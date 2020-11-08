sales Rating

In spite of telling that my vehicle is from Canada, they followed up with me tooth and nail for me to drive the vehicle all the way from Canada wasting my 5 hours and a full tank of gas. After 5 mins looking at the vehicle they come to me and tell me that they cannot do an offer as it is a Canadian vehicle, how much more ridiculous their knowledge and customer service can be On top of this the guy who organized my visit sends me an email to know my views on the sales and service quality and when I tell him my experience, he tells me that he was not aware that the vehicle was from Canada and he promises me that he will get back to me after talking to his manager and after 3 reminders and 5 days, am yet to hear from him. If this is the kind of service you are going to get during a sales call, just imagine what you are up to when you have your vehicle in trouble. Stay clear of this dealership not worth your time and money, especially considering the knowledge of the sales people Read more