Crown Ford
Customer Reviews of Crown Ford
Love her
by 03/14/2022on
Absolutely love my new bronco sport. It’s a very smooth ride. Crown Ford always does an amazing job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
RN
by 06/08/2021on
Staff went above and beyond with accommodations
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Crown Ford
by 03/01/2021on
Professional and pleasant Peter was very helpful in answering my questions and concerns
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service work
by 07/29/2020on
I had an upcoming trip, and wanted to have my vehicle serviced prior to hitting the road. I only had a few days to get it done, and Crown Ford was able to fit me in, and complete the work within a day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trusted workmanship
by 05/19/2020on
Quality work at a fair price
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First time visit for service- satisfied
by 12/03/2019on
Crown Ford is not my local dealer. I traveled 40 miles to Crown because I had problems with previous service by my local dealer. I made an appointment with Crown for some basic services, an oil change and a state inspection. I was taken on time and the services were completed in a timely manner. The staff was friendly and courteous. I will return to Crown Ford the next time I need service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Frustrated
by 11/29/2019on
I’ve been going to Crown since I bought my Ford Explorer and the service center has continued to get worse and worse. The customer service counter is a very uncomfortable experience. They treat you like mad you walked through the door. So 2 days they had my truck with check engine light. No one called give any details so I call them run around on the phone of course just to be told I have a check engine light on with an error to further figure out what wrong I’ll need to pay $5000 dollars and they’ll pull my engine!!! If I’m not going to pay that amount then I can take my car and pay then $145 for diagnosing my issue. They had no interest in helping or figuring out my issues just gave me an insane price hoping I’d go away or tyts how I felt. Forced to pay but I’ll never return again !!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service
by 11/13/2019on
Scheduling my appointment took only one phone call, and I was able to bring my vehicle only a few days later. My car was taken into the shop for NYS inspection, and the works service for my mileage. All was done within an hour and I was on my way. I never go anywhere else but Crown Ford to have my vehicle serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 08/31/2019on
Service department was great, took my car in early, not my service date and returned it early the next day. The price was great and I will return to service my F150 here again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Crown Ford Great Service
by 03/04/2019on
Great experience at Crown Ford, great efficient service from a friendly staff. Best service I’ve ever received from a car dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hidden Fees
by 02/07/2019on
I came to the dealership several times with a male relative and was treated extremely well. All of the staff was respectful and helpful therefore I was excited to purchase my first new car through them. When I went alone for the sale, after speaking with them multiple times in person and over the phone, the price of the car was increased. They did not inform me of this until I had already transferred all of my belongings and paperwork from my old car, therefore if I did not complete the purchase I was stranded at their dealership with no transportation. The manager was dismissive and did not take the time to shake my hand or explain the change. He even laughed when I attempted to speak with him. I love my car and enjoyed all of my interactions with Crown Ford until the final sale.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent work as usual!
by 11/19/2018on
My Ford Explorer temperature gauge was running extremely hot, and I immediately drove over to Crown Ford. Crown Ford quickly diagnosed the issue and had the car repaired and backed to me much sooner than they promised. As usual another great job by those guys!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 08/03/2018on
Very courteous staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
crown ford service dept
by 06/15/2018on
arrived early took me promptly great service at desk garage did everything it was supposed to
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Escape
by 05/17/2018on
I felt that I was over priced for the work completed. I continue to have the same noise on my car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Dealership
by 01/09/2018on
The easiest dealership I have ever worked with to buy a new car! I have bought many new cars over the years. I have bought many different makes and models and Crown is the most professional no nonsense dealership around. I also found the same with the service department. They don't try to talk you into things you don't really need.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service, very straightforward and helpful.
by 10/30/2017on
Chris and his team went above and beyond, spent their time and energy getting the exact truck I was looking for, at a fantastic price. Excellent service, very straightforward, would highly recommend Crown Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service Rep
by 10/03/2017on
Customer - Peter was very helpful and empathetic to our needs with the 2014 Ford Focus. He made very good recommendations to future care of the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Engine light.
by 09/24/2017on
I always love going to Crown Ford to service my car. They keep you inform when you have to wait a little longer. Problem was taken care of. Staff is great!!!.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worth the Wait
by 09/05/2017on
I upgraded my mode of transportation to the Ford Explorer. Since Donald Bell, from Crown Ford, was extremely helpful the last time I purchased a car, I went back to him. Once again I found him to be extremely knowledgeable and thus he helped me select the model and features that fit my needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Ford Dealer and Service Dept
by 08/29/2017on
Have a 2017 Ford Escape, which I love, and had it in for it's first oil change at the Service Dept. They were so helpful and courteous - a pleasure to deal with. Waited for the car and even though they looked so busy it took less time than they anticipated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
