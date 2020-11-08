BEST CAR DEALERSHIP IN TOWN
by 08/11/2020on
I’ve had about 4 cars in my life and Basil Resale @ 4131 Sheridan Dr. is by far the BEST! The people there truly care about you & your needs . John Lombardi specifically...along with Steve, Ray and Chris have truly gave me a remarkable experience from beginning to the end .I never felt ignored , neglected nor pushed off. They are the truth lol .Looking for nice looking and reliable vehicles & professional people to make it happen for you? Look no further !! Basil Resale on Sheridan is it!
Derrick Schiersing
by 02/19/2020on
Derrick Schiersing is wonderful! He helped Me, my husband, and my best friend all find the perfect vehicles. He made our car buying experiences enjoyable and stress free. From start to finish, the experience was smooth and fast! He and the folks in finance were amazing to work with. Buy your next used vehicle at Basil Resale as ask for Derrick. Tell him I sent ya! Thank you Derrick and Thank you Basil Resale!!!!
Car sales
by 08/14/2019on
Loved how sweet and happy i left. Great service Todd is the bomb
Blown away
by 04/09/2019on
Wow when I say blown away... David was very knowledgeable and attentive to me throughout the process. You sort of like to feel catered to and he made me feel like his top priority every step of the way. Would definitely recommend to friends and family. Ask for David!
Excellent
by 12/18/2018on
I worked with Sandy McQuestion at Basil Resale Center. It was a great experience from the moment I walked in the door. I never felt pressured and was relaxed the entire experience. Sandy made sure all of my needs were met from seating, beverages, and everything I wanted with my vehicle purchase. Even with it being busy at the dealership, Sandy made me his number one priority. I was confident with my car buying experience with Sandy at Basil Resale Center. I would absolutely recommend him!!!
Great experience!
by 07/26/2018on
The best car dealership, especially Todd Hammar! I went around all the dealerships in buffalo area to sell my car and He was the nicest and honest sale rep among all the dealerships that I traveled around in buffalo area. Everything went so smooth and easy!
Excellent service
by 06/26/2018on
This is my second vehicle that I purchased from Basil Resale in Sheridan drive, I will continue to go back because the service is head and shoulders above their competition.
My awesome sales guy
by 06/08/2018on
I purchase a truck on April 25th at this location. When I first stepped onto the lot Brian came up to me with a smile and asked how can I help you? I explain what I was looking for and he got me showed me two terrains. He was nice and pleasant throughout the whole contract and even came in earlier to finished paperwork. Even though there were some up and downs throughout the whole contract he remained positive and informative of deadlines that needed to be meet. He is a dedicated employee that my mother in law went to him for her second car purchased and is very pleased with her purchase with him as well. I gave four stars due to when it was time to drive off the lot the gas tank was on E and had to put gas in it. The overall experience with Brian was great and helpful and would recommend any other person to go to him. Thanks Brian so much I love the truck!
Brian and Naz
by 05/11/2018on
Brian was awesome, he was able to make getting my first purchased car easy. He kept a positive attitude the whole time and smiled which helped me feel more comfortable and excited to purchase a car. Brian was willing to help me get the best deal and did a good job handling my dad challenge of bringing down the price! Brian made me feel confident in the car itself and helped me get all the new technology in the car. I went from an 06 to 2016 which was a big improvement and he made sure i understood the controls and thr operation of the car. Im very pleased and happy with his positive attiude and the assistance he provided with me! He made the process quick and easy especiallu my first purchased car. Naz took ober for Brian after the purchase was made, he was so welcomijg, and he made sure my car was detailed quickly which turned out great. He was extremely encouraging and he reassured me that he was going to make sure i was taken care of. Naz ensured I got a full tank of gas and that i was happy with my outcome. He was smiling and happy to help in anyway! Both Brian and Naz were great! I'm very impressed with their professionalism and their positive attiudes!
Great Service and great people!
by 04/30/2018on
We came into basil resale today and met Sandy, he provided the best service we have ever encountered at a car dealership. He was in it to make us happy and make sure we were comfortable with the purchase we were about to make. Thank you Sandy for all of your hard work! Can't wait to buy another car from you.
Worst customer service and totally ZERO knowledge of the staff
by 04/06/2018on
In spite of telling that my vehicle is from Canada, they followed up with me tooth and nail for me to drive the vehicle all the way from Canada wasting my 5 hours and a full tank of gas. After 5 mins looking at the vehicle they come to me and tell me that they cannot do an offer as it is a Canadian vehicle, how much more ridiculous their knowledge and customer service can be On top of this the guy who organized my visit sends me an email to know my views on the sales and service quality and when I tell him my experience, he tells me that he was not aware that the vehicle was from Canada and he promises me that he will get back to me after talking to his manager and after 3 reminders and 5 days, am yet to hear from him. If this is the kind of service you are going to get during a sales call, just imagine what you are up to when you have your vehicle in trouble. Stay clear of this dealership not worth your time and money, especially considering the knowledge of the sales people
Grateful!
by 04/03/2018on
I am so grateful for the help that I have received. My car was older and beginning to need more repairs then it was worth. After talking to Sandy (salesman), I was able to get into a much newer car, out of my negative equity, and with only a slight change in my monthly payments. I have found Basil to be a company that will work with me to produce satisfactory results. The warranty is also great! Thank you, Basil, for being there for me.
Horrible Service
by 03/17/2018on
Highly recommend thinking twice before you buy a car from them. They will be very sweet and pretty when you try to buy a car, but if you EVER and I mean EVER need anything after the fact forget about. They could give two you know whats about you....
Sales Review
by 03/08/2018on
We received great customer service from Sandy. He listened to our needs. Very friendly and funny. Did not make you feel rushed. We would definitely recommend this location to friends and family. We will continue to do business with the Sheridan location and with Sandy.
Best in the Biz!!!!
by 03/07/2018on
I came in they had the car pulled up with my name on a VIP slip how cool! Sandy was amazing very funny guy even gave us dinner. Worked with Corey and John the managers great guys.
Bad car
by 12/30/2017on
I just purchased a car from there in July and have had to take into the shop 3 times my car stalled on the road 3 times and could have killed me and my children I have been dealing with a check engine light that’s keeps coming on and when I first got the car I called the guy who sold it to me sandy to say the interior was still dirty after it was supposed to be detailed I never heard back from him I had French fries in the seat I should not have these issues this soon on a new car this issue needs to be resolved
Best in the business
by 12/05/2017on
We had a great time buying our car here. We worked with Sandy who didnt push us into something. He listen we laughed and joked great time. I worked with the manager John on the purchase with the price and it was super smooth. We will be back to Basil! Thanks guys.
