only one phone call, and I was able to bring my vehicle only a few days later. My car was taken into the shop for NYS inspection, and the works service for my mileage. All was done within an hour and I was on my way. I never go anywhere else but Crown Ford to have my vehicle serviced.
Service review
by 08/31/2019on
Service department was great, took my car in early, not my service date and returned it early the next day. The price was great and I will return to service my F150 here again.
Crown Ford Great Service
by 03/04/2019on
Great experience at Crown Ford, great efficient service from a friendly staff. Best service I’ve ever received from a car dealership.
Excellent work as usual!
by 11/19/2018on
My Ford Explorer temperature gauge was running extremely hot, and I immediately drove over to Crown Ford. Crown Ford quickly diagnosed the issue and had the car repaired and backed to me much sooner than they promised. As usual another great job by those guys!!
Service
by 08/03/2018on
Very courteous staff
crown ford service dept
by 06/15/2018on
arrived early took me promptly great service at desk garage did everything it was supposed to
Ford Escape
by 05/17/2018on
I felt that I was over priced for the work completed. I continue to have the same noise on my car.
Great Dealership
by 01/09/2018on
The easiest dealership I have ever worked with to buy a new car! I have bought many new cars over the years. I have bought many different makes and models and Crown is the most professional no nonsense dealership around. I also found the same with the service department. They don't try to talk you into things you don't really need.
Outstanding service, very straightforward and helpful.
by 10/30/2017on
Chris and his team went above and beyond, spent their time and energy getting the exact truck I was looking for, at a fantastic price. Excellent service, very straightforward, would highly recommend Crown Ford.
Customer Service Rep
by 10/03/2017on
Customer - Peter was very helpful and empathetic to our needs with the 2014 Ford Focus. He made very good recommendations to future care of the vehicle.
Engine light.
by 09/24/2017on
I always love going to Crown Ford to service my car. They keep you inform when you have to wait a little longer. Problem was taken care of. Staff is great!!!.
Worth the Wait
by 09/05/2017on
I upgraded my mode of transportation to the Ford Explorer. Since Donald Bell, from Crown Ford, was extremely helpful the last time I purchased a car, I went back to him. Once again I found him to be extremely knowledgeable and thus he helped me select the model and features that fit my needs.
Great Ford Dealer and Service Dept
by 08/29/2017on
Have a 2017 Ford Escape, which I love, and had it in for it's first oil change at the Service Dept. They were so helpful and courteous - a pleasure to deal with. Waited for the car and even though they looked so busy it took less time than they anticipated.
Great Experience
by 02/09/2013on
After being duped by a Jeep dealer in Levitown, NY, it was refreshing to have a straight & honest experience at Crown Ford. Everybody was friendly, honest, & I ended up with a better deal than what I was originally quoted at! I will definitely continue to do business when my current lease - 36 months, 2013 Ford Escape - is up!!
I feel like I was ripped off!!!
by 02/26/2012on
On 11/16/2011 I took my Ford Free star to Crown Ford, because my traction light remained on. They did a diagnostic and said I needed a sensor. I paid them the sum of $200.32. I left and two days later it came on again. I called them and they gave an appointment for the 21st. I brought it back with the light on. I told them the light was on again. Unbeknown tome they wrote a ticket up and said the check engine light was on. It was not, I do know the difference. They said I needed $1,040.00 worth of work including a tune up, radiator flush, new filters and a gas line filter. I said that light was not on and I know nothing about all this work. They told me that to get the vehicle back I would need to pay an additional $110.25. I paid it writing not satisfied on the receipt and took the car. I then brought it to my mechanic who did the work they said for $262.00. The traction light came back on the following day and remains on. I want to dispute the charge of $110.25 as I feel that they did not solve the problem and held me up for ransom. The previous charge of $200.32 they did put a sensor in. I want to be fair, but the problem is not fixed. I did write to Ford Motor Company Corporate, the dealership, the Consumer Affairs Department and the Better Business Bureau. I did try to resolve it with the dealership who said well maybe you can wait for the tune up but do a radiator flush. I spoke with Gary Desola the Service Department manager. A Gavin Witzgall did the second transaction at the dealership. I also wrote their president who had niether the sourtey or class to respond to me.
stay away from crown ford
by 04/04/2008on
At 89, 700 miles on my Ford F150 VIN 1FTPX04524KD09379 I wanted to have warranty issues resolved before expiration of the 100,000 mile extended warranty. I also decided to let whichever Ford dealership I chose to perform a partial 100,000 mile PM service, ie. change sparkplugs, transmission, transfer case and front/rear differential oils, and serpentine belt. Estimates were obtained from three Ford dealership service departments of $500, $500-$600 and $600-$700 [violative content deleted]. Enroute to Crown Ford morning of 22FEB08 Friday vehicle was involved in single car accident due to inclement weather resulting in rear/rear right side damage. Drove truck to Crown Ford, arrived approx 0900hr. Instructed Gary DeSola, Crown Ford service manager to proceed with service and warranty repairs. Confirmed estimate of $600. Left vehicle for work. Following is chronology of subsequent events: 22FEB08 Friday 1600hr Called Crown Ford, G DeSola reports sparkplug frozen. 25FEB08 Monday 1030hr Called Crown Ford, G DeSola reports plug still frozen, may have to remove head to extract plug 26FEB08 Tuesday 1000hr Called Crown Ford, G DeSola reports head hard to remove, may have to pull engine. Ford aware of problem. 27FEB08 Wednesday 0930hr Called Crown Ford, G DeSola reports work in progress, will call back. No return call. 28FEB08 Thursday 1000hr No call from Crown Ford. Called Crown Ford, G DeSola reports work in progress, Ford involved, warranty applies to sparkplug problem. 29FEB08 Friday 1030hr Went to Crown Ford to retrieve items from truck. Found air cleaner, valve covers still on engine, engine in truck. G DeSola stated sparkplug broke, tower dropped into cylinder, "best tech" working on it, conferring with Ford tech. Did not observe any work being done on vehicle while at dealership. 3MAR08 1030hr Went to Crown Ford to meet with insurance adjuster. Vehicle still not being worked on. 4MAR08 Tuesday 0930hr Called Crown Ford, was told by G DeSola head was NOW being pulled. 5MAR08 Wednesday NO contact 6MAR08 Thursday 0930 Called Crown Ford, G DeSola stated possible 1030hr completion, would call back. Recieved call from G DeSola 1608hr truck ready. 7MAR08 Frieday 0930 Picked up truck. Presented with bill for $1238.14. When asking G DeSola how estimate doubled without ever having informed me, he denied having given original $600 estimate. Also misreported mileage on repair order as 97, 302 miles instead of actual 89, 730 miles, effectively shortening remaining warranty coverage. As for three warranty repair items G DeSola stated could not find front suspension or cowl noise defects, and changed coil pack to resolve stalling defect. Spoke to general manager Chris Anderson regarding dissatisfaction. After outlining problems and complaints his response was to ask if i was done venting, and what did he expect him to do. Paid bill, brought truck to body shop in Oceanside (apprx 5 miles). While enroute to body shop, truck stalled twice.
