service Rating

On 11/16/2011 I took my Ford Free star to Crown Ford, because my traction light remained on. They did a diagnostic and said I needed a sensor. I paid them the sum of $200.32. I left and two days later it came on again. I called them and they gave an appointment for the 21st. I brought it back with the light on. I told them the light was on again. Unbeknown tome they wrote a ticket up and said the check engine light was on. It was not, I do know the difference. They said I needed $1,040.00 worth of work including a tune up, radiator flush, new filters and a gas line filter. I said that light was not on and I know nothing about all this work. They told me that to get the vehicle back I would need to pay an additional $110.25. I paid it writing not satisfied on the receipt and took the car. I then brought it to my mechanic who did the work they said for $262.00. The traction light came back on the following day and remains on. I want to dispute the charge of $110.25 as I feel that they did not solve the problem and held me up for ransom. The previous charge of $200.32 they did put a sensor in. I want to be fair, but the problem is not fixed. I did write to Ford Motor Company Corporate, the dealership, the Consumer Affairs Department and the Better Business Bureau. I did try to resolve it with the dealership who said well maybe you can wait for the tune up but do a radiator flush. I spoke with Gary Desola the Service Department manager. A Gavin Witzgall did the second transaction at the dealership. I also wrote their president who had niether the sourtey or class to respond to me. Read more